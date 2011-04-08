Trending

Freire disqualified from stage win, Gavazzi awarded victory

No change in GC as Rodriguez leads into time trial

Image 1 of 34

Oscar Freire talks to his Rabobank teammates before the decision to disqualify his result.

Oscar Freire talks to his Rabobank teammates before the decision to disqualify his result.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Even on the downhill there was little chance to take a breather.

Even on the downhill there was little chance to take a breather.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 34

Rabobank's Bram Tankink at the head of the peloton.

Rabobank's Bram Tankink at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

The peloton receives a warm welcome out on the road.

The peloton receives a warm welcome out on the road.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

A thirsty Rodriguez celebrates his race lead on the podium.

A thirsty Rodriguez celebrates his race lead on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 11th and so held onto the overall race lead.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 11th and so held onto the overall race lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Sprint leader Tankink remains alert at the front of the bunch.

Sprint leader Tankink remains alert at the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

Dario Cataldo (QuickStep) is now fifth in the mountains classification behind HTC-Highroad's Michael Albasini, far left.

Dario Cataldo (QuickStep) is now fifth in the mountains classification behind HTC-Highroad's Michael Albasini, far left.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 34

Amets Txurruka (Euskatel - Euskadi), right, on the road to Zalla.

Amets Txurruka (Euskatel - Euskadi), right, on the road to Zalla.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 34

The bunch greeted by spectators along today's parcours.

The bunch greeted by spectators along today's parcours.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 34

There were a few stragglers as the stage headed into the mountains.

There were a few stragglers as the stage headed into the mountains.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 34

Przemyslav Niemiec (Lampre - ISD), right, during stage 5.

Przemyslav Niemiec (Lampre - ISD), right, during stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 34

Rodriguez, in yellow, out on the road.

Rodriguez, in yellow, out on the road.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 34

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) held on to the lead in the mountains classification.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) held on to the lead in the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 34

V for victory - a win's a win for Gavazzi.

V for victory - a win's a win for Gavazzi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 34

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) talks to the press following his controversial stage victory.

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) talks to the press following his controversial stage victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 34

Oscar Freire crossed the line first, but was later relegated for getting a push from a teammate.

Oscar Freire crossed the line first, but was later relegated for getting a push from a teammate.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 34

A Garmin-Cervelo rider leads the peloton across the finish line on the finishing circuit.

A Garmin-Cervelo rider leads the peloton across the finish line on the finishing circuit.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 19 of 34

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) suffers during stage 5.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) suffers during stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

Stage winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - ISD) on the podium.

Stage winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - ISD) on the podium.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 21 of 34

Another day in yellow for Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha).

Another day in yellow for Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha).
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 22 of 34

Riders roll across the finish line in Zalla.

Riders roll across the finish line in Zalla.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 23 of 34

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) raises his arm in victory, but runner-up Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - ISD) would be awarded the win.

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) raises his arm in victory, but runner-up Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - ISD) would be awarded the win.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 24 of 34

GC leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) in the yellow jersey.

GC leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 25 of 34

Race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is tucked away in the peloton.

Race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is tucked away in the peloton.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 26 of 34

The Pais Vasco peloton en route to Zalla.

The Pais Vasco peloton en route to Zalla.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 27 of 34

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) sets tempo in the peloton.

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 28 of 34

The break of the day included Quick Step teammates Dario Cataldo and Kevin Seeldraeyers as well as Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad).

The break of the day included Quick Step teammates Dario Cataldo and Kevin Seeldraeyers as well as Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad).
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 29 of 34

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) speaks to the media after stage five.

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) speaks to the media after stage five.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 30 of 34

Rabobank is celebrating Oscar Freire's victory, but it would be short-lived.

Rabobank is celebrating Oscar Freire's victory, but it would be short-lived.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 31 of 34

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) rider interviewed after stage five.

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) rider interviewed after stage five.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 32 of 34

Stage five has ended with Oscar Freire (Raboank) thinking he'd won.

Stage five has ended with Oscar Freire (Raboank) thinking he'd won.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 33 of 34

The peloton in action in the finale of stage five.

The peloton in action in the finale of stage five.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 34 of 34

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) has a firm grip on the mountains classification.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) has a firm grip on the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)

Oscar Freire’s victory celebrations at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco turned to consternation and despair a few minutes after he won the sprint in Zalla, when race officials relegated him down the results for dangerous racing.

Freire won the sprint by several bike lengths ahead Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) with Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step) but was relegated to 47th place, at the back of the group that contested the sprint.

Television helicopter images showed that both Freire and his teammate Luis Leon Sanchez out took their hands off the bars inside the final kilometre to push aside other riders. Then in sight of the line, Sanchez pushed Freire forward before he started his sprint.

The race judges awarded the victory to Gavazzi, with John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) moving up to third.

Freire was ready to climb onto the winner’s podium and collect the flowers and was stunned to have been relegated, claiming he had not done anything wrong.

“I’m surprised to hear the news. It’s not fair,” he said on Spanish television. “In the last two hundred meters I showed that I was the strongest.”

“My teammate touched me as I passed but I don’t think it was an important help because I was passing him. As you can see, I made the difference with my sprint, not him with a push.”

Gavazzi was a little embarrassed to climb on the podium and celebrating victory after crossing the line in second place. “I did my sprint on the left, while Oscar came up on the right. I didn’t see the sprint, so I can’t really say what happened. I was happy with second and I’m happy with first.”

The battle for overall victory

The sprint finish and high-speed run into Zalla also saw the overall contenders fighting for a good result to defend their position overall and vitally their starting slot in Saturday’s decisive 27km time trial.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 11th and so held onto the overall race lead. Klöden finished 14th in his Rodriguez’s slipstream, while third Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was tenth.

All three are still on the same time, with 2010 winner Christopher Horner (RadioShack) fourth overall at one second and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) fifth at six seconds. Ten riders are within ten seconds of each other in the overall classification, making it a wide open race. Every second will count in the time trial with the riders starting later having the slight advantage of knowing of their rivals’ times.

Rodriguez will start last and wear the race leader’s yellow jersey but knows he has little chance of overall success. Klöden, Horner, Hesjedal and perhaps Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), who is tenth at ten seconds, seem the favourites to fill the final podium on Saturday.

"I’m really happy about my Pais Vasco and about keeping the race lead for another day. Now we’ll see what happens in the time trial,” Rodriguez said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4:27:03
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
6Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
12Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
13Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
15Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
18David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
19Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
21Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
23Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
24Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
25Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
26David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
28Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
29Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
31Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
36Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
40Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
42Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
43Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
44Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
46Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:11
50Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:56
51Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
52Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:01:20
53Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
54Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
55Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
56Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
60Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
62Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
63Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
66Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
68Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
69Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
70Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
73Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:50
74Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:53
75Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:28
76Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:41
77Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:51
78Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:08
79Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
80Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
81Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
84Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
85Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
87Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
88Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
89Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:42
91Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:49
92Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
93Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
97Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
98Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
100Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
103David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
104Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
105Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
106Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
107Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
108Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
111Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
112Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
113Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
116Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
117Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
118Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
119Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
120Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:08:58
122Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:11:24
123Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:12:06
124Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
125Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:13:55
126Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
127Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
128Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
129Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
131Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
132Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
133Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
134Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack20
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana16
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team14
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
6Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack9
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
9Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek5
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
13Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC3
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team2
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Zalla, km. 115.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Zalla, km. 152.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad2
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Avellaneda, km. 159
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Alto De Areitio (Cat 3) km. 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1

Alto De Urkiola (Cat 1) km. 28
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD8
3Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad6
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team4
5Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana2
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Alto De Bikotx-Gane (Cat 2) km. 64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad6pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
4Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana1

Alto De Garate (Cat 3) km. 86
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Alto De San Cosme (Cat 3) km. 101
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Alto De Humaran (Cat 3) km. 136
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Alto De Beci (Cat 3) km. 164
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team14:07:42
2Team RadioShack0:01:55
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:30
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:53
5Katusha Team0:04:45
6Leopard Trek0:04:48
7Lampre - ISD0:06:28
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:34
9Pro Team Astana0:07:39
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:18
11Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:05
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:12
13Sky Procycling0:09:24
14Caja Rural0:09:55
15HTC-Highroad0:11:15
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:30
17AG2R La Mondiale0:14:20
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:44
19Geox-TMC0:18:38
20BMC Racing Team0:21:23

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team21:39:46
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:01
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
6Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
7David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:10
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:18
12Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:03
13Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:23
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:26
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:29
16Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:34
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:48
18Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:02:13
19David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:17
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:40
21Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:02:58
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:07
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
24Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:03:44
25Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:48
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:04:05
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:22
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:06:02
29Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:45
30Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:02
31Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:23
32Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:48
33Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:08:56
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:09:21
35Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:09
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:26
37Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:07
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:12:05
39Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:16
40Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:18
41Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:50
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:18
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:09
44Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:15:10
45Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:23
46Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:27
47Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:52
48Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:17:09
49Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:18:24
50Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:18:36
51Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:59
52Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:19:39
53Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:06
54Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:07
55Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:19
56Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:42
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:21:01
58Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:11
59Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:34
60Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:02
61Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:10
62Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:24:30
63Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:25:01
64Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:21
65Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:25:34
66Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:25:52
67Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:27:02
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:37
69Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:27:42
70Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:10
71Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:32
72Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:48
73Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:29:04
74Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:29:11
75Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:29:15
76Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:29:40
77Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:30:04
78Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:31:15
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:54
80Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:32:24
81Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:36
82Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:32:55
83Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:26
84Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:45
85Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:25
87Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:36:33
88Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:30
89Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:21
90Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:03
91Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:43:56
92Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:25
93Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:44:42
94Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:21
95John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:02
96Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:46:14
97Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:46:24
98Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:46:46
99Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:46:51
100Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:48:36
101Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:15
102Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:49:26
103Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:29
104Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:49:36
105Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:50:06
106Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:50:20
107Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
108David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:21
109Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:51:05
110Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:09
111Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:33
112Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:54:47
113Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
114Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:54:50
115Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:56:07
116Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:57:11
117Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:57:59
118Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:58:00
119José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:17
120Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:59:37
121David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC1:00:13
122Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:46
123Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad1:01:31
124Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1:03:02
125Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:04:29
126Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:05:04
127Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:54
128Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1:06:33
129Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1:07:11
130Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1:10:42
131Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:12:28
132Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:12:33
133Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural1:20:33
134Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:26:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack58pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team56
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi56
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack50
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana43
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo42
7Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team37
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD34
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
10Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural22
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek21
12Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team20
13Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team20
14Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20
15David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team18
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard18
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
18Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team16
19John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
21Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team12
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
23Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
24Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC10
25Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
26Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana5
27Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team4
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling4
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale4
30Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad3
31Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
32Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
33Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2
35Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
36Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling1
37Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1
38Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad58pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team30
3Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural24
4Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana21
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team19
6Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team17
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack14
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
10Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team12
11Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team12
13Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team11
14Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team10
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD9
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
17Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana8
18Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
19Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
20Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC6
21Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack5
22Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad4
24David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
25Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team9
4Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad9
5Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team7
7Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack6
8Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
9Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural5
10Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team2
12Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
13Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1
15Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
16Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

 

