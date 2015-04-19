Image 1 of 134 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) triumphs after winning Amstel Gold Race Image 2 of 134 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 134 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) talks to the press at the finish of Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 134 The podium at the 2015 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 134 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) attacks as Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) digs deep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tried to repeat his Amstel Gold Race win from 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the attack at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his first road race win as World champion with a perfectly executed sprint at the end of Amstel Gold Race.

The Pole was briefly distanced on the final ascent of the Cauberg by defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and sprinter Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) but the Etixx-QuickStep rider fought back with several other riders, including Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) as the leading contenders crested the climb.

Matthews and Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) opened their sprints first but it was Kwiatkowski who powered clear to win by a bike length with Valverde second and Matthews third.

The expected showdown on the Caugberg delivered a close affair with BMC determined to retain their defence of the race. Ben Hermans accelerated at almost the exact point at which Samuel Sanchez has 12 months ago and like last year Gilbert delivered the next punch with a power acceleration of his own. However, unlike 12 months ago, the Belgian was unable to shed all of his opposition and it was Matthews, third in Milan-San Remo, who glued himself to the Belgian’s rear wheel.

Kwiatkowski looked determined to make it three riders in front when he moved up the front of the chase group but it was the experienced Valverde who cut the distance in no time to make it a three-man move.

It all looked decisive enough, only that Gilbert’s accelerations hadn’t caused the damage they had last year and a large group, containing Kwiatkowski and many of the other pre-race favourites were able to regain contact in the 1.8 kilometres between the crest of the climb and the finish.

Kwiatkowski was almost dead-last with around 500 metres to go but he ambled his way through a gap behind Tony Gallopin before unleashing a long-distance sprint of supreme quality.

How it unfolded

The third climb of the day had been and gone by the time six men went clear of the bunch with Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Jan Polanc (Lampre), Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy), Johan Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka) and Mike Terpstra (Team Roompot) going clear. The bunch were tentative at first in letting them go but they finally allowed them some space and the gap quickly grew to a substantial 10 minutes by the feed zone.

Behind the leaders, BMC and CCC Sprandi Polkowice controlled the bunch, with the Polish team hoping to keep their two former champions Davide Rebellin and Stefan Schumacher out of trouble. Others weren’t so lucky though and a number of riders, including last year’s second placed rider Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), came down in a crash. Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was another to greet the tarmac and he soon became the first rider to abandon.

As the escapees crossed the finish line, their advantage was cut to less than six minutes under a concerted effort from the peloton.

Valverde’s Movistar teammates picked up the pace setting with around 80 kilometres to go, pulling out a small gap on the bunch on the first descent of the Bemelerberg and bringing the advantage of the escapees down to under four minutes. A mechanical problem for Valverde meant that the Spanish team soon found themselves at the back as they paced their leader back to the group.

As the race neared the final lap, the leading group held less than a minute over the main group and began shelling riders. Only three remained with 44 kilometres remaining.

The first flurry of late attacks came on the Eyserbowsbeg in the form of David Tanner (IAM Cycling) and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge).

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) helped form a five-man chasing group with Nibali and his Astana teammate Diego Rosa, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Damiano Caruso (BMC) and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin).

The new leading group worked well together to hold a 35-second lead on the peloton after the Fromberg. The chasers were close behind, at only 11 seconds as Rosa set the pace on the front of the second group on the road. There was a disastrous moment for Kelderman, as he missed a corner and went cross-country through a field. The Dutchman managed to stay but he was unable to make contact with the chase group.

Nibali appeared unhappy with the level of commitment from his breakaway companions and despite his group and that of Tanner and Clarke forming one unit, the Italian looked unsettled. When Rosa and Caruso crashed on a corner the remnants of the break carried on but their impetus was well and truly lost as Movistar orchestrated the chase.

With the peloton closing and Nibali cutting a frustrated figure Clarke launched another attack. He had two climbs to go but his effort was key in allowing Matthews a relatively easy ride but when the former KOM winner in the Vuelta was caught Orica moved to the front with their sprinter neatly tucked in.

BMC were also present, and having marked a number of attacks leading into the final ascent of the Cauberg, they put all their chips on Gilbert retaining his title on a finish he had also become world champion on. However it wasn’t to be, with the current holder of the rainbow jersey asserting his position and authority.

