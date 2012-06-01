Image 1 of 2 Katy Curd qualifies fastest (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 2 of 2 Tomas Slavik qualifies fastest. (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series)

During qualification racers zipped down the long, fast track, which was extremely dry and dusty. At about 46 seconds long and with average speeds of 36 km/h, the action was fast and furious.

In the women's qualification, Britain's Katy Curd was the fastest ahead of Celine Gros and world champion Anneke Beerten. The top three women all went for the two pro line double jumps, clearing the first double but unfortunately with strong side winds were all unable to jump the second double. Tomorrow is going to be really interesting, as the women who jumps both pro line doubles, will be really hard to beat.

In the men's qualification, current series leader Tomas Slavik took the fastest time ahead of Michal Prokop and Scott "Boom Boom" Beaumont. Slavik's time of 44.881 put him 0.074 seconds ahead of Prokop to give him the maximum points and fastest qualifier. The top 10 riders were separated by just 1.5 seconds.

A quick mention goes Martin Soderstrom, the slope style rider from Sweden qualified in 21st just 2.1 seconds behind Slavik.

64 men and 16 women have qualified through to the finals tomorrow night which start at 20.30.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team 0:00:44.881 2 Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing 0:00:00.074 3 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK 0:00:00.463 4 Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head 0:00:00.586 5 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal FDF Team 0:00:00.757 6 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) SR Suntour 0:00:00.906 7 Michael Mechura (Cze) 0:00:00.938 8 Derbier Quentin (Fra) 0:00:01.055 9 Jakub Riha (Cze) 0:00:01.455 10 Adam Stasek (Cze) 0:00:01.527 11 Piotr Paradowski (Pol) MTB Wie?a Anna Szczawno-Zdrój 0:00:01.648 12 Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team 0:00:01.721 13 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team 0:00:01.729 14 Lucas Mechura (Cze) 0:00:01.790 15 Premek Tejchman (Cze) 0:00:01.827 16 Aiko Göhler (Ger) Mtbisokay / Nukeproof / Adidas Eyewear 0:00:01.873 17 Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti bikes 0:00:02.086 18 Benjamin Kistner (Swi) 0:00:02.099 19 Matija Stupar (Slo) Crn Trn Team 0:00:02.100 20 Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann 0:00:02.147 21 Martin Söderström (Swe) 0:00:02.166 22 Hannes Slavik (Aut) Transition Bikes 0:00:02.168 23 Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti 0:00:02.318 24 Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti bénélux racing team 0:00:02.322 25 Milan Mysik (Cze) 0:00:02.349 26 Nathan Parsons (GBr) Nukeproof , Thebikeyard 0:00:02.663 27 Andrej Bratina (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult 0:00:02.703 28 Benedikt Last (Ger) RV Gomaringen / Propain Factoty Team 0:00:02.900 29 Simon Waldburger (Swi) Santa Cruz Bicycles 0:00:03.532 30 Maciej Chmiel (Pol) Uniqa Lkkg Bg? 0:00:03.549 31 Matej Stapic (Slo) 0:00:03.615 32 Thomas Brozic (Cze) 0:00:03.750 33 Guennet Chaney (Fra) 0:00:03.856 34 Mariusz Jarek (Pol) MTB Wie?a Anna Szczawno-Zdrój 0:00:03.874 35 Gustaw Dadela (Pol) 0:00:03.965 36 Stefano Balestracci (Ita) 0:00:04.146 37 Francesco Petrucci (Ita) 0:00:04.215 38 Ludo Gadois (Fra) 0:00:04.488 39 Werner Muther (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:00:04.491 40 Mark Milward (GBr) 0:00:04.651 41 Stefan Scherz (Ger) 0:00:04.655 42 André Graf (Ger) 0:00:04.673 43 Adrian Weiss (Swi) 0:00:04.695 44 Urban Rotnik (Slo) 0:00:04.709 45 Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Team Scout/Nukeproof 0:00:04.830 46 Locquet Kévin (Fra) 0:00:04.882 47 Jirí Penc (Cze) 0:00:04.927 48 Martin Bronec (Cze) 0:00:05.103 49 Jack Hall (GBr) 0:00:05.429 50 Mirko Weiss (Swi) 0:00:05.693 51 Davide Dolfin (Ita) 0:00:05.740 52 Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger) 0:00:05.892 53 Marco Ricci (Ita) 0:00:05.934 54 Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze) 0:00:06.160 55 David Roberts (GBr) 0:00:06.215 56 Piotr Kobus (Pol) 0:00:06.243 57 Petr Beneš (Cze) 0:00:06.247 58 Miroslav Kabelka (Cze) 0:00:06.261 59 Bozan Mitkov (Cze) 0:00:07.330 60 Igor Shilin (Rus) 0:00:07.621 61 Jan Rosenberger (Ger) 0:00:07.946 62 Daniel Bateson (GBr) 0:00:08.118 63 Jiri Mohnert (Cze) 0:00:09.539 64 Jakob Malik (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult 0:00:09.991 65 Stefano Dolfin (Ita) 0:00:10.036 66 Klaus Beige (Ger) Univega, Sr Suntour, Xtasy Adidas Eyewear 0:00:11.748 67 Matteo Gioretti (Ita) 0:00:15.281