UEC Road European Championships 2023
Europe's best compete for gold at UEC Road European Championships
Some of Europe's best riders will descend on Drenthe, in the Netherlands, from September 20-24 for the UEC Road European Championships, with outgoing champion Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) going up against a strong fields in the elite women's race.
Men's 2022 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quickstep) will not be defending his title on the course that includes six trips over the Col du VAM - a steep, short ascent on a landfill that should eliminate most of the pure sprinters.
Organised since 1995 as an under-23 competition, and as an under-23 and junior competition from 2005, elite events were added to the programme in 2016.
The competition includes junior, under-23 and elite individual time trials and road races for both men and women and the mixed team relay.
