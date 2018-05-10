Dunkerque: Bouhanni wins stage 3
Cofidis rider gets the monkey off his back in Ecques
Stage 3: Fort Mahon Plage - Ecques CAPSO
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:10:38
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|10
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|14
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|16
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|19
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|23
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|26
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|27
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|28
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|29
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|31
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|35
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|36
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|38
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|46
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|47
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|50
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|52
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|54
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|56
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|59
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|60
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|62
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|64
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|65
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|67
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|68
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|69
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|72
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|74
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|75
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|76
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|78
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|79
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|80
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|81
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|82
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|83
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|84
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|85
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|87
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|88
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|89
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|91
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|92
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|93
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|94
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|96
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|97
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|98
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|99
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|101
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|103
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|104
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|105
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:19
|106
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:21
|107
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|108
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:28
|109
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:51
|110
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|111
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|112
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|113
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|114
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|115
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:16
|116
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|117
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:46
|118
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:48
|119
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:06
|120
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|121
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|122
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|123
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|125
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|126
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:25
|127
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:53
|128
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:17:36
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|pts
|2
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|pts
|2
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|pts
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|4
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|13
|5
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|7
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|8
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|10
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|12
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|13
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|3
|14
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|15
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12:31:54
|2
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|St Michel - Auber 93
|4
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|10
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|11
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|12
|Direct Energie
|13
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|16
|Euskadi Basque Country
|17
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|19
|Aqua Blue Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12:25:00
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|3
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:02
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:03
|6
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:04
|8
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:05
|9
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:07
|10
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:08
|11
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:12
|13
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|14
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|21
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|26
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|31
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|34
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|36
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|37
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|38
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|42
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|44
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|47
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|49
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|51
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|52
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|54
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|55
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|56
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|58
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|59
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|60
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|61
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|62
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|64
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|65
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|67
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|68
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|69
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|71
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|74
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|75
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|76
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|77
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|78
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|81
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|82
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|83
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|84
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:36
|85
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:59
|86
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|87
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:00
|88
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|89
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:58
|90
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:19
|91
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|93
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:33
|94
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:02:53
|95
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:55
|96
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|97
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|98
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|99
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|101
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:10
|102
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:16
|103
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:23
|104
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:45
|105
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:46
|106
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|107
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:48
|108
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:02
|109
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:04
|110
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|111
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|112
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:01
|113
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|114
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:27
|115
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:05:35
|116
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:07:25
|117
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:36
|118
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:41
|119
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:43
|121
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:00
|122
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:32
|123
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:06
|124
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:37
|125
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:24
|126
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:20
|127
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:25
|128
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|45
|pts
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|41
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|34
|4
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|7
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|9
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|20
|10
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|12
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|13
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|13
|14
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|12
|15
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|12
|16
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|17
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|18
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|19
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|20
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|21
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|8
|22
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|23
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|24
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|25
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|26
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|27
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|28
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|29
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|1
|30
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|31
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|32
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|18
|pts
|2
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|4
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|5
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|4
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|7
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|8
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|9
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|11
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|12
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|13
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|3
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|4
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12:25:02
|2
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:01
|3
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:03
|4
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:10
|5
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|21
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|23
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|24
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|27
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:57
|28
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|29
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:56
|30
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:53
|31
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:43
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:46
|34
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:59
|35
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|36
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:25
|37
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:05:33
|38
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:07:23
|39
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:41
|40
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:35
|41
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37:15:36
|2
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|St Michel - Auber 93
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|11
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|12
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|13
|Direct Energie
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|16
|Aqua Blue Sport
|17
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|18
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country
