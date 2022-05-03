Welsford wins opening stage in 4 Jours de Dunkerque

By published

De Kleijn and Tesson round out podium

Sam Welsford (Team DSM), who won a stage at the Tour of Turkey, won stage 1 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque
Sam Welsford (Team DSM), who won a stage at the Tour of Turkey, won stage 1 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results - top 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM 3:31:14
2Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Human Powered Health
3Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
4Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
5Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
6Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
7Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Bram Welten (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
9Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews