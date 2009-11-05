Trending

South Africa dominates team time trial

African championships kick off in Namibia

Results
1South Africa (South Africa)0:50:04
Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa)
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
Ian Mcleod (South Africa)
Christoff Van Heerden (South Africa)
2Namibia (Namibia)0:02:53
Petrus Lotto (Namibia)
Victor Krohne (Namibia)
Heinrich Köhne (Namibia)
Jacques Celliers (Namibia)
3Libya (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)0:03:57
Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
Faysals Alsharaa (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
Mohamed Ali Ali Almabruk Abubregh (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
4Egypt (Egypt)0:04:26
Ahmed Hafiz (Egypt)
Amr Mahmoud Ahmed (Egypt)
Ahmed El Hady (Egypt)
5Zambia (Zambia)0:04:53
Jupiter Namembo (Zambia)
Trust Munangandu (Zambia)
Obert Chembe (Zambia)
Yanjanani Sakala (Zambia)
6Ethiopia (Ethiopia)0:05:50
Weldmikael Gjewergif (Ethiopia)
Niguse Yohanse (Ethiopia)
Solomon Mariam (Ethiopia)
Mebirahtukiros Woldegebriel (Ethiopia)
7Namibia (Namibia)0:07:03
Ingram Cuff (Namibia)
Ermin Van Wyk (Namibia)
Damien Agnew (Namibia)
8Ivory Coast (Ivory Coast)0:07:19
Koume Lokossue (Ivory Coast)
Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)
Bassirou Kante (Ivory Coast)
9Seychelles (Seychelles)0:10:08
10Sao Tome & Principe STP0:12:28
11Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe)0:13:04

