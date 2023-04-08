Ronde de Mouscron 2023

Ronde de Mouscron overview
DateApril 10, 2023
Start locationMouscron, Belgium
Finish locationMouscron, Belgium
Distance127km
Category Women Elite - 1.1

The Ronde de Mouscron is a 1.1 UCI women’s race held in and around Mouscron, in the Belgian province of Hainaut.

Cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the race returned to the calendar in 2021.  The inaugural edition was won by Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) ahead of Elena Jeric (Movistar) and Maria Martins (Drops-Le Col). 

Thalita de Jong (Jegg-DJR Academy) sprinted to the win last year, ahead of Nicole Steigenga (Coop-Hitec Products) and Martina Alzini (Cofidis).

Starting and ending at the Grand-Place de Mouscron, the peloton will face five laps of a 25.4km circuit, including a 1.4km cobbled section. 

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Tour de Mouscron with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Ronde de Mouscron Schedule

DateStageStart timeFinish time
April 10, 2023Ronde de Mouscron14:00 CET17:00 CET
