As the sun went down over Val di Sole on Saturday night, riders from across the world were going wheel-to-wheel for round two of the 4X ProTour. At the end of the night, Tomas Slavik and Anneke Beerten won their respective races.

The 64 men who made it through yesterday's qualifier battled it out on the 45-second track. All night long, the defending world champion, Michal Prokop (Czech Republic), was looking strong, getting the lead from the gate and pulling away from the competition.

In the final, it was not to be though, as his countryman, Thomas Slavik took the lead into the first corner and no matter what Prokop tried, he couldn't close the gap. Scott Beaumont (Great Britain) took the third step of the podium.

In the women's racing, last year's defending series champion and world champion Anneke Beerten (Netherlands) was unbeatable, winning every one of her heats and comfortably taking the win in the final. She was one of the few ladies who tackled the intimidating jumps on the track's pro-line.

Katy Curd (Great Britain) was her nearest competitor and looked strong throughout her heats, but she couldn't find the power out of the gate to stay with Beerten. Celine Gros backed up qualifying 17th in the downhill earlier in the day with the third spot of the podium.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team 2 Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing 3 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK 4 Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head 5 Derbier Quentin (Fra) Riders Spirit 6 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) SR Suntour, 7 Premek Tejchman (Cze) Commencal O'neil 8 Benedikt Last (Ger) RV Gomaringen / Propain Factoty Team 9 Michael Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles 10 Lucas Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles 11 Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann 12 Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti Bénélux Racing Team 13 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal Fdf Team 14 Piotr Paradowski (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój 15 Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti Bikes 16 Nathan Parsons (GBr) Nukeproof , Thebikeyard 17 Jakub Riha (Cze) Galaxy Cyclosvek 18 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team 19 Benjamin Kistner (Swi) Kali Protectives/ SR Suntour 20 Matija Stupar (Slo) Crn Trn Team 21 Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti 22 Thomas Brozic (Cze) Commencal O'neil 23 Adrian Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power 24 Urban Rotnik (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult 25 Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing 26 Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team 27 Aiko Göhler (Ger) MTBisokay / Nukeproof / Adidas Eyewear 28 Milan Mysik (Cze) MSK Kur Sport 29 Andrej Bratina (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult 30 Maciej Chmiel (Pol) Uniqa Lkkg Bg? 31 Jan Rosenberger (Ger) Team Freesmile.De 32 Jiri Mohnert (Cze) Norespect Racing Team 33 Martin Söderström (Swe) Specialized, 34 Simon Waldburger (Swi) Santa Cruz Bicycles 35 Guennet Chaney (Fra) Rxr 36 Mariusz Jarek (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój 37 Gustaw Dadela (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój 38 Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Cingolani Racing 39 Ludo Gadois (Fra) SR Suntour/Us Probikes 40 Werner Muther (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 41 Martin Bronec (Cze) MSK Kur Sport 42 Mirko Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power 43 Davide Dolfin (Ita) Marmotte 44 Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger) Team Nox Factory 45 Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze) Mbc Free Ride Team 46 David Roberts (GBr) Team Nakedracing 47 Piotr Kobus (Pol) MTB Wie?A Anna Szczawno-Zdrój 48 Petr Beneš (Cze) Sc Bmx Benátky 49 Hannes Slavik (Aut) Transition Bikes 50 Matej Stapic (Slo) Enduro - Maxxis Sram 51 Stefano Balestracci (Ita) Vigor Proline 52 Mark Milward (GBr) Swinnerton Cycles 53 Stefan Scherz (Ger) Rsg 52 Stollberg 54 André Graf (Ger) MTB Freiburg / Fox Racing 55 Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Team Scout/Nukeproof 56 Locquet Kévin (Fra) Ride Inov 57 Jirí Penc (Cze) Commencal O´Neal 58 Jack Hall (GBr) Bmxtrackconstruction.Co.Uk 59 Marco Ricci (Ita) Avis Cingolani Lbdesign 60 Miroslav Kabelka (Cze) No Respekt Team 61 Bozan Mitkov (Cze) SR Suntour 62 Igor Shilin (Rus) 63 Daniel Bateson (GBr) Team Identiti 64 Jakob Malik (Slo) Crn Trn Team/Cult