A racer hike-a-bikes up Wheeler Pass on stage 5 of the Breck Epic.

(Image credit: Liam Doran)

Only in the Breck Epic is a 40-mile stage with 7,300 feet of climbing coined a "rest day". Although the overall standings did not see much mix up, the day saw several battles with riders trying to gain ground on the fastest stage of the week.

Even Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) felt the heat as Josh Tostado (Bach Builders), Alex Grant (Cannondale), Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) and Ross Schnell (Crank Brothers/SRAM) got out in front of him. Schnell passed Bishop atop Wheeler, the highest pass riders have climbed all week at 12,600 feet.

"It was hard to breathe," said Bishop. After the tight, twisty descent off of Copper Mountain, riders found relief on the Peaks Trail where the Cannondale team and Tostado worked to reel in Schnell. Bishop finished first in 2:57:12, just eight seconds in front of Schnell.

Mike Melley described the hike-a-bike up to Wheeler as a "non-stop death march of racers with bikes on their shoulders". Melley finished third behind Montanna Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness), who managed to keep a much tighter hold on Plews (Evanplews.com) by coming in just five minutes behind him. Speaking of singlespeeders, what about Kara Durland (ProCycling) maintaining a third place all week in the Solo 40+ women's race with only one gear!

The ride just keeps getting better with every stage. Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) said, "The descent off of Wheeler Pass goes down in the top 10, and I've been riding for 25 years! It had great flow, you couldn't ask for a better day." Sevenoff has stayed on top of the solo men's 40+ category all week and now has almost an hour on the rest of the GC.

Overstreet and Thompson of Wilderness Sports were treated to a knock down drag out with competitors Brezsnyak and Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz). "They had three and half minutes on us on top of Wheeler, then David flew in out of nowhere." Overstreet and Thompson caught up with the duo and continued to "trade punches on the Peaks Trail - today felt like bike racing," said Overstreet.

The solo women's category didn't see much change despite Pua Sawicki (Okolestuff.com) suffering a broken chain just a few miles in to the race. Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) once again finished second, followed by Wendy Lyall of Team Yeti Beti. Sarah Uhl (Space Cowgirls) also finished strong and now maintains a solid fourth place in the GC.

Five days in, and the mood of the racers is unbelievably high. Even through the pain, the wheezing and the exhaustion, smiles are abundant every evening at the awards ceremony. Everyone is in good humor, especially race promoter Mike McCormick, who manages at least one hysteric outburst from the crowd at the racer meeting each night.

The success of the Breck Epic, he admits, would not be possible without the amazing support of his crew, Maverick Sports, the numerous sposors and a great group of racers.

Through it all, the biggest smile award goes to Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama) who jumps out of her seat every evening and bounces to the podium to don her leader's jersey in the solo women's 50+ category.

It is also noteworthy to mention the sportsmanship shown by racers this week as they have shared tools, parts, and stop quickly in their tracks to aid a downed rider. A great event, with great people and great fun.

Stage 6 Preview

Stage 6, the last one is next. With a long climb up Boreas Pass, some sweet singletrack and a fast descent back to town, there is still a chance for riders to kick it in and see some change in the GC.

Full Results for stage 5

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale)2:57:12
2Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM)0:00:08
3Alex Grant0:00:48
4Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:03:09
5Josh Tostado (Bach Builders / Santa Cruz)0:03:10
6Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College)0:09:12
7Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower)0:12:48
8Colby Pearce (Panache)
9Chuck Gibson0:16:26
10Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com)0:18:59
11Peter Butt0:20:16
12Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek)0:22:10
13Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com)0:22:12
14Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB)0:24:11
15Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:28:40
16Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek)0:29:51
17Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer)0:33:23
18Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike)0:35:02
19Daine Zaffke (Giro)0:36:39
20Bernie Romero0:40:51
21Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes)
22Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes)0:50:30
23Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media)0:57:01
24Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC)0:57:08
25Sam Young1:02:13
26Richard Digeronimo1:06:15
27Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe)1:06:18
28Thom Parsons1:09:49
29Ben Welnak (Rockit)1:11:36
30Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57)1:11:54
31Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire)1:18:11
32Adam Naish1:26:53
33Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com)1:31:25
34Andrew Jauquet1:39:18
35Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet)1:55:19
36Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze)1:56:55
37Jairo Vargus2:22:54
38Robert Lee2:34:09

Solo Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com)3:29:25
2Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon)0:06:18
3Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti)0:37:05
4Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls)0:51:03
5Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton)
6Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex)0:55:52
7Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella)1:00:18
8Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit)1:09:42
9Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert)1:11:41
10Amy Thomas (Yeti Beti)1:19:53
11Mimi Mather1:27:39
12Claire Garcia-Webb3:02:54

Solo Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis)3:21:41
2Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness)0:05:16
3Michael Melley0:13:20
4Dejay Birtch (Niner)0:14:42
5Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium)0:19:09
6Dan Durland (ProCycling)0:31:24
7Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery)0:37:25
8Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)0:44:01
9Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork)1:03:19
10Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles)1:07:00

Solo 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit)3:27:36
2Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo)0:03:44
3Matt Ohran (Cannondale)0:05:12
4Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo)0:08:15
5Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:11:03
6Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling)0:13:23
7Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store)0:15:11
8Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo)0:23:10
9Scott Patterson0:26:04
10Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing)0:31:37
11Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab)0:35:17
12Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source)0:42:29
13Gregg Pattison0:52:25
14Sergio Correa0:55:21
15Juan Gutierrez1:01:06
16Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters)1:02:13
17Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders)1:08:40
18Chris Castilian1:23:21
19Brad Shield (Team Advocare)1:30:15
20Michael Bowen1:56:48
21Craig Vandelist1:57:45
22Mark Vandelist (Sparky)2:06:11
23Ty Garber (Team Advocare)2:07:30
24John Roy2:37:28

Solo 40+ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports)4:32:18
2Kathy Eckert0:12:23
3Kara Durland (ProCycling)0:34:42

Solo 50+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's)3:32:57
2Russell Asleson0:21:23
3Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath)0:22:37
4Eric Davis (Feedback Sports)0:26:32
5Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing)0:34:29
6Tom Quinn1:04:54
7Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org)1:35:17
8Greg Kidd (3 Taps)1:47:19
9Greg McKennis1:55:57

Solo 50+ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama)5:15:32
2Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's)0:50:03
3Prusack Kate0:51:53
4Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean)2:00:14

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman)3:31:14
2Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r)0:01:55
3Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth)0:57:55

Duo Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles)5:05:11

Duo Coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon)4:02:37
2Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen)0:10:44
3Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing)0:34:24
4Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella)0:39:29
5Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's)1:03:23
6Dowling & Olson (Pennwood)1:09:12

Duo 80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports)3:41:00
2Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz)0:00:25
3Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet)0:09:18
4Brodzinksi & Roddy0:17:05
5Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet)0:20:47
6Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC)1:08:07
7Hayes & Miller1:13:47
8Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso)1:58:36

Duo 100+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bear & Johnson4:55:34
2Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers)0:45:14

Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork)4:14:16
2Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing)0:15:32
3Matt Blevins0:51:27

Team Relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Town of Breckenridge3:50:57
2Mountain 2 Mountain1:32:06

General classification after stage 5

Solo men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale)16:03:04
2Alex Grant0:07:24
3Josh Tostado (Bach Builders / Santa Cruz)0:25:26
4Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:30:13
5Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College)0:46:47
6Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower)1:16:50
7Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM)1:28:47
8Chuck Gibson1:52:18
9Colby Pearce (Panache)1:52:25
10Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)2:06:45
11Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com)2:10:12
12Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com)2:10:13
13Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB)2:12:25
14Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek)2:17:01
15Peter Butt2:24:56
16Daine Zaffke (Giro)3:09:22
17Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek)3:27:21
18Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes)3:46:04
19Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer)3:59:41
20Bernie Romero4:16:27
21Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike)4:34:21
22Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media)5:00:35
23Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes)5:08:41
24Sam Young5:10:18
25Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC)5:21:20
26Thom Parsons5:29:01
27Richard Digeronimo6:01:01
28Ben Welnak (Rockit)6:39:33
29Adam Naish7:11:39
30Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire)7:17:55
31Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe)7:19:29
32Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57)8:08:22
33Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet)9:05:01
34Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze)9:56:47
35Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com)10:29:18
36Andrew Jauquet10:42:04
37Jairo Vargus11:38:07
38Robert Lee12:57:47

Solo Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com)18:06:35
2Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon)1:27:06
3Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti)4:12:47
4Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls)5:17:31
9Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex)5:30:07
5Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert)5:54:17
8Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella)5:56:23
7Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit)5:58:40
6Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton)6:47:29
10Mimi Mather8:46:38
11Claire Garcia-Webb15:39:54

Solo Singlespeed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis)18:16:52
2Dejay Birtch (Niner)1:05:59
3Michael Melley1:24:26
4Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium)1:32:47
5Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness)1:54:14
6Dan Durland (ProCycling)1:57:59
7Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery)3:25:24
8Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork)4:47:03
9Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles)5:36:26
10Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)5:56:35

Solo 40+ Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit)18:57:15
2Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo)0:29:23
3Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:33:37
4Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo)0:39:08
5Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing)1:16:29
6Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling)1:24:09
7Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store)1:27:29
8Matt Ohran (Cannondale)1:29:18
9Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo)1:53:36
10Scott Patterson1:59:25
11Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab)2:58:35
12Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source)3:52:28
13Gregg Pattison4:11:50
14Craig Vandelist4:32:28
15Sergio Correa4:38:03
16Juan Gutierrez4:44:05
17Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters)5:27:26
18Ty Garber (Team Advocare)5:40:56
19Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders)6:21:36
20Chris Castilian6:58:14
21Brad Shield (Team Advocare)8:55:51
22Michael Bowen9:51:28
23Mark Vandelist (Sparky)10:22:29
24John Roy13:55:10

Solo 40+ Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports)24:09:09
2Kathy Eckert1:37:28
3Kara Durland (ProCycling)2:57:53

Solo 50+ Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's)19:06:57
2Russell Asleson1:43:21
3Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath)2:45:14
5Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing)3:06:03
4Eric Davis (Feedback Sports)3:15:56
6Tom Quinn6:09:32
7Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org)8:28:24
9Greg McKennis9:13:21
8Greg Kidd (3 Taps)10:21:54

Solo 50+ Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama)28:20:19
2Prusack Kate3:25:57
3Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's)4:12:32
4Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean)8:34:59

Duo men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman)18:42:39
2Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r)1:27:20
3Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth)6:00:33

Duo Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles)25:47:53

Duo Coed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon)21:12:33
2Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen)1:13:02
3Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing)5:20:06
4Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella)3:51:54
5Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's)5:28:11
6Dowling & Olson (Pennwood)6:42:31

Duo 80+ Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports)20:07:13
2Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz)0:11:57
3Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet)1:08:29
4Brodzinksi & Roddy1:53:19
5Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet)2:39:09
6Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC)5:54:41
7Hayes & Miller6:22:09
8Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso)8:36:45

Duo 100+ Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bear & Johnson26:34:36
2Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers)2:59:08

Clydesdale general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork)22:40:52
2Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing)1:23:24
3Matt Blevins7:41:33

Team Relay general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Town of Breckenridge23:50:17
2Mountain 2 Mountain1:24:12

