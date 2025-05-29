Recommended reading

'Everyone was dead' – Hot, tactical day at Giro d'Italia brings unexpected results from sprinter-packed breakaway

By published

Larry Warbasse among riders that got away from sprinters, but lost out to well-time move from Denz

A general view of Wout Van Aert of Belgium, Yannis Voisard, Nicola Conci, Mads Pedersen compete in the breakaway on stage 18 at the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
A general view of Wout Van Aert of Belgium, Yannis Voisard, Nicola Conci, Mads Pedersen compete in the breakaway on stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders were grabbing for drinks and caked in salt marks from sweat as stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia finished in the sweltering heat of Cesano Maderno. After a week of grey skies and rain, the sun was a welcome sight when it finally came out, but the change of weather also ushered in a change of plan on the final transitional stage of the race.

All morning, debate had fizzed around the teams over whether stage 18 would be a breakaway day or a sprint day, and at one point, it looked like it was going to be both. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) all got in a large breakaway that got up the road, with the main peloton seemingly happy for these riders to battle it out up front, away from the GC riders taking a well-earned easier day.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.