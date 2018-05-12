Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates another sprint win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claimed his second stage victory of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, but unlike his previous sprint victory, the stage 5 win was a solo attack that moved the German into third place overall. Dmitri Claeys (Cofidis) crossed the line six seconds later to take the race lead, out-sprinting Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot) from the remnants of the breakaway.

Greipel entered into the day's 18-man breakaway, but with four local laps with two short, sharp climbs each, the group was quickly whittled down in the last half of the stage. The German made his move after the final ascent, taking Claeys and Riesebeek with him. Despite a spirited chase from the peloton by Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), who came within 20 seconds, the trio managed to stay clear and Greipel charged away to the win.

"It was a difficult day," Greipel said, according to Sporza. "We were in an attack with 18 men fairly early, and the succession of the Mont Cassel climbs did not fail."

"The last climb was really tough, and we were left with three men, but everyone did their job, until Claeys got on and I could get onto his wheel, and then I thought my moment came."

"I also won a stage uphill in the Tour of Luxembourg, so this is not new to me, but I can not deny that it is special to win a mountain stage."

Greipel has another shot at a stage victory in the expected sprint on Sunday where time bonuses could propel him to the overall win. "We will see - I am already very happy to have been able to win again today, my second victory in this 4 Jours de Dunkerque, and after a 7 week rehabilitation, I do not think about the final victory yet."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:27:55 2 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:06 3 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:19 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:04 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:07 12 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:15 17 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:17 19 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 20 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 21 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 22 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:25 26 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:38 28 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:42 29 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:43 30 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 31 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:14 32 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 33 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 34 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:43 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 36 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 37 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 39 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:15 40 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:20 41 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 42 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:17 43 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:25 44 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 45 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:04:28 47 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 48 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 49 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 53 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 54 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 56 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:31 57 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:55 58 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:09:12 59 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:09:47 60 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:05 62 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 63 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 64 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 65 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 67 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 69 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 70 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 71 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 73 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 74 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 75 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:31 76 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:12:37 77 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:13:17 78 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:14:29 79 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 80 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 81 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 82 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 84 Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 85 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 86 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 87 David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan 88 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 89 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 90 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 91 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 92 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 93 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 94 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:38 95 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 96 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 97 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 98 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 99 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 100 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 101 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 103 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 104 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 105 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:50 106 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:20:53 107 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:21:17 108 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:21:33 110 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 111 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 112 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:22:37 113 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:53 114 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 115 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 116 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 117 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic DNF Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini DNF Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic DNS Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Devant le Calvaire - 64.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 4 pts 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Sprint 2 - Devant le Calvaire - 108.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 3 - Devant le Calvaire - 137.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 4 pts 2 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 3 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 15 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 10 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 8 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 9 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 7 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 4 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 14 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 15 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Rue du Tambour - 75.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 1

Mountain 2 - Rue Achille Samyn - 81.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 - Rue du Tambour - 90.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 1

Mountain 4 - Rue Achille Samyn - 95.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5- Rue du Tambour - 119.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 pts 2 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountain 6 - Rue Achille Samyn - 125.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 pts 2 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountain 7 - Rue du Tambour - 148.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1

Mountain 8 - Rue Achille Samyn - 154.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama-FDJ 13:26:28 2 Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:53 3 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:24 4 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:39 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:50 6 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:24 7 St Michel - Auber 93 0:02:50 8 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:52 9 Lotto Soudal 0:02:59 10 Direct Energie 0:03:00 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:50 12 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:38 13 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:11:46 14 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:15:33 15 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:17:08 16 Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:23:41 17 Euskadi Basque Country 0:29:22 18 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:30:52 19 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:38:52

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21:01:53 2 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:02 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 5 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:50 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:52 7 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57 8 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:58 9 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:04 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 12 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 13 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:06 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:07 15 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 16 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 17 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:15 18 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:17 19 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 22 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 24 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:19 26 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:25 27 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:38 28 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:41 29 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:42 30 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:43 31 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:14 32 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 33 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 34 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:40 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:43 36 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:20 38 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:41 39 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:04:00 40 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:14 41 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:18 42 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:22 43 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 44 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:28 46 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 47 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 48 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 50 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:54 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:49 52 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:31 53 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:54 54 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:53 55 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:08:42 56 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:18 57 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:47 58 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:58 59 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:12:05 60 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 61 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 62 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 63 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 64 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 65 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:12:15 66 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:17 67 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:12:30 68 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:53 69 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:13:51 70 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:55 71 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:14:20 72 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:21 73 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:28 74 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:14:29 75 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 76 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:36 77 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:14:48 78 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:15:36 79 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:15:39 80 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:15:59 81 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:16:15 82 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:16:19 83 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:16:26 84 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:28 85 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:53 86 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:18:13 87 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:18:20 88 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:18:32 89 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:18:38 90 David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:19:06 91 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:19:24 92 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:29 93 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:20:10 94 Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:20:52 95 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:21:00 96 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:21:04 97 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:24 98 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:21:32 99 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:21:35 100 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:21:53 101 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:22:07 102 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:22:32 103 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:22:45 104 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:53 105 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:07 106 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:23:12 107 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:23:54 108 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:26:06 109 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:28:37 110 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:30:58 111 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:31:45 112 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:31:49 113 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:35:13 114 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:36:25 115 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:35 116 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:37:55 117 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:41:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 59 pts 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 56 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 54 4 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 40 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 8 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 9 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 10 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 25 11 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 12 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 24 13 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 22 14 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19 17 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 18 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15 19 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 15 20 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 21 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 22 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 23 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 12 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 25 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 26 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 8 27 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 28 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 8 29 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 8 30 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 7 31 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 32 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 6 33 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 6 34 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 4 35 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 4 36 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 37 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 38 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 39 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 40 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 41 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 42 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 43 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 44 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 45 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 46 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 1 47 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1 48 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5 49 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 22 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 18 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 13 4 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 5 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 6 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 7 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 9 8 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 10 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 11 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 4 12 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 13 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 14 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 15 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 16 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 2 17 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 18 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 20 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1 21 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 22 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 pts 2 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 13 3 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 4 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 5 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 6 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 4 7 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 8 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 10 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 2 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 12 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 13 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21:02:43 2 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:07 3 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:14 4 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:27 5 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:35 7 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:51 8 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 9 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:50 10 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:03:10 11 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:24 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:32 13 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:38 14 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:03 15 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:08 16 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:27 17 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:11:40 18 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:03 19 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:13:01 20 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:05 21 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:13:30 22 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:13:39 23 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:15:09 24 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:15:29 25 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:15:36 26 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:17:42 27 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:39 28 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:20:14 29 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:20:42 30 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:21:42 31 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:03 32 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:17 33 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:23:04 34 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:30:08 35 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:30:55 36 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:35:35 37 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:45