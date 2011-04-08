Freire disqualified from stage win, Gavazzi awarded victory
No change in GC as Rodriguez leads into time trial
Oscar Freire’s victory celebrations at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco turned to consternation and despair a few minutes after he won the sprint in Zalla, when race officials relegated him down the results for dangerous racing.
Freire won the sprint by several bike lengths ahead Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) with Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step) but was relegated to 47th place, at the back of the group that contested the sprint.
Television helicopter images showed that both Freire and his teammate Luis Leon Sanchez out took their hands off the bars inside the final kilometre to push aside other riders. Then in sight of the line, Sanchez pushed Freire forward before he started his sprint.
The race judges awarded the victory to Gavazzi, with John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) moving up to third.
Freire was ready to climb onto the winner’s podium and collect the flowers and was stunned to have been relegated, claiming he had not done anything wrong.
“I’m surprised to hear the news. It’s not fair,” he said on Spanish television. “In the last two hundred meters I showed that I was the strongest.”
“My teammate touched me as I passed but I don’t think it was an important help because I was passing him. As you can see, I made the difference with my sprint, not him with a push.”
Gavazzi was a little embarrassed to climb on the podium and celebrating victory after crossing the line in second place. “I did my sprint on the left, while Oscar came up on the right. I didn’t see the sprint, so I can’t really say what happened. I was happy with second and I’m happy with first.”
The battle for overall victory
The sprint finish and high-speed run into Zalla also saw the overall contenders fighting for a good result to defend their position overall and vitally their starting slot in Saturday’s decisive 27km time trial.
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 11th and so held onto the overall race lead. Klöden finished 14th in his Rodriguez’s slipstream, while third Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was tenth.
All three are still on the same time, with 2010 winner Christopher Horner (RadioShack) fourth overall at one second and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) fifth at six seconds. Ten riders are within ten seconds of each other in the overall classification, making it a wide open race. Every second will count in the time trial with the riders starting later having the slight advantage of knowing of their rivals’ times.
Rodriguez will start last and wear the race leader’s yellow jersey but knows he has little chance of overall success. Klöden, Horner, Hesjedal and perhaps Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), who is tenth at ten seconds, seem the favourites to fill the final podium on Saturday.
"I’m really happy about my Pais Vasco and about keeping the race lead for another day. Now we’ll see what happens in the time trial,” Rodriguez said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4:27:03
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|15
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|23
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|26
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|28
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|29
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|36
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|40
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|42
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|43
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|44
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:11
|50
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|51
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|52
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:01:20
|53
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|54
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|56
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|60
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|62
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|63
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|68
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|70
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|73
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:50
|74
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:53
|75
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:28
|76
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:41
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:51
|78
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|79
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|80
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|84
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|85
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|89
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:42
|91
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:49
|92
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|97
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|98
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|100
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|103
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|104
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|105
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|106
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|107
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|108
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|110
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|111
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|112
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|113
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|117
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|118
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|119
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|120
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:08:58
|122
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:24
|123
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:12:06
|124
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:55
|126
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|127
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|128
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|131
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|132
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|133
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|134
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|20
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|16
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|6
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|9
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|5
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|13
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|3
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|2
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|8
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|6
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|2
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|6
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|14:07:42
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:55
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:30
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:04:45
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:04:48
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:28
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:39
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:18
|11
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:05
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:12
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:24
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:09:55
|15
|HTC-Highroad
|0:11:15
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:30
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:20
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:44
|19
|Geox-TMC
|0:18:38
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|21:39:46
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:01
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|6
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:10
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:18
|12
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|13
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:23
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:26
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|16
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:34
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:48
|18
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:02:13
|19
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:40
|21
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:58
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:07
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|24
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:44
|25
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:03:48
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:04:05
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:22
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:06:02
|29
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:45
|30
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:02
|31
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|32
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:48
|33
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:08:56
|34
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:09:21
|35
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:09
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:26
|37
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:07
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:12:05
|39
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:16
|40
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:18
|41
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:18
|43
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:09
|44
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:15:10
|45
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:23
|46
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:27
|47
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:52
|48
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:17:09
|49
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:24
|50
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:36
|51
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:59
|52
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:19:39
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:06
|54
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:07
|55
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:19
|56
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:42
|57
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:01
|58
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:11
|59
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:34
|60
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:02
|61
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:10
|62
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:24:30
|63
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:25:01
|64
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:21
|65
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:34
|66
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:25:52
|67
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:27:02
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:37
|69
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:42
|70
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:10
|71
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:32
|72
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:48
|73
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:29:04
|74
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:29:11
|75
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:29:15
|76
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:29:40
|77
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:30:04
|78
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:31:15
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:54
|80
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:32:24
|81
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:36
|82
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:32:55
|83
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:26
|84
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:45
|85
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:25
|87
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:36:33
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:30
|89
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:21
|90
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:03
|91
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:43:56
|92
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:25
|93
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:44:42
|94
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:21
|95
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:02
|96
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:46:14
|97
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:46:24
|98
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:46:46
|99
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:46:51
|100
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:36
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:15
|102
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:26
|103
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:29
|104
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:49:36
|105
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:50:06
|106
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:50:20
|107
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:21
|109
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:51:05
|110
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:52:09
|111
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:52:33
|112
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:54:47
|113
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|114
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:54:50
|115
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:56:07
|116
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:57:11
|117
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:57:59
|118
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:00
|119
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:17
|120
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:59:37
|121
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:00:13
|122
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:46
|123
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:01:31
|124
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:03:02
|125
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:04:29
|126
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:05:04
|127
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:05:54
|128
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:06:33
|129
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:07:11
|130
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1:10:42
|131
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:28
|132
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:12:33
|133
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:20:33
|134
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:26:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|58
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|56
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|50
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|43
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|42
|7
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|37
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|34
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|10
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|21
|12
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|13
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|14
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|15
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|16
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|19
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|21
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|23
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|24
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|10
|25
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|26
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|27
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|30
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|31
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|37
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|38
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|58
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|30
|3
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|24
|4
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|6
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|14
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|11
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|13
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|11
|14
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|9
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|8
|18
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|20
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|6
|21
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|5
|22
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|4
|24
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|25
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|9
|5
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|6
|8
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|9
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|10
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|12
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|13
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|15
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
