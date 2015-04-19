Video: Michał Kwiatkowski's winning sprint in Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 5 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Amstel Gold Race Image 2 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) triumphs after winning Amstel Gold Race Image 3 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) beats Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 4 of 5 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) enjoys his Amstel after claiming his first road win in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Amstel Gold Race 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his first road race win as World champion with a perfectly executed sprint at the end of Amstel Gold Race.

The Pole was briefly distanced on the final ascent of the Cauberg by defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and sprinter Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) but the Etixx-QuickStep rider fought back with several other riders, including Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) as the leading contenders crested the climb.

Matthews and Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) opened their sprints first but it was Kwiatkowski who powered clear to win by a bike length with Valverde second and Matthews third.

