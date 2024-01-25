Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2024 Overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally Omloop Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2024 overview Date February 24, 2024 Distance 127.4km Start location Gent End location Ninove Previous winner Lotte Kopecky

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) celebrates her win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a dream Omloop Het Nieuwsblad debut for Marianne Vos, with the Visma-Lease a Bike rider holding off 2023 winner, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), to claim victory in the sprint of a lead group of four.



The world champion had to settle for second this time with Lidl-Trek's Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij crossing the line in third and fourth.



Vos was quick to react when Kopecky attacked on the Muur van Geraardsbergen, closing the gap to solo frontrunner Longo Borghini over the climb with Van Anrooij. The Dutchwoman was also equally attentive when Kopecky again tried to shake off her break companions on the Bosberg.



Van Anrooij and Longo Borghini also took their chances with repeated late attacks, but to no avail as it came down to a scenario that played to Vos' sprinting strength.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Information

Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2024

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of the 2024 Spring Classics, and check in after each race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features. And get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Spring Classics- including reporting, breaking news and analysis from Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and more. Find out more.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 Start List

Data powered by FirstCycling

How to Watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis of the 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women.

The 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women will be aired live and in full in Belgium via Sporza/VRT. The stream is free-to-air in Belgium, though geo-blocked for those outside the country. The race will be aired by FloBikes in both the USA and in Canada, and broadcast via Eurosport and Discovery+ for viewers in the UK.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For information about subscription-based broadcasts and VPN services, read our "How to watch" guide.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 Schedule