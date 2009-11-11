McLeod, Burger top road race championships
South Africans take five of six medals
Day 3: Road Race -
|1
|Ian Mcleod (South Africa)
|3:52:08
|2
|Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa)
|3
|Erik Hoffmann (Namibia)
|0:01:39
|4
|Arran Brown (South Africa)
|0:03:52
|5
|Abdelatif Saadoune (Morocco)
|6
|Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)
|0:06:24
|7
|Christoff Van Heerden (South Africa)
|8
|Petrus Lotto (Namibia)
|0:07:09
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
|0:08:02
|10
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)
|0:16:41
|11
|Koume Lokossue (Ivory Coast)
|0:16:51
|12
|Niguse Yohanse (Ethiopia)
|0:17:04
|13
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwanda)
|0:17:17
|14
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwanda)
|0:17:47
|15
|Ahmed Hafiz (Egypt)
|16
|Adnane Aarbia (Morocco)
|17
|Bassirou Kante (Ivory Coast)
|18
|Jupiter Namembo (Zambia)
|19
|Obert Chembe (Zambia)
|20
|Heinrich Köhne (Namibia)
|21
|Poloko Makara (Lesotho)
|22
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwanda)
|23
|Francis Louis (Seychelles)
|24
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwanda)
|25
|Hugo Caetane (Mauritius)
|26
|Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)
|0:17:48
|27
|Victor Krohne (Namibia)
|0:18:03
|28
|Solomon Mariam (Ethiopia)
|29
|Estifanos Kebede (Ethiopia)
|30
|Yanjanani Sakala (Zambia)
|31
|Weldmikael Gjewergif (Ethiopia)
|0:18:52
|32
|Mebirahtukiros Woldegebriel (Ethiopia)
|0:19:19
|33
|Faysals Alsharaa (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
|0:19:20
|1
|Lynette Burger (South Africa)
|1:41:27
|2
|Cherise Taylor (South Africa)
|3
|Lizanne Naude (South Africa)
|4
|Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)
|0:05:01
|5
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (South Africa)
|6
|Linda Davidson (Zimbabwe)
|0:05:05
