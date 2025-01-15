Tour of Flanders 2025

Race information, results, history and more for 109th edition of Ronde van Vlaanderen

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates on the podium after winning the men&#039;s race of the &#039;Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders&#039; one day cycling race, 268,9km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, Sunday 06 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) celebrates his Tour of Flanders victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour of Flanders 2025 overview

Date

April 6, 2025

Start location

Bruges, Belgium

Finish location

Oudenaarde, Belgium

Distance

268.9km

Start time

10:00 CET

Finish time

16:15 CET

Category

WorldTour

Previous edition

2024 Tour of Flanders

Previous race winner

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates after winning the men&#039;s race of the Tour of Flanders one day cycling race, 268,9km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

World champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates- XRG) wins Tour of Flanders 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates- XRG) soloed to his second Tour of Flanders victory, using the Oude Kwaremont to first whittle down the lead group and then drop all his rivals the third time up the cobbled climb.

From the four-rider chase group, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) outsprinted Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to take second place. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) finished fourth just ahead Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), a close fifth.

Tour of Flanders 2025 route

The 2025 Tour of Flanders route returns to Bruges for its start. The race left from the city of bridges from 1998 to 2016. From 2017 to 2022, and in 2024, the start was moved to Antwerp, then briefly returned to Bruges in 2023.

Tour of Flanders teams

Also see the full 2025 Tour of Flanders start list.

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Arkea-B&B Hotels
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Cofidis
  • Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
  • EF Education - EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • INEOS Grenadiers
  • Intermarché - Wanty
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Movistar Team
  • Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
  • Soudal Quick-Step
  • Team Jayco AlUla
  • Team Picnic PostNL
  • Team Visma | Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • XDS Astana Team
  • Israel - Premier Tech
  • Lotto
  • Uno-X Mobility
  • Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
  • Team Flanders - Baloise
  • Tudor Pro Cycling Team
  • Wagner Bazin WB
