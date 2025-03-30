'She is insane' – Lorena Wiebes ticks off 100th victory with Gent-Wevelgem win

By published

Dutch rider reaches big milestone earlier than expected with a signature stinging sprint

SD Worx-Protime&#039;s Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women elite &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 169.1 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, on March 30, 2025. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Lorena Wiebes wins her 100th race in Gent-Wevelgem

Seven years ago, in May 2018, a 19-year-old Lorena Wiebes recorded her first professional victory, sprinting to the win in the 7-Dorpenomloop Aalburg, a talented junior showing she could do it in the elites, too.

Fast forward to this Sunday, and Wiebes has just taken win number 100, defending her Gent-Wevelgem title and sitting comfortably as the best sprinter in the peloton – perhaps ever – with sprint accolades like a Champs-Elysée Tour de France Femmes stage victory and a Milan-San Remo win to her name.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

