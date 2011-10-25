Trending

Van den Brand repeats in Woerden

Dutchwoman edges British champ Wyman for victory

Full Results
1Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl0:41:38
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:00:03
3Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:00:38
4Linda van Rijen (Ned)0:00:53
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:00
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:01:28
7Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:41
8Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team0:01:43
9Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:01:54
10Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:02:57
11Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:03:09
12Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore Cycling0:03:17
13Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
14Lana Verberne (Ned)0:03:21
15Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:04:12
16Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) TWC De Kempen0:04:38
17Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) W.V. Eemland0:04:47
18Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
19Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol0:05:24
20Julia Schobben (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel0:06:02
21Marquerite De Neve (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp0:06:13
22Femke Van Kessel (Ned) NSWV Mercurius0:06:45
23Judith Jelsma (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek0:07:00
24Celine Van Houtum (Ned) WV Schijndel0:07:13
25Melanie Klement (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen0:07:47
26Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) LRTV Swift0:09:15
27Rylana Soepenberg (Ned) RWV De Spartaan
28Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
29Anne Peer (Ned) WV Uden
30Chloe Spier (Ned) W.V. Eemland
31Yvette Broex (Ned) WTC De Amstel
32Rachelle Van Kappel (Ned) WV Het Stadion
33Irene Gerritsen (Ned) TWC T Verzetje
34Susanne Benders (Ned) TWC De Kempen
35Sanne Van De Zijden (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
36Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned) Hoornse Ren En Toerclub
37Lot Van Opstal (Ned)
DNFDaisy Van Der Aa (Ned) W.V. Eemland
DNFNadeche Buijze (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFTessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)

