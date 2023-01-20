Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2023

The 2023 Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium (L to R) was comprised by Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo on second place, race winner Shirin Van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) and Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ -SUEZ) on third place (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2023 overview Date March 19, 2023 Row 0 - Cell 2 Distance 139 kilometres Row 1 - Cell 2 Start location Maccagno, Italy Row 2 - Cell 2 Finish location Cittiglio, Italy Row 3 - Cell 2 Category Women's WorldTour Row 4 - Cell 2 Previous edition 2022 Trofeo Alfredo Binda Row 5 - Cell 2

Shirin van Anrooij in disbelief after winning Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2023 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) attacked into the descent from Orino with 25 km to go and rode solo across the line in Cittiglio to win 2023 Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio.

The 21-year-old held off the peloton on the final lap, with her teammate Elisa Balsamo crossing the finish line for second, 23 seconds back, and Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) taking third.

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio marks the seventh stop of the Women’s WorldTour season in 2023. It is one of the oldest women's races on the calendar, and celebrates its 47th edition this spring.

Named after Italian cycling legend Alfredo Binda, who was born in Cittiglio, the race has become a staple of the women’s calendar and one of the most prestigious spring classics. Trofeo Alfredo Binda is set on the tough terrain of Lombardy with a hilly route, but not mountainous, and incorporates laps of a challenging circuit before a flat run into the finish in Cittiglio.

Joining Van Anrooij as recent winners are Elisa Balsamo, Coryn Labecki, Kasia Niewiadoma and teammate Elisa Longo Borghini, who had two victories spread across eight years (2013 and 2021).

There have been other multiple winners of Trofeo Alfredo Binda, but only two riders have four titles - Dutch rider Marianne Vos (2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019) and Italian Maria Canins (1984, 1985, 1990 and 1992).

Trofeo Alfredo Binda route

Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2023 route (Image credit: Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2023)

While the race has a traditional finish in Cittiglio, organisers try to freshen the course by changing the start every two years, so in 2023 the start will be in Maccagno. This city offers a picturesque setting on the east side of Maggiore Lake. From Maccagno, the race will pass through Pino and Veddasca before arriving in Cittiglio, crossing the line after 139km of racing.

The last two years the route took in 143km across the Lombardian hillsides. The first section of the route featured a twice-repeated 7km loop through Olginasio and Besozzo. Then, the peloton rode over climbs at Grantola and Brinzio before entering the final four-lap circuit in Cittiglio.

Alongside its elite counterpart, a junior race has been held for the last nine years, proving to be a reliable indicator of future stars of the sport as it counts Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) among its former winners. The juniors will cover a similar route, with fewer laps, and also start in Maccagno and finish in Cittiglio.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2023 start list

