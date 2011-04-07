Image 1 of 30 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 30 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gets the winner's hat at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 30 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lets loose with the champagne. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 30 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) quenches his thirst with a little bubbly (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 5 of 30 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 6 of 30 Rodriguez checks in at teh team car. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 7 of 30 Last minute checks for Brian Vandborg (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 8 of 30 The start of stage four. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 9 of 30 The group of the race leader Rodriguez. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 10 of 30 In the feed zone. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 11 of 30 A group on stage four. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 12 of 30 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) speeds to the victory in Eibar (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 13 of 30 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) seemed pretty pleased with the day's work. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 14 of 30 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) counts up his wins. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 15 of 30 The peloton heads out for stage four. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 16 of 30 Julian Sánchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) leads the breakaway on stage four of Pais Vasco (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 17 of 30 Riders at stage four of Pais Vasco (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 18 of 30 Rodriguez suits up with another yellow jersey. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 19 of 30 Frank Schleck and Xavier Tondo had a short-lived breakaway toward the end of the stage. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 20 of 30 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) goes on the attack (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 21 of 30 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tops Andreas Kloden on stage four. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 22 of 30 Julian Sánchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) suffers in the breakaway (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 23 of 30 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 24 of 30 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) leads the break (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 25 of 30 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 26 of 30 The heat made for a hard day in the saddle (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 27 of 30 Andreas Klöden leads Joaquin Rodriguez on the early part of the climb (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 28 of 30 Jason McCartney fights the climb (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 29 of 30 The Quick Step riders struggled in the hills (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 30 of 30 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gave something for the thousands of Basque cycling fans to celebrate at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco on Thursday by winning the fourth stage from Amurrio to Eibar with a late attack on the descent to the finish.

Sanchez made his move in the final kilometre after a series of attacks on the steep final climb had selected a high quality front group but failed to eliminate any of the main contenders. He won on the same stage finish last year to make a rare double.

Sanchez caught his rivals by surprise and dived through several fast corners to finish a few metres ahead of Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Alexandre Vinokourov.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) and Chris Horner (RadioShack) were just behind and finished in the same time. With no time bonuses awarded at stage finishes, Rodriguez kept the overall race lead. Klöden and Sanchez are second and third in the same time, with Horner fourth at just one second. Hesjedal is fifth at six seconds and Vinokourov is tenth at 10 seconds.

Friday’s stage to Zalla is not expected to spark any major changes, meaning overall victory will be decided in Saturday’s 27km time trial.

“When I saw I couldn’t get time during the stage to try and get the lead, I thought I'd go for the stage win and leave it at that,” Sanchez explained on Spanish television.

“I was lucky, maybe, but knowing the climb and being a bit cunning made for a big difference. I didn't feel at all good on the climb. The heat was really bad, we all suffered a lot. I want to dedicate this win to the Basque fans that always support our team in good times and bad.”

Rodriguez pulled on the yellow jersey and seemed happy just to hold onto it for another day. He must know that Klöden, Sanchez, and the others are all better time triallists and will surely take time out of him on Saturday.

“It's going to be very hard defending this jersey in the final time trial but I'll give it everything. I'm guessing tomorrow there'll be a breakaway and then I'll start the time trial as leader,” he said.

“The heat was tough for everybody, I'd have liked to have attacked but I lacked the jump in my legs and so rode more defensively.”

Hard racing in the hills and heat

The Vuelta al Pais Vasco is known for its rain-soaked stages and hilly roads but yet again this year, the sun was shining on the riders at the start in Amurrio, although the riders faced seven nasty categorised climbs and dozens of other short climbs as the stage winds through the hills and valleys to Eibar.

After a fast start and several attacks, the early break of the day formed at the 21km mark when Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), Maxim Belkov (Vacansoleil) and Sánchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) got away. The peloton, and especially the Katusha team of race leader Joaquin Rodriguez, was happy to let them go and they gradually built a double digit lead.

At 74km it touched a massive 12:20 but that was as high as it got, as Euskaltel-Euskadi accepted responsibility for the chase and gathered on the front. Katusha also did their bit and the gap fell as the kilometres ticked down and the climbs were covered.

David Arroyo (Movistar), Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) tried to go across to the break with 35km to go but they were given little freedom and were quickly pulled back as Euskaltel-Euskadi rode on the front to set up Sanchez. Eddie Ratto (Geox-TMC) tried to go across on the descent to Eibar before the final climb but he was quickly caught too as Jens Voigt pulled everything together to set up the Schleck brothers.

The race came back together at the very foot of the Alto de Usartza, ready for the big show down, but quickly split again as the gradient reared its head and began to hurt. Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was soon struggling and other names fell out the back on the 8% climb, including Tony Martin and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) was the first to make a serious move with five kilometres to go. He surged away with his jersey flapping in the wind and was quickly joined by Xavier Tondo (Movistar). They opened a 15-secopnd gap as the other overall contenders hesitated and saved their best for nearer the summit. It proved the best way to race because Schleck quickly lost contact with Tondo and was then almost dropped near the summit after his huge effort.

Tondo fought on through the huge crowds in the final three kilometres of the climb and looked good but behind strong attacks by Vinokourov and Sanchez cut into his lead. He made it over the top of the climb but the chasers had him in their sights during the three kilometres of flat road and descent to the finish.

Schleck made a late attack just before the final kilometre and was followed by Vinokourov but they were pulled back because nobody wanted to lose contact.

Suddenly Sanchez made his move in the shadow of the trees. He got a few metres advantage at the front and caught the others by surprise. Klöden went after him and the others followed but they were too late to stop the adopted Basque rider from crossing the line first and taking the cheers of the crowd. Sanchez may have been born in the Asturias region of Spain but after spending his entire career with Euskaltel-Euskadi, this was a win for the Basque Country.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:42:34 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:32 13 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 14 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:47 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 18 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:16 19 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:22 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:25 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 24 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:43 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 32 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:51 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:55 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 36 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:06 37 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 38 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 40 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 43 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 44 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 45 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:32 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 49 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 50 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:04:27 51 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 54 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:00 56 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:01 57 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:06:03 58 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 60 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 61 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 63 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:09 64 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:06:51 67 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:07:37 68 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:58 71 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:07:59 73 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 74 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:46 75 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:35 76 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:10:17 77 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:22 79 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:40 80 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:12:03 82 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:12:49 83 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:22 84 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:45 85 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 86 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:16:59 87 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 90 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 93 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 95 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 96 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 97 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 100 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 101 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 103 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 104 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 105 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 107 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 108 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 110 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 111 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 112 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 113 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 114 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 115 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 116 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 117 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 118 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 119 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 120 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 123 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 124 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 125 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 126 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 127 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 128 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 129 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:21:31 130 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 131 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 132 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 133 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 136 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 137 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 139 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 140 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 142 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:23:43

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 20 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 16 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 14 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 6 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 9 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 5 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 13 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 3 14 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 2 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Alto De Kanpazar (Cat 2) km. 85 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 6 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 4 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Alto De Karabieta (Cat 2) km. 118 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 6 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 4 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Alto De Miota (Cat 3) km. 129 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Alto De Areitio (Cat 3) km. 136 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Alto De Ixua (Cat 1) km. 148 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 10 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 8 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 5 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 2 6 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1

Alto De San Miguel (Cat 2) km. 159 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 6 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 4 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 1

Alto De Usartza (Cat 1) km. 178 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 8 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 4 5 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 - Eibar, km. 140.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 2 3 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - Etxebarria, km. 154.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint 3 - Eibark, km. 170.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 14:07:42 2 Team RadioShack 0:01:55 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:30 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:53 5 Katusha Team 0:04:45 6 Leopard Trek 0:04:48 7 Lampre - ISD 0:06:28 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:34 9 Pro Team Astana 0:07:39 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:18 11 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:05 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:12 13 Sky Procycling 0:09:24 14 Caja Rural 0:09:55 15 HTC-Highroad 0:11:15 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:30 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:20 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:44 19 Geox-TMC 0:18:38 20 BMC Racing Team 0:21:23

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 17:12:43 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:01 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 6 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:10 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:18 12 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:03 13 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:23 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:26 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:29 16 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:34 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:48 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:49 19 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:02:13 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:17 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:28 22 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:40 23 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:58 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:07 25 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 26 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:03:44 27 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:04:05 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:22 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:01 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:06:02 31 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:03 32 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:28 33 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:29 34 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:45 35 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:02 36 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:07:36 37 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:08:01 38 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:26 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:10:45 40 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:01 41 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:07 42 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:10 43 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:16 44 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:50 45 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:17 46 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:13:47 47 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:13:50 48 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:53 49 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:08 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:09 51 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:23 52 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:32 53 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:59 54 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:27 55 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:16:53 56 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:16:58 57 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:17:04 58 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:21 59 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:17:41 60 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:18:36 61 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:59 62 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:03 63 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:06 64 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:19:39 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:48 66 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:53 67 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:11 68 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:21 69 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:12 70 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:22:26 71 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:23:21 72 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:01 73 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:24:26 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:25:05 75 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:25:34 76 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:25:56 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:26:06 78 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:12 79 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:27:51 80 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:08 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:28:20 82 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:48 83 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:29:04 84 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:54 85 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:30 86 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:31:04 87 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:16 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:31:50 89 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:26 90 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:45 91 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:39 92 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:35:13 93 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:25 94 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:36:34 95 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:36 96 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:25 97 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:39:33 98 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:40:34 99 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:40:55 100 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:42:12 101 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:47 102 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:43:17 103 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:43:31 104 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:32 107 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:44:04 108 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:44:05 109 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:44:28 110 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:45:05 111 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:45:18 112 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:45:21 113 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:45:26 115 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:31 116 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:44 117 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:02 118 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:55 119 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:47:58 120 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:49:07 121 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:50:39 122 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 123 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:50:49 124 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:51:05 125 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:28 126 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:53:14 127 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:53:24 128 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:57 129 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:54:42 130 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:57:40 131 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:58:38 132 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:59:05 133 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:59:18 135 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:59:44 136 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:00:22 137 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:00:56 138 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 1:02:58 139 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 1:03:45 140 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 1:06:38 141 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:08:20 142 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 1:08:47 143 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:12:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 56 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 51 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 43 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 43 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 7 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 27 8 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 21 9 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 20 10 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 11 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 18 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 16 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 12 17 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 20 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 10 21 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 10 22 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 23 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 25 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5 26 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 28 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 29 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 30 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 33 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 1 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 34 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 26 3 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 24 4 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 21 5 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 8 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 10 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 11 11 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 13 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 8 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 15 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 17 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 18 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 6 19 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 4 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 4 21 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 23 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 25 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 26 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 27 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 2 29 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 30 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 31 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1 33 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 1 34 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1 35 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 36 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 1 37 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 6 5 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 6 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 5 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 4 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 9 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 10 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 12 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 13 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 15 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 16 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1