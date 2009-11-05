South Africa dominates team time trial
African championships kick off in Namibia
Day 1: Team Time Trial -
|1
|South Africa (South Africa)
|0:50:04
|Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa)
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
|Ian Mcleod (South Africa)
|Christoff Van Heerden (South Africa)
|2
|Namibia (Namibia)
|0:02:53
|Petrus Lotto (Namibia)
|Victor Krohne (Namibia)
|Heinrich Köhne (Namibia)
|Jacques Celliers (Namibia)
|3
|Libya (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
|0:03:57
|Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
|Faysals Alsharaa (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
|Mohamed Ali Ali Almabruk Abubregh (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
|4
|Egypt (Egypt)
|0:04:26
|Ahmed Hafiz (Egypt)
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed (Egypt)
|Ahmed El Hady (Egypt)
|5
|Zambia (Zambia)
|0:04:53
|Jupiter Namembo (Zambia)
|Trust Munangandu (Zambia)
|Obert Chembe (Zambia)
|Yanjanani Sakala (Zambia)
|6
|Ethiopia (Ethiopia)
|0:05:50
|Weldmikael Gjewergif (Ethiopia)
|Niguse Yohanse (Ethiopia)
|Solomon Mariam (Ethiopia)
|Mebirahtukiros Woldegebriel (Ethiopia)
|7
|Namibia (Namibia)
|0:07:03
|Ingram Cuff (Namibia)
|Ermin Van Wyk (Namibia)
|Damien Agnew (Namibia)
|8
|Ivory Coast (Ivory Coast)
|0:07:19
|Koume Lokossue (Ivory Coast)
|Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)
|Bassirou Kante (Ivory Coast)
|9
|Seychelles (Seychelles)
|0:10:08
|10
|Sao Tome & Principe STP
|0:12:28
|11
|Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe)
|0:13:04
