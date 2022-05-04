Tesson wins stage 2 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque
By Cyclingnews published
Young St Michel-Auber 93 rider overtakes De Kleijn as race leader
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tesson wins stage 2 at 4 Jours de DunkerqueYoung St Michel-Auber 93 rider overtakes De Kleijn as race leader
-
EF Education-EasyPost roll out special Giro d'Italia kitAmerican team swaps pink jersey for a black, teal and pink design
-
Vuelta a Andalucia Women: Sierra goes back-to-back with stage 2 victoryGarcia and Bauernfeind switch positions on second day's podium
-
Joe Dombrowski's Giro diary – Staying calm in a hectic Grand Tour bubbleAmerican climber provides exclusive updates from inside the Giro d'Italia peloton