Thomson, Slingerland claim TT titles
Near sweep of podiums for South Africa
Day 2: Individual Time Trial -
|1
|Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa)
|0:38:28
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
|0:00:14
|3
|Erik Hoffmann (Namibia)
|0:00:46
|4
|Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)
|0:01:46
|5
|Abdelatif Saadoune (Morocco)
|0:02:41
|6
|Redecker Heiko (Namibia)
|0:02:51
|7
|Jacques Celliers (Namibia)
|0:03:04
|8
|Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)
|0:03:06
|9
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed (Egypt)
|0:03:26
|10
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)
|0:04:03
|11
|Trust Munangandu (Zambia)
|0:04:17
|12
|Obert Chembe (Zambia)
|0:04:22
|13
|Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
|0:04:32
|14
|Mohamed Ali Ali Almabruk Abubregh (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
|0:04:35
|15
|Hugo Caetane (Mauritius)
|0:04:40
|16
|Ahmed Hafiz (Egypt)
|0:04:45
|17
|Estifanos Kebede (Ethiopia)
|0:05:06
|18
|Ahmed El Hady (Egypt)
|0:05:11
|19
|Bright Chipongo (Zimbabwe)
|0:05:18
|20
|Koume Lokossue (Ivory Coast)
|0:05:40
|21
|Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)
|0:07:07
|22
|Richard Vincent Felix (Seychelles)
|0:07:47
|23
|Leonard Tosyo (Malawi)
|0:07:51
|24
|Andy Rose (Seychelles)
|0:08:12
|25
|Serafim Fernandes (Angola)
|0:08:37
|26
|Bassirou Kante (Ivory Coast)
|0:08:42
|27
|Amilton Monteverde (Sao Tome and Principe)
|0:08:43
|28
|Edjmer Amado Sousa (Sao Tome and Principe)
|0:09:43
|29
|Missi Kathumba (Malawi)
|0:11:21
|1
|Cashandra Slingerland (South Africa)
|0:29:32
|2
|Lynette Burger (South Africa)
|0:00:58
|3
|Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)
|0:01:23
|4
|Linda Davidson (Zimbabwe)
|0:02:10
|5
|Carmen Bassingthwaighte (Namibia)
|0:08:02
