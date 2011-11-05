Image 1 of 12 Kittel wins the Amstel Curaçao (Image credit: vrij) Image 2 of 12 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) takes his 18th win of the season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins the spint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 12 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) leads the three-man break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 Hoogerland, Vanendert and Kittel on the climb (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 6 of 12 The start (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 7 of 12 The podium presentation (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 8 of 12 The Amstel Curacao podium: Andy Schleck, Marcel Kittel and Johnny Hoogerland (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 9 of 12 The riders head across the bridge (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 10 of 12 Some mightly large cacti loom over the front group (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 11 of 12 In the tropical island climate, water hand-ups were essential (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 12 of 12 Vanendert leads up the climb (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race)

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) claimed his 18th win of the season, winning the Amstel Curaçao with a trademark sprint. The German beat Andy Schleck and Johnny Hoogerland in a three-man sprint.

The race got underway three hours later than scheduled due to heavy rain and thunderstorms and the race itself started with a shower of attacks. It was Frank Schleck who made the race's first decisive move, splitting the field and reducing the peloton to just 19 riders.

As the race passed the Bridge Julia Kittel, Andy Schleck and Hoogerland escaped and worked together until the finale, where Kittel made no mistake and claimed the win.