Slavik wins Val di Sole 4X Pro Tour
Beerten storms to women's win
Four cross: -
As the sun went down over Val di Sole on Saturday night, riders from across the world were going wheel-to-wheel for round two of the 4X ProTour. At the end of the night, Tomas Slavik and Anneke Beerten won their respective races.
The 64 men who made it through yesterday's qualifier battled it out on the 45-second track. All night long, the defending world champion, Michal Prokop (Czech Republic), was looking strong, getting the lead from the gate and pulling away from the competition.
In the final, it was not to be though, as his countryman, Thomas Slavik took the lead into the first corner and no matter what Prokop tried, he couldn't close the gap. Scott Beaumont (Great Britain) took the third step of the podium.
In the women's racing, last year's defending series champion and world champion Anneke Beerten (Netherlands) was unbeatable, winning every one of her heats and comfortably taking the win in the final. She was one of the few ladies who tackled the intimidating jumps on the track's pro-line.
Katy Curd (Great Britain) was her nearest competitor and looked strong throughout her heats, but she couldn't find the power out of the gate to stay with Beerten. Celine Gros backed up qualifying 17th in the downhill earlier in the day with the third spot of the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
|2
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing
|3
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK
|4
|Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head
|5
|Derbier Quentin (Fra) Riders Spirit
|6
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze) SR Suntour,
|7
|Premek Tejchman (Cze) Commencal O'neil
|8
|Benedikt Last (Ger) RV Gomaringen / Propain Factoty Team
|9
|Michael Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles
|10
|Lucas Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles
|11
|Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann
|12
|Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti Bénélux Racing Team
|13
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal Fdf Team
|14
|Piotr Paradowski (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|15
|Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti Bikes
|16
|Nathan Parsons (GBr) Nukeproof , Thebikeyard
|17
|Jakub Riha (Cze) Galaxy Cyclosvek
|18
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
|19
|Benjamin Kistner (Swi) Kali Protectives/ SR Suntour
|20
|Matija Stupar (Slo) Crn Trn Team
|21
|Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti
|22
|Thomas Brozic (Cze) Commencal O'neil
|23
|Adrian Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power
|24
|Urban Rotnik (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult
|25
|Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing
|26
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team
|27
|Aiko Göhler (Ger) MTBisokay / Nukeproof / Adidas Eyewear
|28
|Milan Mysik (Cze) MSK Kur Sport
|29
|Andrej Bratina (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult
|30
|Maciej Chmiel (Pol) Uniqa Lkkg Bg?
|31
|Jan Rosenberger (Ger) Team Freesmile.De
|32
|Jiri Mohnert (Cze) Norespect Racing Team
|33
|Martin Söderström (Swe) Specialized,
|34
|Simon Waldburger (Swi) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|35
|Guennet Chaney (Fra) Rxr
|36
|Mariusz Jarek (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|37
|Gustaw Dadela (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|38
|Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Cingolani Racing
|39
|Ludo Gadois (Fra) SR Suntour/Us Probikes
|40
|Werner Muther (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|41
|Martin Bronec (Cze) MSK Kur Sport
|42
|Mirko Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power
|43
|Davide Dolfin (Ita) Marmotte
|44
|Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger) Team Nox Factory
|45
|Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze) Mbc Free Ride Team
|46
|David Roberts (GBr) Team Nakedracing
|47
|Piotr Kobus (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|48
|Petr Beneš (Cze) Sc Bmx Benátky
|49
|Hannes Slavik (Aut) Transition Bikes
|50
|Matej Stapic (Slo) Enduro - Maxxis Sram
|51
|Stefano Balestracci (Ita) Vigor Proline
|52
|Mark Milward (GBr) Swinnerton Cycles
|53
|Stefan Scherz (Ger) Rsg 52 Stollberg
|54
|André Graf (Ger) MTB Freiburg / Fox Racing
|55
|Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Team Scout/Nukeproof
|56
|Locquet Kévin (Fra) Ride Inov
|57
|Jirí Penc (Cze) Commencal O´Neal
|58
|Jack Hall (GBr) Bmxtrackconstruction.Co.Uk
|59
|Marco Ricci (Ita) Avis Cingolani Lbdesign
|60
|Miroslav Kabelka (Cze) No Respekt Team
|61
|Bozan Mitkov (Cze) SR Suntour
|62
|Igor Shilin (Rus)
|63
|Daniel Bateson (GBr) Team Identiti
|64
|Jakob Malik (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
|2
|Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team
|3
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz
|4
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|5
|Steffi Marth (Ger) Trek Gravity Girls
|6
|Helene Fruhwirth (Aut) Moro Ciclopia
|7
|Tereza Votavova (Cze) Giant, Maloja,
|8
|Eva Castro (Spa) Mammoth-Specialized
|9
|Luana Oliveira (Bra) Oakley- Astro - Eppo Itu
|10
|Carolin Gehrig (Swi) Specialized Twins Racing
|11
|Anna Börschig (Ger) Nox CyclesSR Suntour
|12
|Elke Rabeder (Aut) Rrp Revolution Racing Projekt
|13
|Tanja Hendrysiak (Ger) Umf-Velo Team
