Van Der Poel victorious in Woerden
Top ranked UCI junior takes solo win
Junior Men: Woerden -
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:38:15
|2
|Koen Weijers (Ned) UWTC De Volharding
|0:00:32
|3
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) JvR De Batauwers
|0:00:51
|4
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) UWTC De Volharding
|0:01:35
|5
|Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned) RWC Ahoy
|0:01:42
|6
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden
|0:01:48
|7
|Erik Kramer (Ned) DRC De Mol
|0:01:58
|8
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea
|0:02:27
|9
|Nicky Gieskens (Ned) RRC De Pedaalridders
|0:02:51
|10
|Niels Goeree (Ned) WSV Emmen
|0:03:06
|11
|Mats Lammertink (Ned) AWV De Zwaluwen
|0:03:17
|12
|Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel)
|0:03:26
|13
|Patrick Mulder (Ned) JvR De Batauwers
|0:03:31
|14
|Rick Goeree (Ned) WSV Emmen
|15
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) TWC Pijnenburg
|0:03:37
|16
|Richard Jansen (Ned) BRC Kennemerland
|0:04:14
|17
|Daan Germs (Ned) AWV De Zwaluwen
|0:04:27
|18
|Marco Brienisse (Ned)
|19
|Janno De Bruijn (Ned) WV Breda
|0:04:30
|20
|Brian Van Rhee (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
|0:04:37
|21
|Rowan Remmerswaal (Ned) Restore Cycling
|22
|Rafael Spier (Ned) GWC De Adelaar
|0:05:16
|23
|Jeroen Vegter (Ned) RTC De Hoekse Renners
|0:05:28
|24
|Bart Van Opdorp (Ned) WV Breda
|0:05:52
|25
|Bas Van Den Wijngaard (Ned) WV Breda
|0:06:08
|26
|Falko Den Hartog (Ned) WV De Valleirenners AXA
|0:06:30
|27
|Dennis Hack (Ned) WV Breda
|28
|Patrick Kramer (Ned) DRC De Mol
|29
|Niels Hoogenboom (Ned) WTC Woerden
|30
|Glenn Van Nierop (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|31
|Nick Van De Sande (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Gert Van Der Grijn (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arcke
