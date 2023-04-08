Ronde de Mouscron 2023
|Date
|April 10, 2023
|Start location
|Mouscron, Belgium
|Finish location
|Mouscron, Belgium
|Distance
|127km
|Category
|Women Elite - 1.1
The Ronde de Mouscron is a 1.1 UCI women’s race held in and around Mouscron, in the Belgian province of Hainaut.
Cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the race returned to the calendar in 2021. The inaugural edition was won by Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) ahead of Elena Jeric (Movistar) and Maria Martins (Drops-Le Col).
Thalita de Jong (Jegg-DJR Academy) sprinted to the win last year, ahead of Nicole Steigenga (Coop-Hitec Products) and Martina Alzini (Cofidis).
Starting and ending at the Grand-Place de Mouscron, the peloton will face five laps of a 25.4km circuit, including a 1.4km cobbled section.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Tour de Mouscron with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Ronde de Mouscron start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Ronde de Mouscron Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|April 10, 2023
|Ronde de Mouscron
|14:00 CET
|17:00 CET
