Trending

Dunkerque: Bouhanni wins stage 3

Cofidis rider gets the monkey off his back in Ecques

Nacer Bouhanni returns to racing after a month off

Nacer Bouhanni returns to racing after a month off
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:10:38
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
4Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
5Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
8Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
10Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
14Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
16Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
17Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
19Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
20Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
23Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
24Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
26Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
27Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
28Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
29Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
31Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
32Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
34Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
36Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
37Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
38Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
43André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
44Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
46Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
47Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
49Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
50Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
51Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
52Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
55Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
56Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
59Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
60Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
61Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
62Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
64Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
65Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
66Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
68Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
69Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
71Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
72Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
74Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
75Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
76Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
78Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
79Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
80Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
81Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
82Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
83Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
84Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
85Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
86Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
87Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
88Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
89Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
90Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
91Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
92Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
93Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
94Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
95Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
96Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
97Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
98Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
99Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
101Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
103Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
104Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
105Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:19
106Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:21
107Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
108Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:28
109David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:51
110Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
111Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
112Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
113Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
114Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
115Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:16
116Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
117Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:46
118Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:48
119Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:06
120Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
121Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
122Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
123Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
125Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
126Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:25
127Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:53
128Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:17:36
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini

Sprint 1 - Hucqueliers - 85.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij4pts
2Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Sprint 2 - Dennebroeucq - 106.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4pts
2Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Sprint 3 - Racquinghem - 151.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4pts
2Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20pts
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij15
4Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini13
5Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
7Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias9
8Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic7
10Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
12Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
13Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 933
14Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
15Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 931

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Dominois - 24.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Embry - 64.9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Coyecques - 112. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12:31:54
2Wanty-Groupe Gobert
3St Michel - Auber 93
4Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
5Groupama-FDJ
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Vital Concept Cycling Club
10Gazprom–Rusvelo
11Fortuneo-Samsic
12Direct Energie
13Veranda's Willems Crelan
14Lotto Soudal
15WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
16Euskadi Basque Country
17Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
19Aqua Blue Sport

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12:25:00
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
3Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:02
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:03
6Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
7Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:04
8Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:05
9Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:07
10Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:08
11Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:12
13Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
14Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
21Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
25Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
26Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
27Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
30Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
31Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
34Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
35Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
36Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
38Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
41Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
42Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
43Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
44Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
47Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
49Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
50Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
51Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
52Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
54Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
55Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
56Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
59Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
60Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
61Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
62Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
64Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
65Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
67Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
68Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
69Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
71Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
72Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
73Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
74Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
75Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
76Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
77Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
78Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
79Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
80Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
81Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
82Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
83André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
84Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:36
85Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:59
86Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
87Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:00
88Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:18
89Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:58
90Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:19
91Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
93Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:33
94Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:02:53
95Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:55
96Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
97Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
98Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
99Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
101Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:10
102Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:16
103Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:23
104Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:45
105Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:46
106David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
107Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:48
108Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:02
109Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:04
110Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
111Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
112Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:01
113Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
114Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:27
115Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:05:35
116Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:07:25
117Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:36
118Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:41
119Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:43
121Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:00
122Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:32
123Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:06
124Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:37
125Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:24
126Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:18:20
127Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:25
128Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:25:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert45pts
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij41
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club34
4Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ33
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits27
7Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM21
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
9Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 9320
10Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias18
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise17
12Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise16
13Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini13
14Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club12
15Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic12
16Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
17Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
18Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij8
19Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
20Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
21Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic8
22Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport8
23Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij6
24Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
25Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
26Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
27Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
28Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
29Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 931
30Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
31Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
32Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport18pts
2Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
4Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
5Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club4
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
7Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
8Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
9Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
11Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
12Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1
13Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport11pts
2Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
3Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10
4Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12:25:02
2Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:01
3Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:03
4Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:00:10
5Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
11Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
14Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
15Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
20Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
21Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
23Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
24Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
25Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
26Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
27Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:57
28Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
29Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:56
30Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:53
31Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:43
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:46
34Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:59
35Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
36Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:25
37Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:05:33
38Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:07:23
39Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:41
40Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:35
41Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise37:15:36
2Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
3Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Groupama-FDJ
5Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7St Michel - Auber 93
8Lotto Soudal
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
11Vital Concept Cycling Club
12Gazprom–Rusvelo
13Direct Energie
14Fortuneo-Samsic
15Veranda's Willems Crelan
16Aqua Blue Sport
17WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
18Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Euskadi Basque Country

Latest on Cyclingnews