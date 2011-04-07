Sanchez prevails in Eibar
GC battle still a matter of fractions of seconds
Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gave something for the thousands of Basque cycling fans to celebrate at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco on Thursday by winning the fourth stage from Amurrio to Eibar with a late attack on the descent to the finish.
Sanchez made his move in the final kilometre after a series of attacks on the steep final climb had selected a high quality front group but failed to eliminate any of the main contenders. He won on the same stage finish last year to make a rare double.
Sanchez caught his rivals by surprise and dived through several fast corners to finish a few metres ahead of Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Alexandre Vinokourov.
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) and Chris Horner (RadioShack) were just behind and finished in the same time. With no time bonuses awarded at stage finishes, Rodriguez kept the overall race lead. Klöden and Sanchez are second and third in the same time, with Horner fourth at just one second. Hesjedal is fifth at six seconds and Vinokourov is tenth at 10 seconds.
Friday’s stage to Zalla is not expected to spark any major changes, meaning overall victory will be decided in Saturday’s 27km time trial.
“When I saw I couldn’t get time during the stage to try and get the lead, I thought I'd go for the stage win and leave it at that,” Sanchez explained on Spanish television.
“I was lucky, maybe, but knowing the climb and being a bit cunning made for a big difference. I didn't feel at all good on the climb. The heat was really bad, we all suffered a lot. I want to dedicate this win to the Basque fans that always support our team in good times and bad.”
Rodriguez pulled on the yellow jersey and seemed happy just to hold onto it for another day. He must know that Klöden, Sanchez, and the others are all better time triallists and will surely take time out of him on Saturday.
“It's going to be very hard defending this jersey in the final time trial but I'll give it everything. I'm guessing tomorrow there'll be a breakaway and then I'll start the time trial as leader,” he said.
“The heat was tough for everybody, I'd have liked to have attacked but I lacked the jump in my legs and so rode more defensively.”
Hard racing in the hills and heat
The Vuelta al Pais Vasco is known for its rain-soaked stages and hilly roads but yet again this year, the sun was shining on the riders at the start in Amurrio, although the riders faced seven nasty categorised climbs and dozens of other short climbs as the stage winds through the hills and valleys to Eibar.
After a fast start and several attacks, the early break of the day formed at the 21km mark when Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), Maxim Belkov (Vacansoleil) and Sánchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) got away. The peloton, and especially the Katusha team of race leader Joaquin Rodriguez, was happy to let them go and they gradually built a double digit lead.
At 74km it touched a massive 12:20 but that was as high as it got, as Euskaltel-Euskadi accepted responsibility for the chase and gathered on the front. Katusha also did their bit and the gap fell as the kilometres ticked down and the climbs were covered.
David Arroyo (Movistar), Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) tried to go across to the break with 35km to go but they were given little freedom and were quickly pulled back as Euskaltel-Euskadi rode on the front to set up Sanchez. Eddie Ratto (Geox-TMC) tried to go across on the descent to Eibar before the final climb but he was quickly caught too as Jens Voigt pulled everything together to set up the Schleck brothers.
The race came back together at the very foot of the Alto de Usartza, ready for the big show down, but quickly split again as the gradient reared its head and began to hurt. Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was soon struggling and other names fell out the back on the 8% climb, including Tony Martin and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) was the first to make a serious move with five kilometres to go. He surged away with his jersey flapping in the wind and was quickly joined by Xavier Tondo (Movistar). They opened a 15-secopnd gap as the other overall contenders hesitated and saved their best for nearer the summit. It proved the best way to race because Schleck quickly lost contact with Tondo and was then almost dropped near the summit after his huge effort.
Tondo fought on through the huge crowds in the final three kilometres of the climb and looked good but behind strong attacks by Vinokourov and Sanchez cut into his lead. He made it over the top of the climb but the chasers had him in their sights during the three kilometres of flat road and descent to the finish.
Schleck made a late attack just before the final kilometre and was followed by Vinokourov but they were pulled back because nobody wanted to lose contact.
Suddenly Sanchez made his move in the shadow of the trees. He got a few metres advantage at the front and caught the others by surprise. Klöden went after him and the others followed but they were too late to stop the adopted Basque rider from crossing the line first and taking the cheers of the crowd. Sanchez may have been born in the Asturias region of Spain but after spending his entire career with Euskaltel-Euskadi, this was a win for the Basque Country.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:42:34
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:32
|13
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|18
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:16
|19
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:22
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:25
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|24
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:43
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|32
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:51
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|36
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|38
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|40
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|43
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|44
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|45
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|48
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|49
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|50
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:04:27
|51
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|54
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:00
|56
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:01
|57
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:06:03
|58
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|60
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|61
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|63
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:09
|64
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:51
|67
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:07:37
|68
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:58
|71
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:59
|73
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|74
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:46
|75
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:35
|76
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:17
|77
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:22
|79
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:40
|80
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:12:03
|82
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:49
|83
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:22
|84
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:45
|85
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|86
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:16:59
|87
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|90
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|93
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|95
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|96
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|97
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|104
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|105
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|107
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|108
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|110
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|111
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|112
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|113
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|114
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|115
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|117
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|118
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|119
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|120
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|123
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|124
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|126
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|127
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|128
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|129
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:21:31
|130
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|131
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|133
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|134
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|136
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|137
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|139
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|142
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|20
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|16
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|6
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|9
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|5
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|13
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|3
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|6
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|6
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|10
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|2
|6
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|6
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|8
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|4
|5
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|2
|3
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|14:07:42
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:55
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:30
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:04:45
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:04:48
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:28
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:39
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:18
|11
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:05
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:12
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:24
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:09:55
|15
|HTC-Highroad
|0:11:15
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:30
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:20
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:44
|19
|Geox-TMC
|0:18:38
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|17:12:43
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:01
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|6
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:10
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:18
|12
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|13
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:23
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:26
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|16
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:34
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:48
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:49
|19
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:02:13
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|21
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:28
|22
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:40
|23
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:58
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:07
|25
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|26
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:44
|27
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:04:05
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:22
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:01
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:06:02
|31
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|32
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|33
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:29
|34
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:45
|35
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:02
|36
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:07:36
|37
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:08:01
|38
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:26
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:10:45
|40
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|41
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:07
|42
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:10
|43
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:16
|44
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|45
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|46
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:47
|47
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:13:50
|48
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:53
|49
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|50
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:09
|51
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:23
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:32
|53
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:59
|54
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:27
|55
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:53
|56
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:16:58
|57
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:04
|58
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:21
|59
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:17:41
|60
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:36
|61
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:59
|62
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|63
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:06
|64
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:19:39
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|66
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|67
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:11
|68
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:21
|69
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:12
|70
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:22:26
|71
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:23:21
|72
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:01
|73
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:24:26
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:05
|75
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:34
|76
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:25:56
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:26:06
|78
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:12
|79
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:27:51
|80
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:08
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:28:20
|82
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:48
|83
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:29:04
|84
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:54
|85
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:30
|86
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:31:04
|87
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:16
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:31:50
|89
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:26
|90
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:45
|91
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:39
|92
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:35:13
|93
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:25
|94
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:36:34
|95
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:36
|96
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:25
|97
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:39:33
|98
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:40:34
|99
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:40:55
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:42:12
|101
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:47
|102
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:43:17
|103
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:43:31
|104
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:32
|107
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:44:04
|108
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:05
|109
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:28
|110
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:05
|111
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:18
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:21
|113
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:45:26
|115
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:31
|116
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:44
|117
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:02
|118
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:55
|119
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:47:58
|120
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:49:07
|121
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:50:39
|122
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|123
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:50:49
|124
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:51:05
|125
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:28
|126
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:14
|127
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:53:24
|128
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:57
|129
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:54:42
|130
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:40
|131
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:58:38
|132
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:59:05
|133
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:59:18
|135
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:59:44
|136
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:00:22
|137
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:00:56
|138
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:58
|139
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:03:45
|140
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:06:38
|141
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:20
|142
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:08:47
|143
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:12:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|56
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|51
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|43
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|43
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|7
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|27
|8
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|21
|9
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|10
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|11
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|14
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|17
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|20
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|10
|21
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|23
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|25
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|26
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|28
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|30
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|34
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|26
|3
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|24
|4
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|5
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|14
|8
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|11
|11
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|8
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|18
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|6
|19
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|4
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|4
|21
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|23
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|25
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|26
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|2
|29
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|30
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|31
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1
|32
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1
|33
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|1
|34
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|35
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|36
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|37
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|6
|5
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|6
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|4
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|12
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|13
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|15
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|51:38:28
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:47
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:00
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:06:06
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:06:40
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:03
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:12:14
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:28
|10
|Caja Rural
|0:15:52
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:13
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:36
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:44
|14
|HTC-Highroad
|0:19:28
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:38
|16
|Geox-TMC
|0:26:16
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:55
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:29:33
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:30
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|1:01:50
