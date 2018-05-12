Trending

Greipel solos to victory in 4 Jours de Dunkerque stage

Claeys takes over race lead

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates another sprint win

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates another sprint win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claimed his second stage victory of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, but unlike his previous sprint victory, the stage 5 win was a solo attack that moved the German into third place overall. Dmitri Claeys (Cofidis) crossed the line six seconds later to take the race lead, out-sprinting Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot) from the remnants of the breakaway.

Greipel entered into the day's 18-man breakaway, but with four local laps with two short, sharp climbs each, the group was quickly whittled down in the last half of the stage. The German made his move after the final ascent, taking Claeys and Riesebeek with him. Despite a spirited chase from the peloton by Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), who came within 20 seconds, the trio managed to stay clear and Greipel charged away to the win.

"It was a difficult day," Greipel said, according to Sporza. "We were in an attack with 18 men fairly early, and the succession of the Mont Cassel climbs did not fail."

"The last climb was really tough, and we were left with three men, but everyone did their job, until Claeys got on and I could get onto his wheel, and then I thought my moment came."

"I also won a stage uphill in the Tour of Luxembourg, so this is not new to me, but I can not deny that it is special to win a mountain stage."

Greipel has another shot at a stage victory in the expected sprint on Sunday where time bonuses could propel him to the overall win. "We will see - I am already very happy to have been able to win again today, my second victory in this 4 Jours de Dunkerque, and after a 7 week rehabilitation, I do not think about the final victory yet."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:27:55
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
3Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:19
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:04
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
12Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
14Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:15
17Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:17
19Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
21Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
22Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
24Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:25
26Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:38
28Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:01:42
29Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:43
30Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
31Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:14
32Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
33Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
34Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:43
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
36Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
37Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
39Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:15
40Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:20
41Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
42Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:17
43Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:25
44Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
45Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
46Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:04:28
47Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
48Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
49Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
53Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
55Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:57
56Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:31
57Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:55
58Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:12
59Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:09:47
60Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:12:05
62Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
63Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
65Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
69Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
70Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
71Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
73Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
75Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:31
76Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:12:37
77Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:13:17
78Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:29
79Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
80Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
81Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
82Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
84Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
85Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
86Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
87David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
88Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
90Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
91Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
92Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
93Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
94Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:38
95Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
96Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
97Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
98Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
99Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
100Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
101Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
103Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
104Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
105Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:50
106Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic0:20:53
107Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:21:17
108Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
109Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:21:33
110Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
111Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
112Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:22:37
113Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:53
114Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
115Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
116Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
117Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFPiet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFHayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNSNans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Devant le Calvaire - 64.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 934pts
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Sprint 2 - Devant le Calvaire - 108.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 3 - Devant le Calvaire - 137.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport4pts
2Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
3Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij15
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini10
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert9
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
9Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport7
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 934
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
14Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
15Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 1 - Rue du Tambour - 75.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 931

Mountain 2 - Rue Achille Samyn - 81.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 - Rue du Tambour - 90.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 931

Mountain 4 - Rue Achille Samyn - 95.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 5- Rue du Tambour - 119.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3pts
2Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountain 6 - Rue Achille Samyn - 125.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3pts
2Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountain 7 - Rue du Tambour - 148.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Mountain 8 - Rue Achille Samyn - 154.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama-FDJ13:26:28
2Aqua Blue Sport0:00:53
3Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:24
4Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:39
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:50
6Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:24
7St Michel - Auber 930:02:50
8Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:52
9Lotto Soudal0:02:59
10Direct Energie0:03:00
11AG2R La Mondiale0:05:50
12Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:38
13Roubaix Lille Metropole0:11:46
14Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:15:33
15Gazprom–Rusvelo0:17:08
16Veranda's Willems Crelan0:23:41
17Euskadi Basque Country0:29:22
18WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:30:52
19Vital Concept Cycling Club0:38:52

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits21:01:53
2Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:02
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
5Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:50
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:52
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:57
8Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:58
9Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:04
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
12Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
13Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:06
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
15Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
16Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:15
18Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:17
19Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
20Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
23Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
24Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
25Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:19
26Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:25
27Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:38
28Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:41
29Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:01:42
30Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:01:43
31Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:14
32Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
33Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
34Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:02:40
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:43
36Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
37Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:20
38Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:41
39Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:04:00
40Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:14
41Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:18
42Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:22
43Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
44Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
45Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:28
46Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
47Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
48Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
50Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:54
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:05:49
52Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:31
53Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:54
54Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:53
55Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:08:42
56Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:18
57Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:47
58Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:11:58
59Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:05
60Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
62Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
63Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
64Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
65Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:12:15
66Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:17
67Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:30
68Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:53
69Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:13:51
70Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:55
71Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:14:20
72Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:21
73Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:28
74Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:14:29
75Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
76Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:36
77Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:14:48
78Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:15:36
79Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:15:39
80Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:15:59
81Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:16:15
82Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:16:19
83Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:26
84Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:28
85Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:53
86Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:18:13
87Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:18:20
88Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:32
89Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:18:38
90David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:19:06
91Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:19:24
92Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:29
93Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:20:10
94Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:20:52
95Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:21:00
96Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:21:04
97Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:24
98Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic0:21:32
99Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:21:35
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:53
101Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:22:07
102Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:22:32
103Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:22:45
104Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:53
105Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:07
106Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:23:12
107Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:23:54
108Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:26:06
109Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:28:37
110Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:30:58
111Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:31:45
112Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:31:49
113Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:35:13
114Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:36:25
115Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:37:35
116Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:37:55
117Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:41:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert59pts
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij56
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club54
4Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ41
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal40
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits27
8Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM27
9Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias27
10Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini25
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
12Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 9324
13Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club22
14Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise22
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise20
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert19
17Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
18Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic15
19Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij15
20Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
21Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
22Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
23Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport12
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
25Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
26Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij8
27Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
28Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic8
29Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport8
30Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport7
31Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
32Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie6
33Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij6
34Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport4
35Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 934
36Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
37Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
38Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
39Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
40Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
41Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
42Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
43Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
44Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie2
45Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
46Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 931
47Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
48Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5
49Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole22pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport18
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport13
4Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
5Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
6Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
7Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport9
8Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
10Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
11Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club4
12Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
13Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
14Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
15Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
16Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 932
17Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
18Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
20Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1
21Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
22Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole16pts
2Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport13
3Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
4Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
6Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 934
7Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
8Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie2
10Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 932
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
12Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
13Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ21:02:43
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:07
3Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:14
4Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:27
5Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:35
7Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:51
8Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:00:52
9Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:01:50
10Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:10
11Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:24
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:32
13Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:38
14Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:03
15Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:11:08
16Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:27
17Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:11:40
18Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:03
19Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:13:01
20Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:05
21Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:13:30
22Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:13:39
23Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:15:09
24Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:15:29
25Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:15:36
26Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:42
27Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:39
28Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:20:14
29Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic0:20:42
30Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:21:42
31Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:03
32Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:17
33Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:23:04
34Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:30:08
35Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:30:55
36Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:35:35
37Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama-FDJ63:08:22
2Aqua Blue Sport0:00:53
3Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:24
4Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:39
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:50
6Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:24
7St Michel - Auber 930:02:50
8Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:52
9Lotto Soudal0:02:59
10Direct Energie0:03:00
11AG2R La Mondiale0:05:50
12Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:38
13Roubaix Lille Metropole0:11:46
14Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:16:55
15Gazprom–Rusvelo0:17:08
16Veranda's Willems Crelan0:23:41
17Euskadi Basque Country0:29:22
18WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:30:52
19Vital Concept Cycling Club0:39:55

 

