Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners

By published

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition champions 2001-2021

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Arrival Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Celebration during the 7th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Womens Elite a 1163km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace UCIWWT on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Dion Kerckhofs PoolGetty Images
Marianne Vos of Jumbo-Visma won the 2021 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2021Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
2020Cancelled
2019Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
2018Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2017Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
2002Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Ned) Team Farm Frites-Hartol
2001Debby Mansveld (Ned) Vlaanderen-T-Interim

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews