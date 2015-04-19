Kwiatkowski wins Amstel Gold Race
World champion beats Valverde and Matthews on the Cauberg
Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his first road race win as World champion with a perfectly executed sprint at the end of Amstel Gold Race.
The Pole was briefly distanced on the final ascent of the Cauberg by defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and sprinter Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) but the Etixx-QuickStep rider fought back with several other riders, including Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) as the leading contenders crested the climb.
Matthews and Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) opened their sprints first but it was Kwiatkowski who powered clear to win by a bike length with Valverde second and Matthews third.
The expected showdown on the Caugberg delivered a close affair with BMC determined to retain their defence of the race. Ben Hermans accelerated at almost the exact point at which Samuel Sanchez has 12 months ago and like last year Gilbert delivered the next punch with a power acceleration of his own. However, unlike 12 months ago, the Belgian was unable to shed all of his opposition and it was Matthews, third in Milan-San Remo, who glued himself to the Belgian’s rear wheel.
Kwiatkowski looked determined to make it three riders in front when he moved up the front of the chase group but it was the experienced Valverde who cut the distance in no time to make it a three-man move.
It all looked decisive enough, only that Gilbert’s accelerations hadn’t caused the damage they had last year and a large group, containing Kwiatkowski and many of the other pre-race favourites were able to regain contact in the 1.8 kilometres between the crest of the climb and the finish.
Kwiatkowski was almost dead-last with around 500 metres to go but he ambled his way through a gap behind Tony Gallopin before unleashing a long-distance sprint of supreme quality.
How it unfolded
The third climb of the day had been and gone by the time six men went clear of the bunch with Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Jan Polanc (Lampre), Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy), Johan Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka) and Mike Terpstra (Team Roompot) going clear. The bunch were tentative at first in letting them go but they finally allowed them some space and the gap quickly grew to a substantial 10 minutes by the feed zone.
Behind the leaders, BMC and CCC Sprandi Polkowice controlled the bunch, with the Polish team hoping to keep their two former champions Davide Rebellin and Stefan Schumacher out of trouble. Others weren’t so lucky though and a number of riders, including last year’s second placed rider Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), came down in a crash. Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was another to greet the tarmac and he soon became the first rider to abandon.
As the escapees crossed the finish line, their advantage was cut to less than six minutes under a concerted effort from the peloton.
Valverde’s Movistar teammates picked up the pace setting with around 80 kilometres to go, pulling out a small gap on the bunch on the first descent of the Bemelerberg and bringing the advantage of the escapees down to under four minutes. A mechanical problem for Valverde meant that the Spanish team soon found themselves at the back as they paced their leader back to the group.
As the race neared the final lap, the leading group held less than a minute over the main group and began shelling riders. Only three remained with 44 kilometres remaining.
The first flurry of late attacks came on the Eyserbowsbeg in the form of David Tanner (IAM Cycling) and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge).
Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) helped form a five-man chasing group with Nibali and his Astana teammate Diego Rosa, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Damiano Caruso (BMC) and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin).
The new leading group worked well together to hold a 35-second lead on the peloton after the Fromberg. The chasers were close behind, at only 11 seconds as Rosa set the pace on the front of the second group on the road. There was a disastrous moment for Kelderman, as he missed a corner and went cross-country through a field. The Dutchman managed to stay but he was unable to make contact with the chase group.
Nibali appeared unhappy with the level of commitment from his breakaway companions and despite his group and that of Tanner and Clarke forming one unit, the Italian looked unsettled. When Rosa and Caruso crashed on a corner the remnants of the break carried on but their impetus was well and truly lost as Movistar orchestrated the chase.
With the peloton closing and Nibali cutting a frustrated figure Clarke launched another attack. He had two climbs to go but his effort was key in allowing Matthews a relatively easy ride but when the former KOM winner in the Vuelta was caught Orica moved to the front with their sprinter neatly tucked in.
BMC were also present, and having marked a number of attacks leading into the final ascent of the Cauberg, they put all their chips on Gilbert retaining his title on a finish he had also become world champion on. However it wasn’t to be, with the current holder of the rainbow jersey asserting his position and authority.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6:31:49
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|20
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|22
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|33
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|34
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|37
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|38
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|40
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|41
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Diego ** Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|62
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|65
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|66
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|67
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|68
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|72
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|73
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:40
|74
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:14
|75
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:21
|77
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:27
|78
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:53
|79
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:56
|80
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:47
|81
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|82
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:42
|83
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Team Roompot
|87
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|89
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:06:47
|92
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|104
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:56
|115
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|116
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:59
|117
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|118
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|120
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|121
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|123
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|125
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:59
|126
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:48
|127
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:21
|128
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:47
|129
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|DNF
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
