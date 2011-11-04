Trending

Hoogerland previals in Jan Thiel Criterium

Kruijswijk runner-up in Curacao

Image 1 of 3

Andy Schleck rides a jet ski with a friend.

Andy Schleck rides a jet ski with a friend.
(Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race)
Image 2 of 3

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) won the warm-up Jan Thiel criterium in Curacao

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) won the warm-up Jan Thiel criterium in Curacao
(Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race)
Image 3 of 3

Peter Sagan heads out for some scuba diving.

Peter Sagan heads out for some scuba diving.
(Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Joerie Clauwaert
4Gyasi Sulvaran
5Frans Van Winden
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews