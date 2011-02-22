Bederbekov takes sprint victory
Squire remains atop general classification
|1
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|1:09:10
|2
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:00:01
|3
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|6
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|7
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|8
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|9
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|10
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|11
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|13
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|14
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|15
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|16
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|17
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|18
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|19
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|20
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|21
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|23
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|24
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|25
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|26
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|27
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|28
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|29
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|30
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|31
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|32
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|33
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|34
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|35
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|36
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|37
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|38
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|39
|Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
|40
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|41
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|42
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|43
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|44
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|45
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|46
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|47
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|49
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|50
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|51
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|52
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|53
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|54
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|55
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|56
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|57
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|58
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|59
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|60
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|61
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|62
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|63
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|64
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|65
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|66
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|0:00:16
|67
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:00:21
|68
|Fabrice Cornelie (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|69
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:00:25
|70
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:00:29
|71
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:00:35
|72
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:01:44
|73
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:04:46
|74
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|75
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|76
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|77
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|78
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|79
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|80
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|0:04:51
|81
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|82
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|83
|Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|84
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|85
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|86
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|87
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|88
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|89
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|90
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|91
|Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
|92
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|93
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|94
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|95
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|96
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|97
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|98
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:05:59
|99
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:06:37
|100
|Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:08:07
|101
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|102
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|0:08:26
|103
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|104
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|105
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|0:08:59
|106
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:09:08
|107
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:10:43
|108
|Edwine Bellet (Fra) Guadalupe
|109
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:11:29
|110
|Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
|111
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|112
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|113
|Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|114
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|115
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|116
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|117
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|118
|Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana
|119
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|120
|Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|121
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|0:11:37
|122
|Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:11:48
|123
|Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:12:55
|124
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:13:19
|125
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|126
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:15:25
|127
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|128
|Rene Octavio Lopez (Dom) La Romana
|129
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|130
|Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|131
|Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana
|0:18:42
|132
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|133
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|0:19:32
|134
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:21:18
|135
|Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:23:58
|136
|Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
|0:25:08
|137
|Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
|DNF
|Fabrice Marechaux (Fra) Guadalupe
|1
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|25
|pts
|2
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|20
|3
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|16
|4
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|5
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|10
|7
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|9
|8
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|7
|10
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|6
|11
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|12
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|13
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|3
|14
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|2
|15
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|1
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|5
|pts
|2
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|3
|3
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|2
|4
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|1
|ODO-Astana
|3:27:32
|2
|EPM-UNE
|0:00:01
|3
|Kazakhstan
|4
|Mexico
|5
|1% for the Planet
|6
|Global Cycling Team
|7
|Ecuador
|8
|US U23 National Team
|9
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|10
|Venezuela
|11
|Gillette Fusion
|12
|Mauricio Báez
|13
|La Vega
|14
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:04:46
|15
|Sun Cycling
|16
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:04:51
|17
|Guadalupe
|18
|Areperos
|0:06:34
|19
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|20
|Region Guadalupe
|0:10:01
|21
|León Ureña (Moca)
|0:10:07
|22
|Arco Iris
|0:12:57
|23
|San Pedro de Macorís
|0:16:19
|24
|La Romana
|0:27:55
|1
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|6:26:27
|2
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:00:40
|3
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:00:45
|4
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:48
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:52
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:59
|7
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|8
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|9
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:01
|10
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|0:01:02
|11
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:07
|12
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|13
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|15
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|17
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|18
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|19
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|21
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|22
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|23
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|24
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:01:48
|25
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:01:51
|26
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|27
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:56
|28
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:58
|29
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|30
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|31
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|33
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|34
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|35
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|36
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|37
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|38
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|39
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|40
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|41
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|42
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|43
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|44
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|45
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|46
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|47
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|48
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|49
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|50
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|51
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|52
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|53
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|54
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|55
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|56
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:02:13
|57
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:02:14
|58
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:02:18
|59
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|60
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|61
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|62
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:06:41
|63
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|0:06:43
|64
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|65
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|66
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:06:48
|67
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|68
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|69
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|70
|Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|71
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|72
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:06:59
|73
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|74
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:07:38
|75
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:07:48
|76
|Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:08:12
|77
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|0:09:31
|78
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|0:09:44
|79
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|0:09:59
|80
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:10:18
|81
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|0:10:42
|82
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|0:11:04
|83
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:11:05
|84
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:11:27
|85
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:12:27
|86
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:12:48
|87
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:13:01
|88
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:13:38
|89
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:14:01
|90
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|0:14:21
|91
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|0:14:34
|92
|Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:14:55
|93
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:16:51
|94
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|0:17:19
|95
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:17:43
|96
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|0:17:49
|97
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|0:17:51
|98
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|99
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|0:18:00
|100
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|101
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:18:06
|102
|Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:18:11
|103
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:18:59
|104
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:20:38
|105
|Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:21:07
|106
|Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:21:24
|107
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:21:36
|108
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|0:21:56
|109
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:23:15
|110
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:24:01
|111
|Edwine Bellet (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:24:03
|112
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:24:29
|113
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|114
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|115
|Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
|116
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|117
|Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:24:42
|118
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:24:49
|119
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:25:01
|120
|Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana
|0:25:25
|121
|Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:25:55
|122
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:26:16
|123
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:27:28
|124
|Rene Octavio Lopez (Dom) La Romana
|0:28:25
|125
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|126
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:31:42
|127
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:31:59
|128
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|0:32:41
|129
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:35:55
|130
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:36:15
|131
|Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
|0:38:36
|132
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|0:40:33
|133
|Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:45:26
|134
|Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:45:28
|135
|Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:45:58
|136
|Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana
|0:47:50
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|59
|pts
|2
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|35
|3
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|28
|4
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|25
|5
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|25
|6
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|7
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|9
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|18
|10
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|18
|11
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|16
|12
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|16
|13
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|12
|14
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|10
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|19
|pts
|2
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|12
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|4
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|7
|5
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|5
|7
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|5
|8
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|5
|1
|US U23 National Team
|19:22:09
|2
|Venezuela
|0:00:55
|3
|EPM-UNE
|0:00:58
|4
|ODO-Astana
|0:01:40
|5
|Kazakhstan
|0:01:41
|6
|Mauricio Báez
|0:01:54
|7
|Global Cycling Team
|8
|Ecuador
|0:02:02
|9
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:02:07
|10
|1% for the Planet
|0:02:40
|11
|Mexico
|0:02:53
|12
|Sun Cycling
|0:06:55
|13
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:07:56
|14
|Region Guadalupe
|0:12:10
|15
|León Ureña (Moca)
|0:13:12
|16
|Gillette Fusion
|0:14:09
|17
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:17:59
|18
|La Vega
|0:18:25
|19
|Guadalupe
|0:18:46
|20
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:20:34
|21
|Arco Iris
|0:27:05
|22
|San Pedro de Macorís
|0:30:27
|23
|Areperos
|0:36:14
|24
|La Romana
|1:01:45
