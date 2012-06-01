Trending

Slavik qualifies fastest in Val di Sole four cross

Curd tops women's qualifiers

Image 1 of 2

Katy Curd qualifies fastest

date 2012-06-01
(Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series)
Image 2 of 2

Tomas Slavik qualifies fastest.

Tomas Slavik qualifies fastest.
(Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series)

During qualification racers zipped down the long, fast track, which was extremely dry and dusty. At about 46 seconds long and with average speeds of 36 km/h, the action was fast and furious.

In the women's qualification, Britain's Katy Curd was the fastest ahead of Celine Gros and world champion Anneke Beerten. The top three women all went for the two pro line double jumps, clearing the first double but unfortunately with strong side winds were all unable to jump the second double. Tomorrow is going to be really interesting, as the women who jumps both pro line doubles, will be really hard to beat.

In the men's qualification, current series leader Tomas Slavik took the fastest time ahead of Michal Prokop and Scott "Boom Boom" Beaumont. Slavik's time of 44.881 put him 0.074 seconds ahead of Prokop to give him the maximum points and fastest qualifier. The top 10 riders were separated by just 1.5 seconds.

A quick mention goes Martin Soderstrom, the slope style rider from Sweden qualified in 21st just 2.1 seconds behind Slavik.

64 men and 16 women have qualified through to the finals tomorrow night which start at 20.30.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team0:00:44.881
2Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing0:00:00.074
3Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK0:00:00.463
4Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head0:00:00.586
5Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal FDF Team0:00:00.757
6Jakub Hnidak (Cze) SR Suntour0:00:00.906
7Michael Mechura (Cze)0:00:00.938
8Derbier Quentin (Fra)0:00:01.055
9Jakub Riha (Cze)0:00:01.455
10Adam Stasek (Cze)0:00:01.527
11Piotr Paradowski (Pol) MTB Wie?a Anna Szczawno-Zdrój0:00:01.648
12Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team0:00:01.721
13Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team0:00:01.729
14Lucas Mechura (Cze)0:00:01.790
15Premek Tejchman (Cze)0:00:01.827
16Aiko Göhler (Ger) Mtbisokay / Nukeproof / Adidas Eyewear0:00:01.873
17Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti bikes0:00:02.086
18Benjamin Kistner (Swi)0:00:02.099
19Matija Stupar (Slo) Crn Trn Team0:00:02.100
20Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann0:00:02.147
21Martin Söderström (Swe)0:00:02.166
22Hannes Slavik (Aut) Transition Bikes0:00:02.168
23Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti0:00:02.318
24Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti bénélux racing team0:00:02.322
25Milan Mysik (Cze)0:00:02.349
26Nathan Parsons (GBr) Nukeproof , Thebikeyard0:00:02.663
27Andrej Bratina (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult0:00:02.703
28Benedikt Last (Ger) RV Gomaringen / Propain Factoty Team0:00:02.900
29Simon Waldburger (Swi) Santa Cruz Bicycles0:00:03.532
30Maciej Chmiel (Pol) Uniqa Lkkg Bg?0:00:03.549
31Matej Stapic (Slo)0:00:03.615
32Thomas Brozic (Cze)0:00:03.750
33Guennet Chaney (Fra)0:00:03.856
34Mariusz Jarek (Pol) MTB Wie?a Anna Szczawno-Zdrój0:00:03.874
35Gustaw Dadela (Pol)0:00:03.965
36Stefano Balestracci (Ita)0:00:04.146
37Francesco Petrucci (Ita)0:00:04.215
38Ludo Gadois (Fra)0:00:04.488
39Werner Muther (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:00:04.491
40Mark Milward (GBr)0:00:04.651
41Stefan Scherz (Ger)0:00:04.655
42André Graf (Ger)0:00:04.673
43Adrian Weiss (Swi)0:00:04.695
44Urban Rotnik (Slo)0:00:04.709
45Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Team Scout/Nukeproof0:00:04.830
46Locquet Kévin (Fra)0:00:04.882
47Jirí Penc (Cze)0:00:04.927
48Martin Bronec (Cze)0:00:05.103
49Jack Hall (GBr)0:00:05.429
50Mirko Weiss (Swi)0:00:05.693
51Davide Dolfin (Ita)0:00:05.740
52Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger)0:00:05.892
53Marco Ricci (Ita)0:00:05.934
54Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze)0:00:06.160
55David Roberts (GBr)0:00:06.215
56Piotr Kobus (Pol)0:00:06.243
57Petr Beneš (Cze)0:00:06.247
58Miroslav Kabelka (Cze)0:00:06.261
59Bozan Mitkov (Cze)0:00:07.330
60Igor Shilin (Rus)0:00:07.621
61Jan Rosenberger (Ger)0:00:07.946
62Daniel Bateson (GBr)0:00:08.118
63Jiri Mohnert (Cze)0:00:09.539
64Jakob Malik (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult0:00:09.991
65Stefano Dolfin (Ita)0:00:10.036
66Klaus Beige (Ger) Univega, Sr Suntour, Xtasy Adidas Eyewear0:00:11.748
67Matteo Gioretti (Ita)0:00:15.281

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Curd (GBr) ROSE VAUJANY GRAVITY MTB TEAM0:00:51.086
2Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz0:00:00.381
3Anneke Beerten (Ned) MILKA-SUPERIOR MTB RACING TEAM0:00:00.634
4Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:00:00.835
5Steffi Marth (Ger) Trek Gravity Girls0:00:00.847
6Luana Oliveira (Bra) Oakley- Astro - Eppo Itu0:00:01.946
7Anita Molcik (Aut) Hotec, Yeti,0:00:02.194
8Carolin Gehrig (Swi) Specialized Twins Racing0:00:02.449
9Helene Fruhwirth (Aut) Moro Ciclopia0:00:03.049
10Eva Castro (Spa) MAMMOTH-SPECIALIZED0:00:03.314
11Tereza Votavova (Cze) Giant, Maloja,0:00:03.832
12Elke Rabeder (Aut) RRP Revolution Racing Projekt0:00:03.908
13Anna Börschig (Ger) NOX CyclesSR Suntour0:00:04.769
14Tanja Hendrysiak (Ger) UMF-Velo Team0:00:05.425

 

