Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Flanders 2025 overview Date April 6, 2025 Start location Bruges, Belgium Finish location Oudenaarde, Belgium Distance 268.9km Start time 10:00 CET Finish time 16:15 CET Category WorldTour Previous edition 2024 Tour of Flanders Previous race winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

World champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates- XRG) wins Tour of Flanders 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 Tour of Flanders report / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates- XRG) soloed to his second Tour of Flanders victory, using the Oude Kwaremont to first whittle down the lead group and then drop all his rivals the third time up the cobbled climb.

From the four-rider chase group, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) outsprinted Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to take second place. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) finished fourth just ahead Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), a close fifth.

Tour of Flanders 2025 route

The 2025 Tour of Flanders route returns to Bruges for its start. The race left from the city of bridges from 1998 to 2016. From 2017 to 2022, and in 2024, the start was moved to Antwerp, then briefly returned to Bruges in 2023.

Tour of Flanders teams

Also see the full 2025 Tour of Flanders start list.

