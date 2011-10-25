Trending

Van Der Poel victorious in Woerden

Top ranked UCI junior takes solo win

Full Results
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)0:38:15
2Koen Weijers (Ned) UWTC De Volharding0:00:32
3Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) JvR De Batauwers0:00:51
4Tim Ariesen (Ned) UWTC De Volharding0:01:35
5Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned) RWC Ahoy0:01:42
6Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden0:01:48
7Erik Kramer (Ned) DRC De Mol0:01:58
8Stan Wijkel (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea0:02:27
9Nicky Gieskens (Ned) RRC De Pedaalridders0:02:51
10Niels Goeree (Ned) WSV Emmen0:03:06
11Mats Lammertink (Ned) AWV De Zwaluwen0:03:17
12Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel)0:03:26
13Patrick Mulder (Ned) JvR De Batauwers0:03:31
14Rick Goeree (Ned) WSV Emmen
15Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) TWC Pijnenburg0:03:37
16Richard Jansen (Ned) BRC Kennemerland0:04:14
17Daan Germs (Ned) AWV De Zwaluwen0:04:27
18Marco Brienisse (Ned)
19Janno De Bruijn (Ned) WV Breda0:04:30
20Brian Van Rhee (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen0:04:37
21Rowan Remmerswaal (Ned) Restore Cycling
22Rafael Spier (Ned) GWC De Adelaar0:05:16
23Jeroen Vegter (Ned) RTC De Hoekse Renners0:05:28
24Bart Van Opdorp (Ned) WV Breda0:05:52
25Bas Van Den Wijngaard (Ned) WV Breda0:06:08
26Falko Den Hartog (Ned) WV De Valleirenners AXA0:06:30
27Dennis Hack (Ned) WV Breda
28Patrick Kramer (Ned) DRC De Mol
29Niels Hoogenboom (Ned) WTC Woerden
30Glenn Van Nierop (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
31Nick Van De Sande (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFGert Van Der Grijn (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arcke

