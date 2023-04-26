Swipe to scroll horizontally Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour overview Date May 23-28, 2023 Start location Schleiz Finish location Mühlhausen Distance 615.5km Category Pro Series Previous edition 2022 Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour Previous winner Alexandra Manly

Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour 2023 Results

Image 1 of 5 Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes (Image credit: Getty Images) Barbara Guarischi made it three in a row for Team SD Worx with the stage 3 victory at Thüringen Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Mischa Bredewold of Team SD Worx won stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Team SD Worx in a team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 1: SD Worx fastest in opening team time trial

SD Worx won the team time trial on the opening day of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. Team Jayco AlUla finished second by 10 seconds and third-placed Canyon-SRAM was 21 seconds back. SD Worx covered the flat, 9.1km course in a winning time of 13:05, with Lotte Kopecky crossing the line first, and so taking the first leader's jersey of the six-day event.

Stage 2: Mischa Bredewold secures solo victory on stage 2

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx) won stage 2 with a solo attack inside the final 10km to Gera. She finished 13 seconds ahead of the chase behind, which saw her teammates sweep the podium spots, Barbara Guarischi in second and Lorena Wiebes in third.

Stage 3: Guarischi continues SD Worx winning streak with stage 3 victory

Barbara Guarischi continued SD Worx's winning streak as she won stage 3 at the Thüringen Ladies Tour on Thursday. The Italian won the bunch sprint ahead of teammate Lorena Wiebes. Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) was the breakaway rider of the day and took third place.

Stage 4: Uneken overtakes Lach in stage 4 sprint

Another day and another victory for Team SD Worx as Lonneke Uneken won stage 4 of the Thüringen Ladies Tour. The 23-year-old accelerated in the final uphill corner with 100 metres to go and passed Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling), who settled for second place on her 26th birthday.

Stage 5: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5 sprint

Lorena Wiebes won her second stage victory on day five at the Thüringen Ladies Tour in Schmalkalden. Wiebes win also marked the fifth stage win in a row at Thüringen Ladies Tour.

Stage 6: Lotte Kopecky wins overall, completes SD Worx sweep with stage 6 victory

SD Worx ended the six-day Thüringen Ladies Tour by winning all six stages and occupying the top three places in the overall classification. Lotte Kopecky's solo winning performance on stage 6 led to her securing the overall title.

Thüringen Ladies Tour - Information

The Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour returns to the women's 2023 road calendar as a Pro Series stage race, extending the event's history and offering another major stage race for women in May after the Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia and the Vuelta a Burgos.

The Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour overlaps with the RideLondon Classique WorldTour race, but the German stage race organisers intend to elevate the status of their race to the WorldTour in 2024.

The race has been around since at least 1986, and its palmares have been graced by some of the greatest female cyclists in history. Familiar names such as Alison Dunlap, Ina Teutenberg, Judith Arndt, Nicole Cook, Emma Johansson and Evelyn Stevens are past winners.

The race takes place across six stages with one team time trial.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Lotto Thüringen Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour start list

Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time May 23 Stage 1: Schleiz (TTT) 9.1km 12:30 CET 15:44 CET May 24 Stage 2: Gera-Gera, 153.5km 11:35 CET 15:47 CET May 25 Stage 3: Schmöln-Schmöln 94.6km 13:15 CET 15:49 CET May 26 Stage 4: Gotha-Gotha 135.5km 12:00 CET 15:47 CET May 27 Stage 5: Schmalkalden-Schmalkalden 132.6km 12:35 CET 16:13 CET May 28 Stage 6: Mühlhausen-Mühlhausen 126.3km 12:00 CET 15:26 CET

Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour 2023 Teams