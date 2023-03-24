Scheldeprijs Women 2023
Third edition of Belgian one-day race
|Date
|April 5, 2023
|Start location
|Schoten, Belgium
|Finish location
|Schoten, Belgium
|Distance
|131.5 km
|Category
|UCI 1.1
|Previous edition
|Scheldeprijs Women 2022
Defending champion Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM won the Scheldeprijs women’s race for a second consecutive year in 2022. She sprinted to the line well clear of 19 other riders, Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) took second place and Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) was third.
The 2023 Scheldeprijs will start and finish once again in Schoten. The 131.5-km course first takes the riders towards Brecht, where the wind can play a crucial role in the open spaces in the north of Belgium. Once back in Schoten, the peloton will face three finishing circuits of 17km each.
It is the only event on Flanders Classics’ spring calendar that remains at a 1.1-level, which allows second-tier women’s teams to secure spots on the starting line.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Scheldeprijs Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Scheldeprijs Women 2023 start list
Scheldeprijs Women 2023 teams
- AG Insurance-NXTG U23 Team
- Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
- Aromitalia Basso Vaiano
- AWOL O'Shea
- BePink
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- Duolar - Chevalmeire
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- GT Krush RebelLease Pro Cycling
- Israel-Premier Tech Roland
- Lifeplus Wahoo
- Liv Racing TeqFind
- Lotto Dstny Ladies
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT
- St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93
- Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime
- Team Coop-Hitec Products
- Team DSM
- Team Grand-Est Komugi La Fabrique
- Team Jayco-AlUla
- Team SD Worx
- Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
- UAE Team ADQ
- Zaaf Cycling Team
