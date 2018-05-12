Greipel solos to victory in 4 Jours de Dunkerque stage
Claeys takes over race lead
Stage 5: Wormhout CCHF - Cassel CCFI
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claimed his second stage victory of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, but unlike his previous sprint victory, the stage 5 win was a solo attack that moved the German into third place overall. Dmitri Claeys (Cofidis) crossed the line six seconds later to take the race lead, out-sprinting Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot) from the remnants of the breakaway.
Greipel entered into the day's 18-man breakaway, but with four local laps with two short, sharp climbs each, the group was quickly whittled down in the last half of the stage. The German made his move after the final ascent, taking Claeys and Riesebeek with him. Despite a spirited chase from the peloton by Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), who came within 20 seconds, the trio managed to stay clear and Greipel charged away to the win.
"It was a difficult day," Greipel said, according to Sporza. "We were in an attack with 18 men fairly early, and the succession of the Mont Cassel climbs did not fail."
"The last climb was really tough, and we were left with three men, but everyone did their job, until Claeys got on and I could get onto his wheel, and then I thought my moment came."
"I also won a stage uphill in the Tour of Luxembourg, so this is not new to me, but I can not deny that it is special to win a mountain stage."
Greipel has another shot at a stage victory in the expected sprint on Sunday where time bonuses could propel him to the overall win. "We will see - I am already very happy to have been able to win again today, my second victory in this 4 Jours de Dunkerque, and after a 7 week rehabilitation, I do not think about the final victory yet."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:27:55
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:06
|3
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:19
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:04
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|12
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:15
|17
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:17
|19
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|21
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|22
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:25
|26
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:38
|28
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:42
|29
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:43
|30
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|31
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:14
|32
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|33
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|34
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:43
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|36
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|37
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|39
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:15
|40
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:20
|41
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|42
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:17
|43
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:25
|44
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:04:28
|47
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|48
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|49
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|53
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|56
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:31
|57
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:55
|58
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:12
|59
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:09:47
|60
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:05
|62
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|63
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|64
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|65
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|69
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|70
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|71
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|73
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|75
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:31
|76
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:12:37
|77
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:13:17
|78
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:29
|79
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|80
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|81
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|82
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|84
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|85
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|86
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|87
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|88
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|89
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|90
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|91
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|92
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|93
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|94
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:38
|95
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|96
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|97
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|99
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|103
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|104
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|105
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:50
|106
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:20:53
|107
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:21:17
|108
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:21:33
|110
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|111
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|112
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:22:37
|113
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:53
|114
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|115
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|116
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|117
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNS
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|pts
|2
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|3
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|10
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|9
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|4
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|14
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|15
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama-FDJ
|13:26:28
|2
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:53
|3
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:24
|4
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:39
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:50
|6
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:24
|7
|St Michel - Auber 93
|0:02:50
|8
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:52
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:59
|10
|Direct Energie
|0:03:00
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:50
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:38
|13
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:11:46
|14
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:15:33
|15
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:17:08
|16
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:23:41
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:29:22
|18
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:30:52
|19
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:38:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21:01:53
|2
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:02
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|5
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:50
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:52
|7
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:57
|8
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:58
|9
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:04
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|12
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:06
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|15
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|16
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:15
|18
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:17
|19
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|24
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:19
|26
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:25
|27
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:38
|28
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:41
|29
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:42
|30
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:43
|31
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:14
|32
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|34
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:40
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:43
|36
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:20
|38
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:41
|39
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:04:00
|40
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:14
|41
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:18
|42
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:22
|43
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|44
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:28
|46
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|47
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|48
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|50
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:54
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:49
|52
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:31
|53
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:54
|54
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:53
|55
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:42
|56
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:18
|57
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:47
|58
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:58
|59
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:05
|60
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|62
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|63
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|64
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|65
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:12:15
|66
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:17
|67
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:30
|68
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:53
|69
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:13:51
|70
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:55
|71
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:14:20
|72
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:21
|73
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:28
|74
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:14:29
|75
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|76
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:36
|77
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:14:48
|78
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:15:36
|79
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:15:39
|80
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:15:59
|81
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:16:15
|82
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:16:19
|83
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:26
|84
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:28
|85
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:53
|86
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:13
|87
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:20
|88
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:32
|89
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:18:38
|90
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:19:06
|91
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:19:24
|92
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:29
|93
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:20:10
|94
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:20:52
|95
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:00
|96
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:21:04
|97
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:24
|98
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:21:32
|99
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:21:35
|100
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:21:53
|101
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:22:07
|102
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:22:32
|103
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:45
|104
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:53
|105
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:07
|106
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:23:12
|107
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:23:54
|108
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:26:06
|109
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:28:37
|110
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:30:58
|111
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:31:45
|112
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:31:49
|113
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:35:13
|114
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:36:25
|115
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:37:35
|116
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:37:55
|117
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:41:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|59
|pts
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|56
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|54
|4
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|40
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|8
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|9
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|10
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|25
|11
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|12
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|24
|13
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|22
|14
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|15
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|17
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|18
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|19
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|20
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|22
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|23
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|12
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|25
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|26
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|27
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|28
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|8
|29
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|30
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|31
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|32
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|33
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|34
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|35
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|4
|36
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|37
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|38
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|39
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|40
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|41
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|42
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|43
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|44
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|45
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|46
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|1
|47
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|48
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|49
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|18
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|4
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|5
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|6
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|7
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|8
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|10
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|11
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|4
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|13
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|14
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|15
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|16
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|2
|17
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|20
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|21
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|22
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|pts
|2
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|3
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|4
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|6
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|4
|7
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|8
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|10
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|2
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|12
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|13
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21:02:43
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:07
|3
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:14
|4
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:27
|5
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:35
|7
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:51
|8
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|9
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:50
|10
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:10
|11
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:24
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:32
|13
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:38
|14
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:03
|15
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:08
|16
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:27
|17
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:11:40
|18
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:03
|19
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:13:01
|20
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:05
|21
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:13:30
|22
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:13:39
|23
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:15:09
|24
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:15:29
|25
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:15:36
|26
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:42
|27
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:39
|28
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:20:14
|29
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:20:42
|30
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:21:42
|31
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:03
|32
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:17
|33
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:23:04
|34
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:30:08
|35
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:30:55
|36
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:35:35
|37
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama-FDJ
|63:08:22
|2
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:53
|3
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:24
|4
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:39
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:50
|6
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:24
|7
|St Michel - Auber 93
|0:02:50
|8
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:52
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:59
|10
|Direct Energie
|0:03:00
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:50
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:38
|13
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:11:46
|14
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:16:55
|15
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:17:08
|16
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:23:41
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:29:22
|18
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:30:52
|19
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:39:55
