Image 1 of 31 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) after his stage win (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 31 Who else but Oscar Friere wins the uphill sprint for second into Murgia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 The front group splintered late in the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Jens Voigt had a quiet day in the peleton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Andreas Kloden looked comfortable in yellow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Radioshack controlled the race for most of the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the lead at the Basque Country tour (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 8 of 31 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) took over the race lead but is still tied on time with two riders. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 9 of 31 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 10 of 31 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) soloed to the stage three win (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 11 of 31 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) dons the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 12 of 31 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 13 of 31 Congratulations for Vinokourov from his Astana teammate (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 14 of 31 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) put in a four kilometre effort to win stage three (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 15 of 31 Amael Moinard didn't quite manage to keep the bunch at bay. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) kept an 8 second lead at the line (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 17 of 31 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) composes himself on the podium (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 18 of 31 New race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 19 of 31 Amael Moniard (BMC) took over the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 20 of 31 Amaël Moinard (BMC) in the climber's jersey after stage 3's breakaway (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 21 of 31 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) was solo for the first part of the race (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 22 of 31 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) in the climber's jersey before the start of the stage (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 23 of 31 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) comes to the line (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 24 of 31 Chris Horner (Radioshack) came across in 8th place (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 25 of 31 Race leader Andreas Klöden sits in behind his RadioShack teammates (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 26 of 31 Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) back in the peloton after an early attack (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 27 of 31 Amaël Moinard (BMC), Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 28 of 31 Riche Porte drafts behind the Saxo Bank Sungard car (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 29 of 31 Heat and climbs combined to make a tough day for the peloton in the Basque Country of Spain (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 30 of 31 Alexander Kolobnev, the Russian champion, sits in the main group (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 31 of 31 There were several attacks on stage 3 (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)

Astana leader Alexander Vinokourov pulled off his signature move to win the third stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco. The rider from Kazakhstan attacked with four kilometres left in the deceptively difficult 180km stage and held off the chase from a select group to win by eight seconds.

"It's my first win this year and the first in the Basque Country," said Vinokourov. "I have been here seven or eight times but never had any luck. It is a big victory for me and the team. Everyone expected a victory from the leader and here it is - and I hope that now I will reach many more."

Vinokourov said his demonstration today gives him more motivation to win another Classic, "Liège, if possible, and then I will start thinking about the Tour de France."

Now 10 seconds behind the new race leader Joaquin Rodriguez, he said he will take the race day by day. "Tomorrow is a very difficult stage. I would like to be on the podium, but it is very difficult and there are strong competitors, like Andreas Klöden."

Today's sprint for second was won by Rabobank's Oscar Freire, but more importantly Rodriguez (Katusha) took 10th, finishing ahead of overnight leader Andreas Klöden (RadioShack). Because the pair were tied on time, Rodriguez now assumes the race lead.

Heated racing in sunny Spain

The festivities kicked off in warm temperatures and under sunny skies, with the first attacks coming just after the flag dropped. Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), Dmitri Champion and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Noe Gianetti and David De la Fuente (Geox-TMC) and Higinio Fernandez (Caja Rural) made the first move, but were quickly reeled in.

Craig Lewis (HTC-Highroad), Oscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alfredo Balloni (Lampre-ISD) were the next to go but could also gain no ground.

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervélo), Damiano Caruso and Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank SunGard) continued the aggressive racing but were not successful.

It wasn't until HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin counter-attacked a move by Remi Di Gregorio (Astana) that the field began to loosen its grasp.

Martin stayed away solo until the top of the day's first climb, the Alto de Opakua at kilometre 41, before he was joined by Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-ISD), Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jerome Pineau (Quick Step).

The leaders gained a maximum of 3:15, but there was no cooperation in the group. Moinard attacked ahead of the second climb, the Alto de Zarate, drawing away Bellotti and then Pineau to form a more cohesive working unit.

The three remained in the lead until the approach to the final climb with 11km to go when several counter-attacks flew from the peloton. Martin Kohler (BMC) went clear with Serge Renev (Astana), and was then joined by Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad). Renev got dropped before the move was reabsorbed.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step) then got away, but could only manage a dozen seconds over a determined chase by RadioShack, since Kolobnev was best placed, only 42 seconds down on race leader Klöden.

The three were in the process of being caught when Seeldraeyers went off-roading after touching wheels with Kolobnev, then it was all together.

Geox-TMC's Fabio Duarte made the next move and was followed by a number of riders, but over the top the lead peloton came back together.

It was on the flat run-in to the line that Vinokourov put in his effort, pulling out a handful of seconds over the yellow jersey group. The Astana man nearly halved his 18 second deficit at the line, pulling himself up to 11th overall.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4:20:38 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 17 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 20 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 21 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 29 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 30 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 31 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 35 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 37 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 40 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 42 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 46 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 47 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 48 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 49 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 51 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 54 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 55 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 57 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 58 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 59 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 60 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 61 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:00:22 62 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 64 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:52 65 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:54 69 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:25 70 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:57 73 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 76 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:17 79 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:05 80 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 82 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 84 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 85 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 86 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 90 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 92 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 93 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 94 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 95 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 100 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 102 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 103 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 104 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 105 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:23 107 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 109 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 111 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 113 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 115 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 116 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 117 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 118 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 119 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 121 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 122 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:16 123 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 124 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 125 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 126 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 127 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 129 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 130 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 131 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 132 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 133 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 134 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 135 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 136 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 137 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 138 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 139 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 140 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 141 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:44 142 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:12:46 143 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:21:14 144 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:22:09 145 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 146 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 147 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 148 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 149 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 25 pts 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 10 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 8 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 10 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 13 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 1 - Amurrio, km. 124,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Amurrio, km. 155 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 3 - Ametzaga, km. 172 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1

Alto de Opakua (Cat. 2) km. 42 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1

Alto de Zarate (Cat. 3) km. 100 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Alto de Mendeika (Cat. 3) km. 139 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Alto de Altube (Cat. 2) km. 169 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 4 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pro Team Astana 13:02:10 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Katusha Team 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Quickstep Cycling Team 6 Movistar Team 7 Team RadioShack 8 Caja Rural 9 Lampre - ISD 10 Sky Procycling 11 Leopard Trek 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Geox-TMC 0:02:06 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:57 17 HTC-Highroad 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:05 20 BMC Racing Team 0:14:02

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 12:30:09 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:01 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 6 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 11 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:10 12 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:16 13 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:18 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 16 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:36 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 18 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:54 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 22 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:07 23 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:18 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:24 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 26 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 27 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:28 28 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:33 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:35 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:01:37 31 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:41 32 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:00 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:04 35 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:13 36 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:02:14 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:20 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:22 39 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:26 40 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:30 41 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:54 42 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:57 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:06 44 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:04 45 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:13 46 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:05:48 47 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:06:06 48 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:06:36 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:07:13 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:24 51 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:43 52 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:46 53 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:29 54 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:08:57 55 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:59 56 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:31 57 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:10:07 58 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:15 59 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:33 60 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:36 61 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:48 62 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:55 63 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 64 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:11:21 65 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:35 66 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:49 67 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:05 68 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:21 69 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:57 70 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:08 71 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:13:40 72 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:44 73 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:49 74 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:05 75 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:17 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:14:39 77 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:14:51 79 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:08 80 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:46 81 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:16:49 82 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:23 83 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:52 84 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:18:07 85 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:18:14 86 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:02 87 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:19:24 88 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:26 89 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:32 90 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:35 91 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:20:19 93 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:05 94 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:22:32 95 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:22:33 96 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:34 97 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:23:24 98 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:13 99 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:25:48 100 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:18 101 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:26:31 102 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:26:32 103 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 104 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:33 106 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:27:06 107 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:19 108 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:28:06 109 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:28:12 110 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:19 111 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:22 112 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:28:27 114 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:28:31 115 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:18 116 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:29:34 117 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:30:28 118 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:56 119 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:30:59 120 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 121 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:43 122 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:31:53 123 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:33:40 124 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 125 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:51 126 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:29 127 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:58 128 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:35:45 129 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:37:34 130 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:38:51 131 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:40:41 132 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:40:47 133 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:41:26 134 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:35 135 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:41:39 136 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:06 137 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:43:57 138 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:44:22 139 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:59 140 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 141 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 142 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:46:29 143 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:46:46 144 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:49 145 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:47:16 146 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:49:39 147 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:55:52 148 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:56:29 149 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:00:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 37 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 36 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 34 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 27 5 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 25 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 8 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 16 10 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 16 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 10 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 18 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 10 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 21 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 22 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 7 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 24 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 25 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5 26 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 28 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 30 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2 32 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1 33 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 24 pts 2 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 21 3 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 19 4 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 5 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 10 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 9 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 13 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 14 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 4 16 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 4 17 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 20 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 21 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 22 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 2 24 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 25 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 6 4 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 5 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 6 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 7 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 9 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 10 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 14 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1