Slavik qualifies fastest in Val di Sole four cross
Curd tops women's qualifiers
Four cross qualifying: -
During qualification racers zipped down the long, fast track, which was extremely dry and dusty. At about 46 seconds long and with average speeds of 36 km/h, the action was fast and furious.
In the women's qualification, Britain's Katy Curd was the fastest ahead of Celine Gros and world champion Anneke Beerten. The top three women all went for the two pro line double jumps, clearing the first double but unfortunately with strong side winds were all unable to jump the second double. Tomorrow is going to be really interesting, as the women who jumps both pro line doubles, will be really hard to beat.
In the men's qualification, current series leader Tomas Slavik took the fastest time ahead of Michal Prokop and Scott "Boom Boom" Beaumont. Slavik's time of 44.881 put him 0.074 seconds ahead of Prokop to give him the maximum points and fastest qualifier. The top 10 riders were separated by just 1.5 seconds.
A quick mention goes Martin Soderstrom, the slope style rider from Sweden qualified in 21st just 2.1 seconds behind Slavik.
64 men and 16 women have qualified through to the finals tomorrow night which start at 20.30.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
|0:00:44.881
|2
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing
|0:00:00.074
|3
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK
|0:00:00.463
|4
|Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head
|0:00:00.586
|5
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal FDF Team
|0:00:00.757
|6
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze) SR Suntour
|0:00:00.906
|7
|Michael Mechura (Cze)
|0:00:00.938
|8
|Derbier Quentin (Fra)
|0:00:01.055
|9
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|0:00:01.455
|10
|Adam Stasek (Cze)
|0:00:01.527
|11
|Piotr Paradowski (Pol) MTB Wie?a Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|0:00:01.648
|12
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team
|0:00:01.721
|13
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
|0:00:01.729
|14
|Lucas Mechura (Cze)
|0:00:01.790
|15
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|0:00:01.827
|16
|Aiko Göhler (Ger) Mtbisokay / Nukeproof / Adidas Eyewear
|0:00:01.873
|17
|Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti bikes
|0:00:02.086
|18
|Benjamin Kistner (Swi)
|0:00:02.099
|19
|Matija Stupar (Slo) Crn Trn Team
|0:00:02.100
|20
|Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann
|0:00:02.147
|21
|Martin Söderström (Swe)
|0:00:02.166
|22
|Hannes Slavik (Aut) Transition Bikes
|0:00:02.168
|23
|Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti
|0:00:02.318
|24
|Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti bénélux racing team
|0:00:02.322
|25
|Milan Mysik (Cze)
|0:00:02.349
|26
|Nathan Parsons (GBr) Nukeproof , Thebikeyard
|0:00:02.663
|27
|Andrej Bratina (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult
|0:00:02.703
|28
|Benedikt Last (Ger) RV Gomaringen / Propain Factoty Team
|0:00:02.900
|29
|Simon Waldburger (Swi) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|0:00:03.532
|30
|Maciej Chmiel (Pol) Uniqa Lkkg Bg?
|0:00:03.549
|31
|Matej Stapic (Slo)
|0:00:03.615
|32
|Thomas Brozic (Cze)
|0:00:03.750
|33
|Guennet Chaney (Fra)
|0:00:03.856
|34
|Mariusz Jarek (Pol) MTB Wie?a Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|0:00:03.874
|35
|Gustaw Dadela (Pol)
|0:00:03.965
|36
|Stefano Balestracci (Ita)
|0:00:04.146
|37
|Francesco Petrucci (Ita)
|0:00:04.215
|38
|Ludo Gadois (Fra)
|0:00:04.488
|39
|Werner Muther (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:00:04.491
|40
|Mark Milward (GBr)
|0:00:04.651
|41
|Stefan Scherz (Ger)
|0:00:04.655
|42
|André Graf (Ger)
|0:00:04.673
|43
|Adrian Weiss (Swi)
|0:00:04.695
|44
|Urban Rotnik (Slo)
|0:00:04.709
|45
|Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Team Scout/Nukeproof
|0:00:04.830
|46
|Locquet Kévin (Fra)
|0:00:04.882
|47
|Jirí Penc (Cze)
|0:00:04.927
|48
|Martin Bronec (Cze)
|0:00:05.103
|49
|Jack Hall (GBr)
|0:00:05.429
|50
|Mirko Weiss (Swi)
|0:00:05.693
|51
|Davide Dolfin (Ita)
|0:00:05.740
|52
|Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger)
|0:00:05.892
|53
|Marco Ricci (Ita)
|0:00:05.934
|54
|Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze)
|0:00:06.160
|55
|David Roberts (GBr)
|0:00:06.215
|56
|Piotr Kobus (Pol)
|0:00:06.243
|57
|Petr Beneš (Cze)
|0:00:06.247
|58
|Miroslav Kabelka (Cze)
|0:00:06.261
|59
|Bozan Mitkov (Cze)
|0:00:07.330
|60
|Igor Shilin (Rus)
|0:00:07.621
|61
|Jan Rosenberger (Ger)
|0:00:07.946
|62
|Daniel Bateson (GBr)
|0:00:08.118
|63
|Jiri Mohnert (Cze)
|0:00:09.539
|64
|Jakob Malik (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult
|0:00:09.991
|65
|Stefano Dolfin (Ita)
|0:00:10.036
|66
|Klaus Beige (Ger) Univega, Sr Suntour, Xtasy Adidas Eyewear
|0:00:11.748
|67
|Matteo Gioretti (Ita)
|0:00:15.281
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Curd (GBr) ROSE VAUJANY GRAVITY MTB TEAM
|0:00:51.086
|2
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz
|0:00:00.381
|3
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) MILKA-SUPERIOR MTB RACING TEAM
|0:00:00.634
|4
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:00:00.835
|5
|Steffi Marth (Ger) Trek Gravity Girls
|0:00:00.847
|6
|Luana Oliveira (Bra) Oakley- Astro - Eppo Itu
|0:00:01.946
|7
|Anita Molcik (Aut) Hotec, Yeti,
|0:00:02.194
|8
|Carolin Gehrig (Swi) Specialized Twins Racing
|0:00:02.449
|9
|Helene Fruhwirth (Aut) Moro Ciclopia
|0:00:03.049
|10
|Eva Castro (Spa) MAMMOTH-SPECIALIZED
|0:00:03.314
|11
|Tereza Votavova (Cze) Giant, Maloja,
|0:00:03.832
|12
|Elke Rabeder (Aut) RRP Revolution Racing Projekt
|0:00:03.908
|13
|Anna Börschig (Ger) NOX CyclesSR Suntour
|0:00:04.769
|14
|Tanja Hendrysiak (Ger) UMF-Velo Team
|0:00:05.425
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy