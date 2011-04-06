Trending

Vinokourov solos to stage 3 win

Rodriguez assumes race lead on aggressive stage

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) after his stage win

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Who else but Oscar Friere wins the uphill sprint for second into Murgia.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The front group splintered late in the race.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jens Voigt had a quiet day in the peleton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andreas Kloden looked comfortable in yellow.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Radioshack controlled the race for most of the day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the lead at the Basque Country tour

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) took over the race lead but is still tied on time with two riders.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) soloed to the stage three win

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) dons the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Congratulations for Vinokourov from his Astana teammate

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) put in a four kilometre effort to win stage three

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Amael Moinard didn't quite manage to keep the bunch at bay.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) kept an 8 second lead at the line

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) composes himself on the podium

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
New race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates on the podium

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Amael Moniard (BMC) took over the polka dot jersey

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Amaël Moinard (BMC) in the climber's jersey after stage 3's breakaway

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) was solo for the first part of the race

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) in the climber's jersey before the start of the stage

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) comes to the line

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Chris Horner (Radioshack) came across in 8th place

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Race leader Andreas Klöden sits in behind his RadioShack teammates

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) back in the peloton after an early attack

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Amaël Moinard (BMC), Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Riche Porte drafts behind the Saxo Bank Sungard car

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Heat and climbs combined to make a tough day for the peloton in the Basque Country of Spain

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Alexander Kolobnev, the Russian champion, sits in the main group

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
There were several attacks on stage 3

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)

Astana leader Alexander Vinokourov pulled off his signature move to win the third stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco. The rider from Kazakhstan attacked with four kilometres left in the deceptively difficult 180km stage and held off the chase from a select group to win by eight seconds.

"It's my first win this year and the first in the Basque Country," said Vinokourov. "I have been here seven or eight times but never had any luck. It is a big victory for me and the team. Everyone expected a victory from the leader and here it is - and I hope that now I will reach many more."

Vinokourov said his demonstration today gives him more motivation to win another Classic, "Liège, if possible, and then I will start thinking about the Tour de France."

Now 10 seconds behind the new race leader Joaquin Rodriguez, he said he will take the race day by day. "Tomorrow is a very difficult stage. I would like to be on the podium, but it is very difficult and there are strong competitors, like Andreas Klöden."

Today's sprint for second was won by Rabobank's Oscar Freire, but more importantly Rodriguez (Katusha) took 10th, finishing ahead of overnight leader Andreas Klöden (RadioShack). Because the pair were tied on time, Rodriguez now assumes the race lead.

Heated racing in sunny Spain

The festivities kicked off in warm temperatures and under sunny skies, with the first attacks coming just after the flag dropped. Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), Dmitri Champion and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Noe Gianetti and David De la Fuente (Geox-TMC) and Higinio Fernandez (Caja Rural) made the first move, but were quickly reeled in.

Craig Lewis (HTC-Highroad), Oscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alfredo Balloni (Lampre-ISD) were the next to go but could also gain no ground.

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervélo), Damiano Caruso and Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank SunGard) continued the aggressive racing but were not successful.

It wasn't until HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin counter-attacked a move by Remi Di Gregorio (Astana) that the field began to loosen its grasp.

Martin stayed away solo until the top of the day's first climb, the Alto de Opakua at kilometre 41, before he was joined by Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-ISD), Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jerome Pineau (Quick Step).

The leaders gained a maximum of 3:15, but there was no cooperation in the group. Moinard attacked ahead of the second climb, the Alto de Zarate, drawing away Bellotti and then Pineau to form a more cohesive working unit.

The three remained in the lead until the approach to the final climb with 11km to go when several counter-attacks flew from the peloton. Martin Kohler (BMC) went clear with Serge Renev (Astana), and was then joined by Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad). Renev got dropped before the move was reabsorbed.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step) then got away, but could only manage a dozen seconds over a determined chase by RadioShack, since Kolobnev was best placed, only 42 seconds down on race leader Klöden.

The three were in the process of being caught when Seeldraeyers went off-roading after touching wheels with Kolobnev, then it was all together.

Geox-TMC's Fabio Duarte made the next move and was followed by a number of riders, but over the top the lead peloton came back together.

It was on the flat run-in to the line that Vinokourov put in his effort, pulling out a handful of seconds over the yellow jersey group. The Astana man nearly halved his 18 second deficit at the line, pulling himself up to 11th overall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4:20:38
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
3Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
17Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
21Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
23Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
29David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
30José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
31Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
35Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
37David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
38Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
40Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
42Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
46Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
47Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
49Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
50Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
51Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
54Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
55Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
57Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
58Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
59Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
60Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
61Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:00:22
62Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
64Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:52
65Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:54
69Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:25
70Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:57
73Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
76David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:17
79Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:05
80Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
81Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
82Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
84Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
85Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
86Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
89Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
90Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
92Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
93Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
94Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
95Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
99Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
100Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
102Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
103Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
104Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
105Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
106Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:23
107Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
109Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
111Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
113Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
115Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
116Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
117Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
118Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
119Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
121Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
122José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:16
123Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
124Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
125Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
126Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
127Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
128Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
129Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
130Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
131Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
132Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
133Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
134Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
135Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
136Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
137Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
138Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
139Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
140Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
141Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:44
142Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:12:46
143Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:21:14
144Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:22:09
145Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
146Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
147Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
148Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
149Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana25pts
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20
3Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural10
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack8
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
10Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana5
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale4
13Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 1 - Amurrio, km. 124,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Amurrio, km. 155
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 3 - Ametzaga, km. 172
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3pts
2Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team2
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1

Alto de Opakua (Cat. 2) km. 42
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad6pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team4
3Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1

Alto de Zarate (Cat. 3) km. 100
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Alto de Mendeika (Cat. 3) km. 139
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Alto de Altube (Cat. 2) km. 169
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad4
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team2
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana13:02:10
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
3Katusha Team
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Quickstep Cycling Team
6Movistar Team
7Team RadioShack
8Caja Rural
9Lampre - ISD
10Sky Procycling
11Leopard Trek
12Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Geox-TMC0:02:06
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
16AG2R La Mondiale0:03:57
17HTC-Highroad
18Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:05
20BMC Racing Team0:14:02

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team12:30:09
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:01
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
6Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
11Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:10
12Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:16
13Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:18
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
16Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:36
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:42
18Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:54
21Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:06
22Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:01:07
23José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:18
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:24
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
26David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
27Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:28
28Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:33
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:35
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:01:37
31Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:41
32Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:00
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:04
35Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:13
36Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:02:14
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:20
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:22
39Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:26
40Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:30
41Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:54
42Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:57
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:06
44Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:04
45Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:13
46Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:48
47Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:06:06
48Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:06:36
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:07:13
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:24
51Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:43
52Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:46
53Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:29
54Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:08:57
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:59
56Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:31
57Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:10:07
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:15
59Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:33
60Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:36
61Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:48
62Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:55
63Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
64Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:11:21
65Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:35
66Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:49
67Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:05
68Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:21
69Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:57
70Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:08
71Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:13:40
72Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:44
73Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:49
74Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:05
75Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:17
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:14:39
77Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:14:51
79Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:08
80Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:46
81Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:16:49
82Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:23
83Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:52
84Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:18:07
85Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:18:14
86Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:02
87Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:19:24
88Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:26
89Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:32
90Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:35
91Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:20:19
93Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:05
94Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:22:32
95Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:22:33
96Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:34
97Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:23:24
98Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:13
99Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:25:48
100Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:18
101Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:26:31
102Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:26:32
103Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
104Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
105David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:33
106Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:27:06
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:19
108Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:28:06
109Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:28:12
110Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:19
111Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:22
112Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:28:27
114Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:28:31
115Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:18
116Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:34
117Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:30:28
118Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:56
119Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:30:59
120Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
121Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:43
122David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:31:53
123Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:33:40
124Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
125Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:51
126José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:29
127Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:58
128Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:35:45
129Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:37:34
130Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:38:51
131Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:40:41
132Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:40:47
133Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:41:26
134John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:35
135Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:41:39
136Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:06
137Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:43:57
138Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:44:22
139Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:59
140Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
141Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
142Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:46:29
143Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:46:46
144Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:49
145Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:47:16
146Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:49:39
147Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:55:52
148Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:56:29
149Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:00:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team37pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack36
3Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack34
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana27
5Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team25
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo21
8Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20
9Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek16
10Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team16
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard14
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team12
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
16Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team10
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
18Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural10
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
21Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
22Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC7
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
24Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana5
26Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team4
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale4
28Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
29Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
30Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2
32Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1
33Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team24pts
2Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana21
3Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC19
4Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team13
5Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team10
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack10
9Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team8
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
13Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
14Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad4
16Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack4
17Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
20Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
21Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team2
22Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek2
24Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
25Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team9
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack6
4Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
5Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
6Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
7Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
9Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team2
10Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC2
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
14Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team37:30:46
2Katusha Team0:01:21
3Leopard Trek0:01:52
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:11
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:30
6Lampre - ISD0:02:35
7Team RadioShack0:02:52
8Sky Procycling0:03:04
9Pro Team Astana0:04:35
10Caja Rural0:05:57
11Geox-TMC0:07:38
12Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:08
13HTC-Highroad0:08:13
14Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:31
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:32
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:39
17AG2R La Mondiale0:13:35
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:46
19Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:15
20BMC Racing Team0:40:27

 

