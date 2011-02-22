Trending

Bederbekov takes sprint victory

Squire remains atop general classification

Miras Bederbekov (Odo-Astana) triumphs in Higüey.

date 2011-02-22
Full Results
1Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana1:09:10
2Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:00:01
3Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
4Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
5Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
6Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
7Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
8Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
9Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
10Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
11Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
12Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
13Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
14Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
15Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
16Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
17Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
18Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
19Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
20Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
21Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
23William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
24Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
25Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
26Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
27Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
28Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
29Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
30Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
31Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
32Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
33Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
34Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
35Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
36Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
37Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
38Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
39Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
40Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
41Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
42Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
43Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
44Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
45Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
46Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
47Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
48Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
49Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
50Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
51Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
52Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
53Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
54Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
55Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
56Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
57Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
58Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
59Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
60Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
61Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
62Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
63Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
64Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
65Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
66Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega0:00:16
67Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:00:21
68Fabrice Cornelie (Fra) Region Guadalupe
69Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:00:25
70Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:00:29
71Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:00:35
72Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:01:44
73Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:04:46
74Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
75Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
76Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
77Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
78Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
79Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
80Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos0:04:51
81Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
82Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
83Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
84Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
85Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
86Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
87Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
88Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
89Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
90Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
91Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
92Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
93Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
94Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
95Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:05:02
96Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
97Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
98Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:05:59
99Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:06:37
100Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador0:08:07
101Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
102Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico0:08:26
103Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:08:36
104Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
105Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling0:08:59
106Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:09:08
107Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador0:10:43
108Edwine Bellet (Fra) Guadalupe
109Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís0:11:29
110Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
111Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
112Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
113Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
114Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
115Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
116Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
117Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
118Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana
119Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
120Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion
121Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana0:11:37
122Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:11:48
123Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:12:55
124Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:13:19
125William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
126Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:15:25
127Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
128Rene Octavio Lopez (Dom) La Romana
129Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
130Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
131Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana0:18:42
132Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
133Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega0:19:32
134Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet0:21:18
135Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling0:23:58
136Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos0:25:08
137Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
DNFFabrice Marechaux (Fra) Guadalupe

Points
1Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana25pts
2Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja20
3Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE16
4Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan14
5Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team12
6Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion10
7Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico9
8Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team8
9Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico7
10Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo6
11Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan5
12Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE4
13Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet3
14Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez2
15Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team1

Sprint 1 - Cruce Bayahibe, 21.4km
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal5pts
2Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana3
3Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela2
4Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela1

Teams
1ODO-Astana3:27:32
2EPM-UNE0:00:01
3Kazakhstan
4Mexico
51% for the Planet
6Global Cycling Team
7Ecuador
8US U23 National Team
9Aro & Pedal/Inteja
10Venezuela
11Gillette Fusion
12Mauricio Báez
13La Vega
14Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:04:46
15Sun Cycling
16Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:04:51
17Guadalupe
18Areperos0:06:34
19Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:09:31
20Region Guadalupe0:10:01
21León Ureña (Moca)0:10:07
22Arco Iris0:12:57
23San Pedro de Macorís0:16:19
24La Romana0:27:55

General classification after stage 2b
1Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team6:26:27
2Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:00:40
3Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:00:45
4Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela0:00:48
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:52
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:59
7Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
8Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
9Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:01
10Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling0:01:02
11Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:07
12Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:01:45
13Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
15Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
17Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
18Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
19Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
20Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
21Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
22Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
23Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
24Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:01:48
25Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:01:51
26Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:01:55
27Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:56
28Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:01:58
29Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
30Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
31Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
33Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
34Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
35Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
36Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
37Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
38Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
39Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
40Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
41Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
42Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
43Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
44Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
45Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
46Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
47Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
48Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
49Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
50William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
51Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
52Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
53Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
54Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
55Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
56Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:02:13
57Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:02:14
58Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:02:18
59Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:02:58
60Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
61Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:06:00
62Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:06:41
63Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico0:06:43
64Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
65Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
66Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:06:48
67Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
68Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
69Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
70Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
71Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
72Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:06:59
73Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
74Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:07:38
75Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team0:07:48
76Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling0:08:12
77Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega0:09:31
78Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos0:09:44
79Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega0:09:59
80Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:10:18
81Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico0:10:42
82Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris0:11:04
83Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:11:05
84Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:11:27
85Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team0:12:27
86Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe0:12:48
87Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:13:01
88Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:13:38
89Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:14:01
90Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico0:14:21
91Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana0:14:34
92Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:14:55
93Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:16:51
94Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega0:17:19
95Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:17:43
96Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela0:17:49
97Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos0:17:51
98Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
99Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega0:18:00
100Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
101Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:18:06
102Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe0:18:11
103Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:18:59
104Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador0:20:38
105Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador0:21:07
106Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:21:24
107Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:21:36
108Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling0:21:56
109Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet0:23:15
110Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:24:01
111Edwine Bellet (Fra) Guadalupe0:24:03
112Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:24:29
113Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
114Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
115Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
116Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
117Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:24:42
118Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:24:49
119Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís0:25:01
120Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana0:25:25
121Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:25:55
122William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:26:16
123Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:27:28
124Rene Octavio Lopez (Dom) La Romana0:28:25
125Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
126Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe0:31:42
127Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:31:59
128Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega0:32:41
129Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:35:55
130Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:36:15
131Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos0:38:36
132Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana0:40:33
133Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:45:26
134Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling0:45:28
135Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris0:45:58
136Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana0:47:50

Points classification
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja59pts
2Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana35
3Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team28
4Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana25
5Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE25
6Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan22
7Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela20
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan20
9Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE18
10Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo18
11Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal16
12Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico16
13Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez12
14Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team12
15Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion10

Sprint classification
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal19pts
2Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela12
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan11
4Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez7
5Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team5
6Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez5
7Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega5
8Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)5

Teams classification
1US U23 National Team19:22:09
2Venezuela0:00:55
3EPM-UNE0:00:58
4ODO-Astana0:01:40
5Kazakhstan0:01:41
6Mauricio Báez0:01:54
7Global Cycling Team
8Ecuador0:02:02
9Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:02:07
101% for the Planet0:02:40
11Mexico0:02:53
12Sun Cycling0:06:55
13Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:07:56
14Region Guadalupe0:12:10
15León Ureña (Moca)0:13:12
16Gillette Fusion0:14:09
17Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:17:59
18La Vega0:18:25
19Guadalupe0:18:46
20Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:20:34
21Arco Iris0:27:05
22San Pedro de Macorís0:30:27
23Areperos0:36:14
24La Romana1:01:45

