Video: Michał Kwiatkowski's winning sprint in Amstel Gold Race
Watch the world champion take his first road race win of 2015
Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his first road race win as World champion with a perfectly executed sprint at the end of Amstel Gold Race.
Related Articles
The Pole was briefly distanced on the final ascent of the Cauberg by defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and sprinter Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) but the Etixx-QuickStep rider fought back with several other riders, including Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) as the leading contenders crested the climb.
Matthews and Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) opened their sprints first but it was Kwiatkowski who powered clear to win by a bike length with Valverde second and Matthews third.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy