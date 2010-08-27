A racer hike-a-bikes up Wheeler Pass on stage 5 of the Breck Epic. (Image credit: Liam Doran)

Only in the Breck Epic is a 40-mile stage with 7,300 feet of climbing coined a "rest day". Although the overall standings did not see much mix up, the day saw several battles with riders trying to gain ground on the fastest stage of the week.

Even Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) felt the heat as Josh Tostado (Bach Builders), Alex Grant (Cannondale), Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) and Ross Schnell (Crank Brothers/SRAM) got out in front of him. Schnell passed Bishop atop Wheeler, the highest pass riders have climbed all week at 12,600 feet.

"It was hard to breathe," said Bishop. After the tight, twisty descent off of Copper Mountain, riders found relief on the Peaks Trail where the Cannondale team and Tostado worked to reel in Schnell. Bishop finished first in 2:57:12, just eight seconds in front of Schnell.

Mike Melley described the hike-a-bike up to Wheeler as a "non-stop death march of racers with bikes on their shoulders". Melley finished third behind Montanna Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness), who managed to keep a much tighter hold on Plews (Evanplews.com) by coming in just five minutes behind him. Speaking of singlespeeders, what about Kara Durland (ProCycling) maintaining a third place all week in the Solo 40+ women's race with only one gear!

The ride just keeps getting better with every stage. Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) said, "The descent off of Wheeler Pass goes down in the top 10, and I've been riding for 25 years! It had great flow, you couldn't ask for a better day." Sevenoff has stayed on top of the solo men's 40+ category all week and now has almost an hour on the rest of the GC.

Overstreet and Thompson of Wilderness Sports were treated to a knock down drag out with competitors Brezsnyak and Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz). "They had three and half minutes on us on top of Wheeler, then David flew in out of nowhere." Overstreet and Thompson caught up with the duo and continued to "trade punches on the Peaks Trail - today felt like bike racing," said Overstreet.

The solo women's category didn't see much change despite Pua Sawicki (Okolestuff.com) suffering a broken chain just a few miles in to the race. Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) once again finished second, followed by Wendy Lyall of Team Yeti Beti. Sarah Uhl (Space Cowgirls) also finished strong and now maintains a solid fourth place in the GC.

Five days in, and the mood of the racers is unbelievably high. Even through the pain, the wheezing and the exhaustion, smiles are abundant every evening at the awards ceremony. Everyone is in good humor, especially race promoter Mike McCormick, who manages at least one hysteric outburst from the crowd at the racer meeting each night.

The success of the Breck Epic, he admits, would not be possible without the amazing support of his crew, Maverick Sports, the numerous sposors and a great group of racers.

Through it all, the biggest smile award goes to Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama) who jumps out of her seat every evening and bounces to the podium to don her leader's jersey in the solo women's 50+ category.

It is also noteworthy to mention the sportsmanship shown by racers this week as they have shared tools, parts, and stop quickly in their tracks to aid a downed rider. A great event, with great people and great fun.

Stage 6 Preview

Stage 6, the last one is next. With a long climb up Boreas Pass, some sweet singletrack and a fast descent back to town, there is still a chance for riders to kick it in and see some change in the GC.

Full Results for stage 5

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 2:57:12 2 Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM) 0:00:08 3 Alex Grant 0:00:48 4 Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:03:09 5 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders / Santa Cruz) 0:03:10 6 Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College) 0:09:12 7 Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower) 0:12:48 8 Colby Pearce (Panache) 9 Chuck Gibson 0:16:26 10 Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com) 0:18:59 11 Peter Butt 0:20:16 12 Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:22:10 13 Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com) 0:22:12 14 Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB) 0:24:11 15 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 0:28:40 16 Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:29:51 17 Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer) 0:33:23 18 Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike) 0:35:02 19 Daine Zaffke (Giro) 0:36:39 20 Bernie Romero 0:40:51 21 Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes) 22 Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes) 0:50:30 23 Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media) 0:57:01 24 Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC) 0:57:08 25 Sam Young 1:02:13 26 Richard Digeronimo 1:06:15 27 Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe) 1:06:18 28 Thom Parsons 1:09:49 29 Ben Welnak (Rockit) 1:11:36 30 Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57) 1:11:54 31 Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire) 1:18:11 32 Adam Naish 1:26:53 33 Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com) 1:31:25 34 Andrew Jauquet 1:39:18 35 Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet) 1:55:19 36 Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze) 1:56:55 37 Jairo Vargus 2:22:54 38 Robert Lee 2:34:09

Solo Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com) 3:29:25 2 Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) 0:06:18 3 Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti) 0:37:05 4 Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls) 0:51:03 5 Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton) 6 Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex) 0:55:52 7 Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella) 1:00:18 8 Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit) 1:09:42 9 Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert) 1:11:41 10 Amy Thomas (Yeti Beti) 1:19:53 11 Mimi Mather 1:27:39 12 Claire Garcia-Webb 3:02:54

Solo Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis) 3:21:41 2 Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness) 0:05:16 3 Michael Melley 0:13:20 4 Dejay Birtch (Niner) 0:14:42 5 Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium) 0:19:09 6 Dan Durland (ProCycling) 0:31:24 7 Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery) 0:37:25 8 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 0:44:01 9 Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork) 1:03:19 10 Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles) 1:07:00

Solo 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 3:27:36 2 Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo) 0:03:44 3 Matt Ohran (Cannondale) 0:05:12 4 Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo) 0:08:15 5 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:11:03 6 Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling) 0:13:23 7 Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:15:11 8 Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo) 0:23:10 9 Scott Patterson 0:26:04 10 Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing) 0:31:37 11 Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab) 0:35:17 12 Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source) 0:42:29 13 Gregg Pattison 0:52:25 14 Sergio Correa 0:55:21 15 Juan Gutierrez 1:01:06 16 Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters) 1:02:13 17 Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders) 1:08:40 18 Chris Castilian 1:23:21 19 Brad Shield (Team Advocare) 1:30:15 20 Michael Bowen 1:56:48 21 Craig Vandelist 1:57:45 22 Mark Vandelist (Sparky) 2:06:11 23 Ty Garber (Team Advocare) 2:07:30 24 John Roy 2:37:28

Solo 40+ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports) 4:32:18 2 Kathy Eckert 0:12:23 3 Kara Durland (ProCycling) 0:34:42

Solo 50+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's) 3:32:57 2 Russell Asleson 0:21:23 3 Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath) 0:22:37 4 Eric Davis (Feedback Sports) 0:26:32 5 Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing) 0:34:29 6 Tom Quinn 1:04:54 7 Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org) 1:35:17 8 Greg Kidd (3 Taps) 1:47:19 9 Greg McKennis 1:55:57

Solo 50+ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama) 5:15:32 2 Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's) 0:50:03 3 Prusack Kate 0:51:53 4 Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean) 2:00:14

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman) 3:31:14 2 Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r) 0:01:55 3 Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth) 0:57:55

Duo Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles) 5:05:11

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) 4:02:37 2 Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen) 0:10:44 3 Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing) 0:34:24 4 Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella) 0:39:29 5 Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's) 1:03:23 6 Dowling & Olson (Pennwood) 1:09:12

Duo 80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports) 3:41:00 2 Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz) 0:00:25 3 Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:09:18 4 Brodzinksi & Roddy 0:17:05 5 Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:20:47 6 Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC) 1:08:07 7 Hayes & Miller 1:13:47 8 Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso) 1:58:36

Duo 100+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bear & Johnson 4:55:34 2 Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers) 0:45:14

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork) 4:14:16 2 Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing) 0:15:32 3 Matt Blevins 0:51:27

Team Relay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Town of Breckenridge 3:50:57 2 Mountain 2 Mountain 1:32:06

General classification after stage 5

Solo men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 16:03:04 2 Alex Grant 0:07:24 3 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders / Santa Cruz) 0:25:26 4 Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:30:13 5 Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College) 0:46:47 6 Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower) 1:16:50 7 Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM) 1:28:47 8 Chuck Gibson 1:52:18 9 Colby Pearce (Panache) 1:52:25 10 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 2:06:45 11 Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com) 2:10:12 12 Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com) 2:10:13 13 Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB) 2:12:25 14 Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek) 2:17:01 15 Peter Butt 2:24:56 16 Daine Zaffke (Giro) 3:09:22 17 Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek) 3:27:21 18 Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes) 3:46:04 19 Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer) 3:59:41 20 Bernie Romero 4:16:27 21 Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike) 4:34:21 22 Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media) 5:00:35 23 Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes) 5:08:41 24 Sam Young 5:10:18 25 Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC) 5:21:20 26 Thom Parsons 5:29:01 27 Richard Digeronimo 6:01:01 28 Ben Welnak (Rockit) 6:39:33 29 Adam Naish 7:11:39 30 Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire) 7:17:55 31 Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe) 7:19:29 32 Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57) 8:08:22 33 Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet) 9:05:01 34 Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze) 9:56:47 35 Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com) 10:29:18 36 Andrew Jauquet 10:42:04 37 Jairo Vargus 11:38:07 38 Robert Lee 12:57:47

Solo Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com) 18:06:35 2 Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) 1:27:06 3 Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti) 4:12:47 4 Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls) 5:17:31 9 Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex) 5:30:07 5 Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert) 5:54:17 8 Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella) 5:56:23 7 Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit) 5:58:40 6 Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton) 6:47:29 10 Mimi Mather 8:46:38 11 Claire Garcia-Webb 15:39:54

Solo Singlespeed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis) 18:16:52 2 Dejay Birtch (Niner) 1:05:59 3 Michael Melley 1:24:26 4 Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium) 1:32:47 5 Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness) 1:54:14 6 Dan Durland (ProCycling) 1:57:59 7 Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery) 3:25:24 8 Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork) 4:47:03 9 Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles) 5:36:26 10 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 5:56:35

Solo 40+ Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 18:57:15 2 Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo) 0:29:23 3 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:33:37 4 Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo) 0:39:08 5 Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing) 1:16:29 6 Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling) 1:24:09 7 Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store) 1:27:29 8 Matt Ohran (Cannondale) 1:29:18 9 Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo) 1:53:36 10 Scott Patterson 1:59:25 11 Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab) 2:58:35 12 Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source) 3:52:28 13 Gregg Pattison 4:11:50 14 Craig Vandelist 4:32:28 15 Sergio Correa 4:38:03 16 Juan Gutierrez 4:44:05 17 Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters) 5:27:26 18 Ty Garber (Team Advocare) 5:40:56 19 Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders) 6:21:36 20 Chris Castilian 6:58:14 21 Brad Shield (Team Advocare) 8:55:51 22 Michael Bowen 9:51:28 23 Mark Vandelist (Sparky) 10:22:29 24 John Roy 13:55:10

Solo 40+ Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports) 24:09:09 2 Kathy Eckert 1:37:28 3 Kara Durland (ProCycling) 2:57:53

Solo 50+ Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's) 19:06:57 2 Russell Asleson 1:43:21 3 Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath) 2:45:14 5 Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing) 3:06:03 4 Eric Davis (Feedback Sports) 3:15:56 6 Tom Quinn 6:09:32 7 Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org) 8:28:24 9 Greg McKennis 9:13:21 8 Greg Kidd (3 Taps) 10:21:54

Solo 50+ Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama) 28:20:19 2 Prusack Kate 3:25:57 3 Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's) 4:12:32 4 Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean) 8:34:59

Duo men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman) 18:42:39 2 Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r) 1:27:20 3 Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth) 6:00:33

Duo Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles) 25:47:53

Duo Coed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) 21:12:33 2 Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen) 1:13:02 3 Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing) 5:20:06 4 Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella) 3:51:54 5 Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's) 5:28:11 6 Dowling & Olson (Pennwood) 6:42:31

Duo 80+ Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports) 20:07:13 2 Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz) 0:11:57 3 Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet) 1:08:29 4 Brodzinksi & Roddy 1:53:19 5 Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet) 2:39:09 6 Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC) 5:54:41 7 Hayes & Miller 6:22:09 8 Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso) 8:36:45

Duo 100+ Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bear & Johnson 26:34:36 2 Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers) 2:59:08

Clydesdale general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork) 22:40:52 2 Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing) 1:23:24 3 Matt Blevins 7:41:33