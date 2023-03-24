Swipe to scroll horizontally Scheldeprijs Women overview Date April 5, 2023 Start location Schoten, Belgium Finish location Schoten, Belgium Distance 131.5 km Category UCI 1.1 Previous edition Scheldeprijs Women 2022

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) wins Scheldeprijs 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM won the Scheldeprijs women’s race for a second consecutive year in 2022. She sprinted to the line well clear of 19 other riders, Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) took second place and Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) was third.

The 2023 Scheldeprijs will start and finish once again in Schoten. The 131.5-km course first takes the riders towards Brecht, where the wind can play a crucial role in the open spaces in the north of Belgium. Once back in Schoten, the peloton will face three finishing circuits of 17km each.

It is the only event on Flanders Classics’ spring calendar that remains at a 1.1-level, which allows second-tier women’s teams to secure spots on the starting line.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Scheldeprijs Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Scheldeprijs Women 2023 start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Scheldeprijs Women 2023 teams

AG Insurance-NXTG U23 Team

Arkéa Pro Cycling Team

Aromitalia Basso Vaiano

AWOL O'Shea

BePink

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

Duolar - Chevalmeire

Fenix-Deceuninck

GT Krush RebelLease Pro Cycling

Israel-Premier Tech Roland

Lifeplus Wahoo

Liv Racing TeqFind

Lotto Dstny Ladies

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT

St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93

Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime

Team Coop-Hitec Products

Team DSM

Team Grand-Est Komugi La Fabrique

Team Jayco-AlUla

Team SD Worx

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

UAE Team ADQ

Zaaf Cycling Team