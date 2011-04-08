Image 1 of 34 Oscar Freire talks to his Rabobank teammates before the decision to disqualify his result. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Even on the downhill there was little chance to take a breather. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 Rabobank's Bram Tankink at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 The peloton receives a warm welcome out on the road. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 A thirsty Rodriguez celebrates his race lead on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 11th and so held onto the overall race lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Sprint leader Tankink remains alert at the front of the bunch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 Dario Cataldo (QuickStep) is now fifth in the mountains classification behind HTC-Highroad's Michael Albasini, far left. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 Amets Txurruka (Euskatel - Euskadi), right, on the road to Zalla. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 The bunch greeted by spectators along today's parcours. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 34 There were a few stragglers as the stage headed into the mountains. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 34 Przemyslav Niemiec (Lampre - ISD), right, during stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 34 Rodriguez, in yellow, out on the road. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 34 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) held on to the lead in the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 34 V for victory - a win's a win for Gavazzi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) talks to the press following his controversial stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Oscar Freire crossed the line first, but was later relegated for getting a push from a teammate. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 A Garmin-Cervelo rider leads the peloton across the finish line on the finishing circuit. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 19 of 34 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) suffers during stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Stage winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - ISD) on the podium. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 21 of 34 Another day in yellow for Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha). (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 22 of 34 Riders roll across the finish line in Zalla. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 23 of 34 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) raises his arm in victory, but runner-up Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - ISD) would be awarded the win. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 24 of 34 GC leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 25 of 34 Race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is tucked away in the peloton. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 26 of 34 The Pais Vasco peloton en route to Zalla. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 27 of 34 Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 28 of 34 The break of the day included Quick Step teammates Dario Cataldo and Kevin Seeldraeyers as well as Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 29 of 34 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) speaks to the media after stage five. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 30 of 34 Rabobank is celebrating Oscar Freire's victory, but it would be short-lived. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 31 of 34 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) rider interviewed after stage five. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 32 of 34 Stage five has ended with Oscar Freire (Raboank) thinking he'd won. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 33 of 34 The peloton in action in the finale of stage five. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 34 of 34 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) has a firm grip on the mountains classification. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)

Oscar Freire’s victory celebrations at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco turned to consternation and despair a few minutes after he won the sprint in Zalla, when race officials relegated him down the results for dangerous racing.

Freire won the sprint by several bike lengths ahead Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) with Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step) but was relegated to 47th place, at the back of the group that contested the sprint.

Television helicopter images showed that both Freire and his teammate Luis Leon Sanchez out took their hands off the bars inside the final kilometre to push aside other riders. Then in sight of the line, Sanchez pushed Freire forward before he started his sprint.

The race judges awarded the victory to Gavazzi, with John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) moving up to third.

Freire was ready to climb onto the winner’s podium and collect the flowers and was stunned to have been relegated, claiming he had not done anything wrong.

“I’m surprised to hear the news. It’s not fair,” he said on Spanish television. “In the last two hundred meters I showed that I was the strongest.”

“My teammate touched me as I passed but I don’t think it was an important help because I was passing him. As you can see, I made the difference with my sprint, not him with a push.”

Gavazzi was a little embarrassed to climb on the podium and celebrating victory after crossing the line in second place. “I did my sprint on the left, while Oscar came up on the right. I didn’t see the sprint, so I can’t really say what happened. I was happy with second and I’m happy with first.”

The battle for overall victory

The sprint finish and high-speed run into Zalla also saw the overall contenders fighting for a good result to defend their position overall and vitally their starting slot in Saturday’s decisive 27km time trial.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 11th and so held onto the overall race lead. Klöden finished 14th in his Rodriguez’s slipstream, while third Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was tenth.

All three are still on the same time, with 2010 winner Christopher Horner (RadioShack) fourth overall at one second and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) fifth at six seconds. Ten riders are within ten seconds of each other in the overall classification, making it a wide open race. Every second will count in the time trial with the riders starting later having the slight advantage of knowing of their rivals’ times.

Rodriguez will start last and wear the race leader’s yellow jersey but knows he has little chance of overall success. Klöden, Horner, Hesjedal and perhaps Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), who is tenth at ten seconds, seem the favourites to fill the final podium on Saturday.

"I’m really happy about my Pais Vasco and about keeping the race lead for another day. Now we’ll see what happens in the time trial,” Rodriguez said.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4:27:03 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 6 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 12 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 15 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 21 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 23 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 26 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 28 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 29 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 36 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 40 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 42 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 43 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 44 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:11 50 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:56 51 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 52 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:01:20 53 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 54 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 56 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 60 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 62 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 63 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 66 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 68 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 69 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 70 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 73 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:50 74 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:53 75 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:28 76 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:41 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:51 78 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:08 79 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 80 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 81 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 84 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 85 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 87 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 88 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 89 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:42 91 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:49 92 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 97 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 98 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 100 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 103 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 104 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 105 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 106 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 107 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 108 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 111 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 112 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 113 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 117 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 118 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 119 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 120 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:08:58 122 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:11:24 123 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:12:06 124 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 125 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:13:55 126 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 127 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 128 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 129 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 131 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 132 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 133 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 134 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 20 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 16 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 14 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 6 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 9 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 5 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 13 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 3 14 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 2 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Zalla, km. 115.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Zalla, km. 152.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 2 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Avellaneda, km. 159 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Alto De Areitio (Cat 3) km. 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1

Alto De Urkiola (Cat 1) km. 28 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 8 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 6 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 2 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Alto De Bikotx-Gane (Cat 2) km. 64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 6 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 1

Alto De Garate (Cat 3) km. 86 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Alto De San Cosme (Cat 3) km. 101 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Alto De Humaran (Cat 3) km. 136 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Alto De Beci (Cat 3) km. 164 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 14:07:42 2 Team RadioShack 0:01:55 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:30 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:53 5 Katusha Team 0:04:45 6 Leopard Trek 0:04:48 7 Lampre - ISD 0:06:28 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:34 9 Pro Team Astana 0:07:39 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:18 11 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:05 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:12 13 Sky Procycling 0:09:24 14 Caja Rural 0:09:55 15 HTC-Highroad 0:11:15 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:30 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:20 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:44 19 Geox-TMC 0:18:38 20 BMC Racing Team 0:21:23

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 21:39:46 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:01 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 6 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:10 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:18 12 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:03 13 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:23 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:26 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:29 16 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:34 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:48 18 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:02:13 19 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:17 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:40 21 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:58 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:07 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 24 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:03:44 25 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:48 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:04:05 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:22 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:06:02 29 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:45 30 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:02 31 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:23 32 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:48 33 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:08:56 34 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:09:21 35 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:09 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:26 37 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:07 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:12:05 39 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:16 40 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:18 41 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:50 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:18 43 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:09 44 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:15:10 45 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:23 46 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:27 47 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:52 48 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:17:09 49 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:18:24 50 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:18:36 51 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:59 52 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:19:39 53 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:06 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:07 55 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:19 56 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:42 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:21:01 58 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:11 59 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:34 60 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:02 61 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:10 62 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:24:30 63 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:25:01 64 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:21 65 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:25:34 66 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:25:52 67 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:27:02 68 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:37 69 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:27:42 70 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:10 71 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:32 72 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:48 73 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:29:04 74 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:29:11 75 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:29:15 76 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:29:40 77 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:30:04 78 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:31:15 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:54 80 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:32:24 81 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:36 82 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:32:55 83 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:26 84 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:45 85 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 86 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:25 87 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:36:33 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:37:30 89 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:21 90 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:03 91 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:43:56 92 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:25 93 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:44:42 94 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:45:21 95 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:02 96 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:46:14 97 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:46:24 98 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:46:46 99 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:51 100 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:48:36 101 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:15 102 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:49:26 103 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:29 104 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:49:36 105 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:50:06 106 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:50:20 107 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:21 109 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:51:05 110 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:52:09 111 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:52:33 112 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:54:47 113 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 114 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:54:50 115 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:56:07 116 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:57:11 117 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:57:59 118 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:58:00 119 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:17 120 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:59:37 121 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:00:13 122 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:46 123 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:01:31 124 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 1:03:02 125 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:04:29 126 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:05:04 127 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:05:54 128 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1:06:33 129 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:07:11 130 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1:10:42 131 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:12:28 132 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:12:33 133 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 1:20:33 134 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:26:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 58 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 56 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 50 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 43 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 42 7 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 37 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 34 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 10 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 22 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 21 12 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 20 13 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 14 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 15 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 18 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 19 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 21 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 12 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 23 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 24 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 10 25 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 26 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5 27 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 30 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 3 31 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 32 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 33 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2 35 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 36 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 1 37 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1 38 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 58 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 30 3 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 24 4 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 21 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 6 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 10 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 12 11 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 13 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 11 14 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 10 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 9 16 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 17 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 8 18 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 19 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 20 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 6 21 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 5 22 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 4 24 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 25 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 3