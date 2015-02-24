Amstel Gold Race past winners
Champions from 1966 to 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL) BMC Racing Team
|2013
|Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Saxo-Tinkoff
|2012
|Enrico Gasparotto (ITA) Astana
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2009
|Serguei Ivanov (RUS) Team Katusha
|2008
|Damiano Cunego (ITA) Lampre
|2007
|Stefan Schumacher (GER) Gerolsteiner
|2006
|Fränk Schleck (LUX) Team CSC
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (ITA) Liquigas-Bianchi
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (ITA) Gerolsteiner
|2003
|Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ) Team Telekom
|2002
|Michele Bartoli (ITA) Fassa Bortolo
|2001
|Erik Dekker (NED) Rabobank
|2000
|Erik Zabel (GER) Team Telekom
|1999
|Michael Boogerd (NED) Rabobank
|1998
|Rolf Järmann (SUI) Casino-Ag2r
|1997
|Bjarne Riis (DEN) Team Telekom
|1996
|Stefano Zanini (ITA) Gewiss Playbus
|1995
|Mauro Gianetti (SUI) Polti-Vaporetto
|1994
|Johan Museeuw (BEL) GB-MG Maglificio-Bianchi
|1993
|Rolf Järmann (SUI) Ariostea
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (GER) Panasonic-Sportlife
|1991
|Frans Maassen (NED) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
|1990
|Adri van der Poel (NED) Weinmann-SMM Uster-Merckx
|1989
|Eric van Lancker (BEL) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu
|1988
|Jelle Nijdam (NED) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
|1987
|Joop Zoetemelk (NED) Superconfex-Kwantum-Yoko-Colnago
|1986
|Steven Rooks (NED) PDM-Gin MG-Ultima-Concorde
|1985
|Gerrie Knetemann (NED) Skil-Sem-Kas-Miko
|1984
|Jacques Hanegraaf (NED) Kwantum-Decosol-Yoko
|1983
|Phil Anderson (AUS) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1982
|Jan Raas (NED) TI-Raleigh-Campagnolo
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (FRA) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1980
|Jan Raas (NED) TI-Raleigh-Creda
|1979
|Jan Raas (NED) TI-Raleigh-McGregor
|1978
|Jan Raas (NED) TI-Raleigh
|1977
|Jan Raas (NED) Frisol-Gazelle-Thirion
|1976
|Freddy Maertens (BEL) Flandria-Velda
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (BEL) Molteni
|1974
|Gerrie Knetemann (NED) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (BEL) Molteni
|1972
|Walter Planckaert (BEL) Watney-Avia
|1971
|Frans Verbeeck (BEL) Watney-Avia
|1970
|Georges Pintens (BEL) Dr. Mann-Grundig
|1969
|Guido Reybrouck (BEL) Faema
|1968
|Harry Steevens (NED) Willem II-Gazelle
|1967
|Arie den Hartog (NED) Bic-Hutchinson
|1966
|Jean Stablinski (FRA) Ford-Hutchinson
