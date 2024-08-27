UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2024
The race for the rainbow jerseys returns to Pal Arinsal from Wednesday, August 28 to Sunday, September 1
|Date
|August 28 - September 1
|Location
|Pal Arinsal, Andorra
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships results
USA pips France to win Mixed Team Relay
The United States captured the gold medals in the cross-country mixed team relay on Wednesday in Pal Arinsal at the UCI MTB World Championships. Christopher Blevins closed the gap on the eventual silver medallist French team in the final lap to secure the top spot, competing with teammates Brayden Johnson, Nicholas Konecny, Haley Batten, Vida Lopez de San Roman, and Madigan Munro. France finished three seconds back for second place, with Italy 1:31 back for third.
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships overview
The UCI MTB World Championships were run as part of the combined UCI Cycling World Championships in 2023 but in 2024 it is once again back in its own slot as it heads to a high-altitude rainbow jersey showdown in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.
The resort which is a regular stop on the UCI MTB World Cup circuit last hosted the World Championships in 2015, when the elite cross-country races were won by Nino Schurter and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. Both will be back again in 2024, Ferrand-Prevot as defending champion in what is set to be her last World Championships on the mountain bike before she makes the switch back to the road.
The racing for the cross-country titles across the team relay (XCR), short-track (XCC) and Olympic disciplines (XCO), with E-MTB and downhill titles also up for grabs. The races will play out at an altitude of around 2,000m, with the reduced oxygen levels adding just another challenge to the packed field and course with testing climbs, off-camber trails, dusty rock gardens and root-lined wood sections.
The short track circuit is 1.1km long and is a part of the 4km cross-country Olympic and relay route. The full route has 160m of elevation gain each lap.
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2024 schedule
|Date
|Event
|Time (local)
|Wednesday, August 28
|Cross Country Team Relay
|15:00
|Friday, August 30
|Women Junior XCO
|10:00
|Men Junior XCO
|12:00
|Women U23 XCC
|16:00
|Men U23 XCC
|16:45
|Women Elite XCC
|17:30
|Men Elite XCC
|18:15
|Sunday, September 1
|Women U23 XCO
|9:00
|Men U23 XCO
|11:00
|Women Elite XCO
|x13:30
|Men Elite XCO
|15:30
