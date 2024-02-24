Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women's 2024 Live - Can anyone beat SD Worx - Protime?

Refresh

in 10 km the riders will reach the first cobbled sector of the race, Lange Munte.

The peloton have eight cobbled sectors and eight climbs to tackle over the course of today's race, with most of those concentrated into the final 60 km of the race.

The peloton is all together 116 km to go

Speaking of Visma - Lease a Bike, the team's leader, Marianne Vos, had a successful return to racing this season after a 2023 that was marred by injury and illness. The 36-year-old sprinted to two second-place finishes at the recent Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana. Surprisingly, Vos has never raced this race before.



Only one non-starter today, Team Visma Lease a Bike's Sophie von Berswordt

And they're off! 127 km to go The women are off for their #OHN24! 😍#OHNwomen

Deignan has yet to take to a start line in 2024 but someone who has clocked up a win already this year is Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig. The Danish rider has been vocal about her desire to race more freely in 2024 and her hopes that other teams don't continue to do the legwork for SD Worx.

Back to the start-list. Someone who will be looking to thwart the SD Worx dominance is Lidl-Trek's Lizzie Deignan. The British rider returned to the peloton in 2023 after taking maternity leave after the birth of her second child but ended the season without a win, something that the former world champion says she is looking to change in 2024.

Meanwhile, in Belgium POV: it's @OmloopHNB day!Us: 🥳#UCIWWT #OHN24

Many riders have already opened their accounts for 2024 with a win on the board for defending champion Lotte Kopecky at UAE Tour Women a few weeks ago. The Belgian, who once again goes into this edition as a favourite, recently signed a contract extension with SD Worx until 2028.

It's the second edition of the race at Women's WorldTour level and the startlist reflects that stature. Amongst the top-tier teams are Lidl-Trek with Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini, Canyon//SRAM with Kasia Niewiadoma and FDJ-SUEZ with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig but SD Worx are the team that everyone is looking to. The so-called 'super team' dominated the Women's WorldTour in 2023 and come to this race with a team almost entirely comprised of potential winners. Last season, there was some frustration towards other team's tactics in the face of SD Worx's dominance -- have things changed for 2024?

Welcome to the cobbles! 127km of racing awaits the women's peloton in just under an hour's time. While there has already been plenty of racing this season, for many, Omloop represents the real start to the road season and the curtain raiser for the action-packed Classics