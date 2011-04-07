Trending



Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gets the winner's hat at Pais Vasco


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lets loose with the champagne.


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) quenches his thirst with a little bubbly


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium at Pais Vasco


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Rodriguez checks in at teh team car.


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


Last minute checks for Brian Vandborg (Saxo Bank Sungard)


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


The start of stage four.


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


The group of the race leader Rodriguez.


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


In the feed zone.


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


A group on stage four.


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) speeds to the victory in Eibar


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) seemed pretty pleased with the day's work.


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) counts up his wins.


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


The peloton heads out for stage four.


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Julian Sánchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) leads the breakaway on stage four of Pais Vasco


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Riders at stage four of Pais Vasco


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


Rodriguez suits up with another yellow jersey.


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Frank Schleck and Xavier Tondo had a short-lived breakaway toward the end of the stage.


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Xavier Tondo (Movistar) goes on the attack


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tops Andreas Kloden on stage four.


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Julian Sánchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) suffers in the breakaway


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the yellow jersey


(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)


Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) leads the break


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


The heat made for a hard day in the saddle


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


Andreas Klöden leads Joaquin Rodriguez on the early part of the climb


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


Jason McCartney fights the climb


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


The Quick Step riders struggled in the hills


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)


Bram Tankink (Rabobank)


(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gave something for the thousands of Basque cycling fans to celebrate at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco on Thursday by winning the fourth stage from Amurrio to Eibar with a late attack on the descent to the finish.

Sanchez made his move in the final kilometre after a series of attacks on the steep final climb had selected a high quality front group but failed to eliminate any of the main contenders. He won on the same stage finish last year to make a rare double.

Sanchez caught his rivals by surprise and dived through several fast corners to finish a few metres ahead of Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Alexandre Vinokourov.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) and Chris Horner (RadioShack) were just behind and finished in the same time. With no time bonuses awarded at stage finishes, Rodriguez kept the overall race lead. Klöden and Sanchez are second and third in the same time, with Horner fourth at just one second. Hesjedal is fifth at six seconds and Vinokourov is tenth at 10 seconds.

Friday’s stage to Zalla is not expected to spark any major changes, meaning overall victory will be decided in Saturday’s 27km time trial.

“When I saw I couldn’t get time during the stage to try and get the lead, I thought I'd go for the stage win and leave it at that,” Sanchez explained on Spanish television.

“I was lucky, maybe, but knowing the climb and being a bit cunning made for a big difference. I didn't feel at all good on the climb. The heat was really bad, we all suffered a lot. I want to dedicate this win to the Basque fans that always support our team in good times and bad.”

Rodriguez pulled on the yellow jersey and seemed happy just to hold onto it for another day. He must know that Klöden, Sanchez, and the others are all better time triallists and will surely take time out of him on Saturday.

“It's going to be very hard defending this jersey in the final time trial but I'll give it everything. I'm guessing tomorrow there'll be a breakaway and then I'll start the time trial as leader,” he said.

“The heat was tough for everybody, I'd have liked to have attacked but I lacked the jump in my legs and so rode more defensively.”

Hard racing in the hills and heat

The Vuelta al Pais Vasco is known for its rain-soaked stages and hilly roads but yet again this year, the sun was shining on the riders at the start in Amurrio, although the riders faced seven nasty categorised climbs and dozens of other short climbs as the stage winds through the hills and valleys to Eibar.

After a fast start and several attacks, the early break of the day formed at the 21km mark when Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), Maxim Belkov (Vacansoleil) and Sánchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) got away. The peloton, and especially the Katusha team of race leader Joaquin Rodriguez, was happy to let them go and they gradually built a double digit lead.

At 74km it touched a massive 12:20 but that was as high as it got, as Euskaltel-Euskadi accepted responsibility for the chase and gathered on the front. Katusha also did their bit and the gap fell as the kilometres ticked down and the climbs were covered.

David Arroyo (Movistar), Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) tried to go across to the break with 35km to go but they were given little freedom and were quickly pulled back as Euskaltel-Euskadi rode on the front to set up Sanchez. Eddie Ratto (Geox-TMC) tried to go across on the descent to Eibar before the final climb but he was quickly caught too as Jens Voigt pulled everything together to set up the Schleck brothers.

The race came back together at the very foot of the Alto de Usartza, ready for the big show down, but quickly split again as the gradient reared its head and began to hurt. Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was soon struggling and other names fell out the back on the 8% climb, including Tony Martin and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) was the first to make a serious move with five kilometres to go. He surged away with his jersey flapping in the wind and was quickly joined by Xavier Tondo (Movistar). They opened a 15-secopnd gap as the other overall contenders hesitated and saved their best for nearer the summit. It proved the best way to race because Schleck quickly lost contact with Tondo and was then almost dropped near the summit after his huge effort.

Tondo fought on through the huge crowds in the final three kilometres of the climb and looked good but behind strong attacks by Vinokourov and Sanchez cut into his lead. He made it over the top of the climb but the chasers had him in their sights during the three kilometres of flat road and descent to the finish.

Schleck made a late attack just before the final kilometre and was followed by Vinokourov but they were pulled back because nobody wanted to lose contact.

Suddenly Sanchez made his move in the shadow of the trees. He got a few metres advantage at the front and caught the others by surprise. Klöden went after him and the others followed but they were too late to stop the adopted Basque rider from crossing the line first and taking the cheers of the crowd. Sanchez may have been born in the Asturias region of Spain but after spending his entire career with Euskaltel-Euskadi, this was a win for the Basque Country.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:42:34
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:32
13Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:47
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
18Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:16
19Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:22
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:25
23Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
24Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:43
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
31Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
32Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:01:51
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:55
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
36Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:06
37Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
40Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
43Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
44Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
45Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:32
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
49Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
50Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:04:27
51Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
54John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:00
56Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:01
57Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:06:03
58Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
60Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
61Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
63Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:09
64Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
65Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:51
67Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:07:37
68Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:58
71Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:07:59
73Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
74Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:46
75Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:35
76Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:10:17
77Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:22
79Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:40
80Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:12:03
82Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:12:49
83Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:22
84Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:45
85Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
86Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:16:59
87Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
88José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
89Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
90Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
91Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
92Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
93David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
95Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
96Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
97Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
100Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
101Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
103Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
104Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
105Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
107Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
108Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
110Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
111Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
112Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
113Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
114Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
115Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
116Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
117Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
118Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
119Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
120Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
121Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
123Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
124Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
125Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
126Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
127Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
128Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
129Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:21:31
130Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
131Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
132Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
133Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
134Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
136David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
137Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
138Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
139Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
140Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
142Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:23:43

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack20
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana16
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team14
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
6Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack9
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
9Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek5
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
13Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC3
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team2
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Alto De Kanpazar (Cat 2) km. 85
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad6pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural4
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Alto De Karabieta (Cat 2) km. 118
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad6pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural4
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Alto De Miota (Cat 3) km. 129
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Alto De Areitio (Cat 3) km. 136
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Alto De Ixua (Cat 1) km. 148
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad10pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural8
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4
5Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC2
6Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1

Alto De San Miguel (Cat 2) km. 159
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad6pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural4
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC1

Alto De Usartza (Cat 1) km. 178
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana8
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack4
5Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1 - Eibar, km. 140.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad2
3Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - Etxebarria, km. 154.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint 3 - Eibark, km. 170.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team14:07:42
2Team RadioShack0:01:55
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:30
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:53
5Katusha Team0:04:45
6Leopard Trek0:04:48
7Lampre - ISD0:06:28
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:34
9Pro Team Astana0:07:39
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:18
11Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:05
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:12
13Sky Procycling0:09:24
14Caja Rural0:09:55
15HTC-Highroad0:11:15
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:30
17AG2R La Mondiale0:14:20
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:44
19Geox-TMC0:18:38
20BMC Racing Team0:21:23

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team17:12:43
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:01
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
6Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
9Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:10
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:18
12Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:03
13Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:23
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:26
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:29
16Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:34
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:48
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:49
19Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:02:13
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:17
21Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:28
22José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:40
23Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:02:58
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:07
25Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
26Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:03:44
27Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:04:05
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:22
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:01
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:06:02
31Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:03
32Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:28
33Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:29
34Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:45
35Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:02
36Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:07:36
37Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:08:01
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:26
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:10:45
40Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:01
41Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:07
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:10
43Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:16
44Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:50
45Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:17
46Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:13:47
47Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:13:50
48Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:53
49Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:08
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:09
51Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:23
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:32
53Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:59
54Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:27
55Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:16:53
56Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:16:58
57Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:17:04
58Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:21
59Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:17:41
60Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:18:36
61Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:59
62Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:03
63Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:06
64Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:19:39
65Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:48
66Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:53
67Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:11
68Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:21
69Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:12
70Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:22:26
71Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:23:21
72Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:01
73Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:24:26
74Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:05
75Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:25:34
76Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:25:56
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:26:06
78Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:12
79Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:27:51
80Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:08
81Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:28:20
82Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:48
83Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:29:04
84Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:54
85Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:30
86Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:31:04
87Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:16
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:31:50
89Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:26
90Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:45
91Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:39
92Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:35:13
93Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:25
94Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:34
95Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:36
96Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:25
97Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:39:33
98Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:40:34
99Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:40:55
100Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:42:12
101Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:47
102Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:43:17
103Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:43:31
104Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
105Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
106David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:32
107Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:44:04
108Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:44:05
109Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:44:28
110Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:45:05
111Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:45:18
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:21
113Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:45:26
115Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:31
116Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:44
117John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:02
118Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:55
119Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:47:58
120Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:49:07
121Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:50:39
122Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
123Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:50:49
124Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:51:05
125José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:28
126Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:53:14
127David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:53:24
128Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:57
129Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:54:42
130Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:57:40
131Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:58:38
132Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:59:05
133Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
134Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:59:18
135Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:59:44
136Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1:00:22
137Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:00:56
138Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD1:02:58
139Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural1:03:45
140Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural1:06:38
141Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:08:20
142Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural1:08:47
143Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:12:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack56pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team51
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi50
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana43
5Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack43
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo33
7Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team27
8Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek21
9Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team20
10Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20
11David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team18
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard18
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
14Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team16
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
16Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team12
17Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
20Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC10
21Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural10
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
23Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana5
26Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team4
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale4
28Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
29Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
30Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
33Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling1
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad34pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team26
3Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural24
4Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana21
5Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team17
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack14
8Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
9Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
10Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team11
11Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
13Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana8
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team8
15Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
17Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
18Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC6
19Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack4
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad4
21Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
23Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
25Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
26Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
27Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team2
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek2
29Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
30Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
31Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1
32Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1
33Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC1
34Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1
35Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1
36Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack1
37Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team9
4Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack6
5Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
6Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural5
7Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad4
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
9Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
10Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
12Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team2
13Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1
15Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
16Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team51:38:28
2Team RadioShack0:04:47
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:00
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:04
5Katusha Team0:06:06
6Leopard Trek0:06:40
7Lampre - ISD0:09:03
8Pro Team Astana0:12:14
9Sky Procycling0:12:28
10Caja Rural0:15:52
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:13
12Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:36
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:44
14HTC-Highroad0:19:28
15Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:38
16Geox-TMC0:26:16
17AG2R La Mondiale0:27:55
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:29:33
19Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:30
20BMC Racing Team1:01:50

