Trending

Slavik wins Val di Sole 4X Pro Tour

Beerten storms to women's win

Image 1 of 12

The men's final

The men's final
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 2 of 12

Elite men's podium of 4X Pro Tour in Val di Sole

Elite men's podium of 4X Pro Tour in Val di Sole
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 3 of 12

The men on the podium

The men on the podium
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 4 of 12

Elite women's podium

Elite women's podium
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 5 of 12

Elite women's podium at the 4X Pro Tour in Val di Sole

Elite women's podium at the 4X Pro Tour in Val di Sole
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 6 of 12

The men in action in Val di Sole

The men in action in Val di Sole
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 7 of 12

Spectators look on

Spectators look on
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 8 of 12

A Specalized racer

A Specalized racer
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 9 of 12

Anneke Beerten races toward victory

Anneke Beerten races toward victory
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 10 of 12

Michael Prokop in action

Michael Prokop in action
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 11 of 12

Scott Beaumont

Scott Beaumont
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 12 of 12

The elite men's podium

The elite men's podium
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)

As the sun went down over Val di Sole on Saturday night, riders from across the world were going wheel-to-wheel for round two of the 4X ProTour. At the end of the night, Tomas Slavik and Anneke Beerten won their respective races.

The 64 men who made it through yesterday's qualifier battled it out on the 45-second track. All night long, the defending world champion, Michal Prokop (Czech Republic), was looking strong, getting the lead from the gate and pulling away from the competition.

In the final, it was not to be though, as his countryman, Thomas Slavik took the lead into the first corner and no matter what Prokop tried, he couldn't close the gap. Scott Beaumont (Great Britain) took the third step of the podium.

In the women's racing, last year's defending series champion and world champion Anneke Beerten (Netherlands) was unbeatable, winning every one of her heats and comfortably taking the win in the final. She was one of the few ladies who tackled the intimidating jumps on the track's pro-line.

Katy Curd (Great Britain) was her nearest competitor and looked strong throughout her heats, but she couldn't find the power out of the gate to stay with Beerten. Celine Gros backed up qualifying 17th in the downhill earlier in the day with the third spot of the podium.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
2Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing
3Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK
4Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head
5Derbier Quentin (Fra) Riders Spirit
6Jakub Hnidak (Cze) SR Suntour,
7Premek Tejchman (Cze) Commencal O'neil
8Benedikt Last (Ger) RV Gomaringen / Propain Factoty Team
9Michael Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles
10Lucas Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles
11Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann
12Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti Bénélux Racing Team
13Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal Fdf Team
14Piotr Paradowski (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
15Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti Bikes
16Nathan Parsons (GBr) Nukeproof , Thebikeyard
17Jakub Riha (Cze) Galaxy Cyclosvek
18Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
19Benjamin Kistner (Swi) Kali Protectives/ SR Suntour
20Matija Stupar (Slo) Crn Trn Team
21Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti
22Thomas Brozic (Cze) Commencal O'neil
23Adrian Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power
24Urban Rotnik (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult
25Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing
26Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team
27Aiko Göhler (Ger) MTBisokay / Nukeproof / Adidas Eyewear
28Milan Mysik (Cze) MSK Kur Sport
29Andrej Bratina (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult
30Maciej Chmiel (Pol) Uniqa Lkkg Bg?
31Jan Rosenberger (Ger) Team Freesmile.De
32Jiri Mohnert (Cze) Norespect Racing Team
33Martin Söderström (Swe) Specialized,
34Simon Waldburger (Swi) Santa Cruz Bicycles
35Guennet Chaney (Fra) Rxr
36Mariusz Jarek (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
37Gustaw Dadela (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
38Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Cingolani Racing
39Ludo Gadois (Fra) SR Suntour/Us Probikes
40Werner Muther (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
41Martin Bronec (Cze) MSK Kur Sport
42Mirko Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power
43Davide Dolfin (Ita) Marmotte
44Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger) Team Nox Factory
45Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze) Mbc Free Ride Team
46David Roberts (GBr) Team Nakedracing
47Piotr Kobus (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
48Petr Beneš (Cze) Sc Bmx Benátky
49Hannes Slavik (Aut) Transition Bikes
50Matej Stapic (Slo) Enduro - Maxxis Sram
51Stefano Balestracci (Ita) Vigor Proline
52Mark Milward (GBr) Swinnerton Cycles
53Stefan Scherz (Ger) Rsg 52 Stollberg
54André Graf (Ger) MTB Freiburg / Fox Racing
55Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Team Scout/Nukeproof
56Locquet Kévin (Fra) Ride Inov
57Jirí Penc (Cze) Commencal O´Neal
58Jack Hall (GBr) Bmxtrackconstruction.Co.Uk
59Marco Ricci (Ita) Avis Cingolani Lbdesign
60Miroslav Kabelka (Cze) No Respekt Team
61Bozan Mitkov (Cze) SR Suntour
62Igor Shilin (Rus)
63Daniel Bateson (GBr) Team Identiti
64Jakob Malik (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
2Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team
3Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz
4Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
5Steffi Marth (Ger) Trek Gravity Girls
6Helene Fruhwirth (Aut) Moro Ciclopia
7Tereza Votavova (Cze) Giant, Maloja,
8Eva Castro (Spa) Mammoth-Specialized
9Luana Oliveira (Bra) Oakley- Astro - Eppo Itu
10Carolin Gehrig (Swi) Specialized Twins Racing
11Anna Börschig (Ger) Nox CyclesSR Suntour
12Elke Rabeder (Aut) Rrp Revolution Racing Projekt
13Tanja Hendrysiak (Ger) Umf-Velo Team

Latest on Cyclingnews