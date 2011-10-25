Van den Brand repeats in Woerden
Dutchwoman edges British champ Wyman for victory
Elite Women: Woerden -
|1
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:41:38
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:03
|3
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|0:00:38
|4
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|0:00:53
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|0:01:28
|7
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|8
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|0:01:43
|9
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:01:54
|10
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|0:02:57
|11
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:03:09
|12
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:03:17
|13
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|14
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|0:03:21
|15
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:04:12
|16
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) TWC De Kempen
|0:04:38
|17
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|0:04:47
|18
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|19
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
|0:05:24
|20
|Julia Schobben (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|0:06:02
|21
|Marquerite De Neve (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|0:06:13
|22
|Femke Van Kessel (Ned) NSWV Mercurius
|0:06:45
|23
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
|0:07:00
|24
|Celine Van Houtum (Ned) WV Schijndel
|0:07:13
|25
|Melanie Klement (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
|0:07:47
|26
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) LRTV Swift
|0:09:15
|27
|Rylana Soepenberg (Ned) RWV De Spartaan
|28
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|29
|Anne Peer (Ned) WV Uden
|30
|Chloe Spier (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|31
|Yvette Broex (Ned) WTC De Amstel
|32
|Rachelle Van Kappel (Ned) WV Het Stadion
|33
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned) TWC T Verzetje
|34
|Susanne Benders (Ned) TWC De Kempen
|35
|Sanne Van De Zijden (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|36
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned) Hoornse Ren En Toerclub
|37
|Lot Van Opstal (Ned)
|DNF
|Daisy Van Der Aa (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|DNF
|Nadeche Buijze (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
