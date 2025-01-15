Tour of Flanders 2025
Race information, results, history and more for 109th edition of Ronde van Vlaanderen
Date
April 6, 2025
Start location
Bruges, Belgium
Finish location
Oudenaarde, Belgium
Distance
268.9km
Start time
10:00 CET
Finish time
16:15 CET
Category
WorldTour
Previous edition
Previous race winner
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
2025 Tour of Flanders report / As it happened
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates- XRG) soloed to his second Tour of Flanders victory, using the Oude Kwaremont to first whittle down the lead group and then drop all his rivals the third time up the cobbled climb.
From the four-rider chase group, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) outsprinted Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to take second place. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) finished fourth just ahead Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), a close fifth.
Tour of Flanders 2025 route
The 2025 Tour of Flanders route returns to Bruges for its start. The race left from the city of bridges from 1998 to 2016. From 2017 to 2022, and in 2024, the start was moved to Antwerp, then briefly returned to Bruges in 2023.
Tour of Flanders teams
Also see the full 2025 Tour of Flanders start list.
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education - EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- INEOS Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Picnic PostNL
- Team Visma | Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- XDS Astana Team
- Israel - Premier Tech
- Lotto
- Uno-X Mobility
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Team Flanders - Baloise
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Wagner Bazin WB
