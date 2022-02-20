Tour du Rwanda 2022
Tour du Rwanda date: February 20-27, 2022
Distance: 937.1km
Start: Kigali, Rwanda
Finish: Kigali, Rwanda
Live streaming: no live coverage, daily highlights on race YouTube channel.
The Tour du Rwanda has roots back to 1988 as a regional race, and was elevated to the international UCI calendar in 2008. After the postponement in 2021, it's back in its usual February slot.
Nineteen teams are competing for the prizes, with one WorldTeam, Israel-Premier Tech, ProTeams TotalEnergies, Burgos BH, B&B Hotels-KTM, Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, Tarteletto-Isorex, and Team Novo Nordisk joining foreign Continental teams Wildlife Generation, Bike Aid, Team Coop, Terengganu, Saris Rouvy Sauerland, Grant Thornton-BikeZone and African squads Protouch and Benediction Ignite, and national teams from Algeria, Morocco, Rwanda and Great Britain.
Last year Cristian Rodriguez claimed the victory for TotalEnergies but this year skipped the race to finish second overall in the Vuelta a Andalucia.
Past winners Natnael Tesfazion (Drone Hopper), Jean-Bosco Nsengiyama (Benediction Ignite) and Samuel Mugisha (Protouch) are among the favourites for the overall title.
