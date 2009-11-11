Trending

Thomson, Slingerland claim TT titles

Near sweep of podiums for South Africa

Full Results
1Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa)0:38:28
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)0:00:14
3Erik Hoffmann (Namibia)0:00:46
4Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)0:01:46
5Abdelatif Saadoune (Morocco)0:02:41
6Redecker Heiko (Namibia)0:02:51
7Jacques Celliers (Namibia)0:03:04
8Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)0:03:06
9Amr Mahmoud Ahmed (Egypt)0:03:26
10Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)0:04:03
11Trust Munangandu (Zambia)0:04:17
12Obert Chembe (Zambia)0:04:22
13Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)0:04:32
14Mohamed Ali Ali Almabruk Abubregh (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)0:04:35
15Hugo Caetane (Mauritius)0:04:40
16Ahmed Hafiz (Egypt)0:04:45
17Estifanos Kebede (Ethiopia)0:05:06
18Ahmed El Hady (Egypt)0:05:11
19Bright Chipongo (Zimbabwe)0:05:18
20Koume Lokossue (Ivory Coast)0:05:40
21Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)0:07:07
22Richard Vincent Felix (Seychelles)0:07:47
23Leonard Tosyo (Malawi)0:07:51
24Andy Rose (Seychelles)0:08:12
25Serafim Fernandes (Angola)0:08:37
26Bassirou Kante (Ivory Coast)0:08:42
27Amilton Monteverde (Sao Tome and Principe)0:08:43
28Edjmer Amado Sousa (Sao Tome and Principe)0:09:43
29Missi Kathumba (Malawi)0:11:21

Elite Women
1Cashandra Slingerland (South Africa)0:29:32
2Lynette Burger (South Africa)0:00:58
3Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)0:01:23
4Linda Davidson (Zimbabwe)0:02:10
5Carmen Bassingthwaighte (Namibia)0:08:02

