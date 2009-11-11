Trending

McLeod, Burger top road race championships

South Africans take five of six medals

Full Results
1Ian Mcleod (South Africa)3:52:08
2Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa)
3Erik Hoffmann (Namibia)0:01:39
4Arran Brown (South Africa)0:03:52
5Abdelatif Saadoune (Morocco)
6Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)0:06:24
7Christoff Van Heerden (South Africa)
8Petrus Lotto (Namibia)0:07:09
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)0:08:02
10Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)0:16:41
11Koume Lokossue (Ivory Coast)0:16:51
12Niguse Yohanse (Ethiopia)0:17:04
13Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwanda)0:17:17
14Nathan Byukusenge (Rwanda)0:17:47
15Ahmed Hafiz (Egypt)
16Adnane Aarbia (Morocco)
17Bassirou Kante (Ivory Coast)
18Jupiter Namembo (Zambia)
19Obert Chembe (Zambia)
20Heinrich Köhne (Namibia)
21Poloko Makara (Lesotho)
22Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwanda)
23Francis Louis (Seychelles)
24Gasore Hategeka (Rwanda)
25Hugo Caetane (Mauritius)
26Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)0:17:48
27Victor Krohne (Namibia)0:18:03
28Solomon Mariam (Ethiopia)
29Estifanos Kebede (Ethiopia)
30Yanjanani Sakala (Zambia)
31Weldmikael Gjewergif (Ethiopia)0:18:52
32Mebirahtukiros Woldegebriel (Ethiopia)0:19:19
33Faysals Alsharaa (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)0:19:20

Elite Women
1Lynette Burger (South Africa)1:41:27
2Cherise Taylor (South Africa)
3Lizanne Naude (South Africa)
4Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)0:05:01
5Marissa Van Der Merwe (South Africa)
6Linda Davidson (Zimbabwe)0:05:05

Latest on Cyclingnews