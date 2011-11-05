Kittel claims Amstel Curaçao
German sprinter beats Schleck and Hoogerland
Amstel Curaçao Race: Curaçao -
Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) claimed his 18th win of the season, winning the Amstel Curaçao with a trademark sprint. The German beat Andy Schleck and Johnny Hoogerland in a three-man sprint.
The race got underway three hours later than scheduled due to heavy rain and thunderstorms and the race itself started with a shower of attacks. It was Frank Schleck who made the race's first decisive move, splitting the field and reducing the peloton to just 19 riders.
As the race passed the Bridge Julia Kittel, Andy Schleck and Hoogerland escaped and worked together until the finale, where Kittel made no mistake and claimed the win.
