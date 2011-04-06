Vinokourov solos to stage 3 win
Rodriguez assumes race lead on aggressive stage
Astana leader Alexander Vinokourov pulled off his signature move to win the third stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco. The rider from Kazakhstan attacked with four kilometres left in the deceptively difficult 180km stage and held off the chase from a select group to win by eight seconds.
"It's my first win this year and the first in the Basque Country," said Vinokourov. "I have been here seven or eight times but never had any luck. It is a big victory for me and the team. Everyone expected a victory from the leader and here it is - and I hope that now I will reach many more."
Vinokourov said his demonstration today gives him more motivation to win another Classic, "Liège, if possible, and then I will start thinking about the Tour de France."
Now 10 seconds behind the new race leader Joaquin Rodriguez, he said he will take the race day by day. "Tomorrow is a very difficult stage. I would like to be on the podium, but it is very difficult and there are strong competitors, like Andreas Klöden."
Today's sprint for second was won by Rabobank's Oscar Freire, but more importantly Rodriguez (Katusha) took 10th, finishing ahead of overnight leader Andreas Klöden (RadioShack). Because the pair were tied on time, Rodriguez now assumes the race lead.
Heated racing in sunny Spain
The festivities kicked off in warm temperatures and under sunny skies, with the first attacks coming just after the flag dropped. Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), Dmitri Champion and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Noe Gianetti and David De la Fuente (Geox-TMC) and Higinio Fernandez (Caja Rural) made the first move, but were quickly reeled in.
Craig Lewis (HTC-Highroad), Oscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alfredo Balloni (Lampre-ISD) were the next to go but could also gain no ground.
Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervélo), Damiano Caruso and Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank SunGard) continued the aggressive racing but were not successful.
It wasn't until HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin counter-attacked a move by Remi Di Gregorio (Astana) that the field began to loosen its grasp.
Martin stayed away solo until the top of the day's first climb, the Alto de Opakua at kilometre 41, before he was joined by Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-ISD), Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jerome Pineau (Quick Step).
The leaders gained a maximum of 3:15, but there was no cooperation in the group. Moinard attacked ahead of the second climb, the Alto de Zarate, drawing away Bellotti and then Pineau to form a more cohesive working unit.
The three remained in the lead until the approach to the final climb with 11km to go when several counter-attacks flew from the peloton. Martin Kohler (BMC) went clear with Serge Renev (Astana), and was then joined by Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad). Renev got dropped before the move was reabsorbed.
Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step) then got away, but could only manage a dozen seconds over a determined chase by RadioShack, since Kolobnev was best placed, only 42 seconds down on race leader Klöden.
The three were in the process of being caught when Seeldraeyers went off-roading after touching wheels with Kolobnev, then it was all together.
Geox-TMC's Fabio Duarte made the next move and was followed by a number of riders, but over the top the lead peloton came back together.
It was on the flat run-in to the line that Vinokourov put in his effort, pulling out a handful of seconds over the yellow jersey group. The Astana man nearly halved his 18 second deficit at the line, pulling himself up to 11th overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4:20:38
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|15
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|20
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|21
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|29
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|31
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|35
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|37
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|40
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|42
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|46
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|47
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|48
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|49
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|51
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|54
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|55
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|58
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|59
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|60
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|61
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:00:22
|62
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:52
|65
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:54
|69
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|70
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:57
|73
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|76
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:17
|79
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|80
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|82
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|85
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|86
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|89
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|90
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|92
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|93
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|94
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|95
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|100
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|102
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|103
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|104
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|105
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:23
|107
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|109
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|111
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|116
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|117
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|118
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|121
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|122
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:16
|123
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|125
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|126
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|127
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|129
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|130
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|131
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|132
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|133
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|134
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|136
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|137
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|138
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|139
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|141
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:44
|142
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:46
|143
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:21:14
|144
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:22:09
|145
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|146
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|147
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|148
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|149
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|25
|pts
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|8
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|13
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|15
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|4
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|13:02:10
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Team RadioShack
|8
|Caja Rural
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|10
|Sky Procycling
|11
|Leopard Trek
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:06
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:57
|17
|HTC-Highroad
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:05
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|12:30:09
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:01
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|6
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|11
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:10
|12
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|13
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:18
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|16
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:36
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:54
|21
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:06
|22
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:07
|23
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:18
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:24
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|26
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|27
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:28
|28
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:33
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:35
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:37
|31
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:41
|32
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:00
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|35
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:13
|36
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:14
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:20
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:22
|39
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|40
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:30
|41
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|42
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:06
|44
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:04
|45
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:13
|46
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:48
|47
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:06:06
|48
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:36
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:07:13
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:24
|51
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:43
|52
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|53
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:29
|54
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:08:57
|55
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:59
|56
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:10:07
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|59
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:33
|60
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:36
|61
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:10:48
|62
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|63
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:11:21
|65
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:35
|66
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|67
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:05
|68
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:21
|69
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|70
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:08
|71
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:13:40
|72
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:44
|73
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:49
|74
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:05
|75
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:17
|76
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:14:39
|77
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:14:51
|79
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:08
|80
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:46
|81
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:16:49
|82
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:23
|83
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:52
|84
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:18:07
|85
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:14
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:02
|87
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:19:24
|88
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:26
|89
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:32
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:35
|91
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:20:19
|93
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:05
|94
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:32
|95
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:22:33
|96
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:34
|97
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:23:24
|98
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:13
|99
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:25:48
|100
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:18
|101
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:26:31
|102
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:26:32
|103
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|104
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:33
|106
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:06
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:19
|108
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:06
|109
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:28:12
|110
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:19
|111
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:22
|112
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:28:27
|114
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:28:31
|115
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:18
|116
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:34
|117
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:30:28
|118
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:56
|119
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:59
|120
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:43
|122
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:31:53
|123
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:33:40
|124
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|125
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:51
|126
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:29
|127
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:58
|128
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:35:45
|129
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:37:34
|130
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:38:51
|131
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:40:41
|132
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:40:47
|133
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:26
|134
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:35
|135
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:41:39
|136
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:06
|137
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:43:57
|138
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:44:22
|139
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:59
|140
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|141
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:46:29
|143
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:46:46
|144
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:49
|145
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:47:16
|146
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:49:39
|147
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:55:52
|148
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:56:29
|149
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:00:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|36
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|34
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|27
|5
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|25
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|8
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|16
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|16
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|18
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|21
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|22
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|7
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|24
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|25
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|26
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|28
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|30
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|32
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|33
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|3
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|19
|4
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|9
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|14
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|4
|16
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|4
|17
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|20
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|21
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|22
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|2
|24
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|25
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|6
|4
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|5
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|9
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|10
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|37:30:46
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:01:21
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:52
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:30
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:35
|7
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:52
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:04
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:35
|10
|Caja Rural
|0:05:57
|11
|Geox-TMC
|0:07:38
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|13
|HTC-Highroad
|0:08:13
|14
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:31
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:32
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:39
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:35
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:46
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:15
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:40:27
