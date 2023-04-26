Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour 2023
|Date
|May 23-28, 2023
|Start location
|Schleiz
|Finish location
|Mühlhausen
|Distance
|615.5km
|Category
|Pro Series
|Previous edition
|2022 Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour
|Previous winner
|Alexandra Manly
Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour 2023 Results
Stage 1: SD Worx fastest in opening team time trial
SD Worx won the team time trial on the opening day of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. Team Jayco AlUla finished second by 10 seconds and third-placed Canyon-SRAM was 21 seconds back. SD Worx covered the flat, 9.1km course in a winning time of 13:05, with Lotte Kopecky crossing the line first, and so taking the first leader's jersey of the six-day event.
Stage 2: Mischa Bredewold secures solo victory on stage 2
Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx) won stage 2 with a solo attack inside the final 10km to Gera. She finished 13 seconds ahead of the chase behind, which saw her teammates sweep the podium spots, Barbara Guarischi in second and Lorena Wiebes in third.
Stage 3: Guarischi continues SD Worx winning streak with stage 3 victory
Barbara Guarischi continued SD Worx's winning streak as she won stage 3 at the Thüringen Ladies Tour on Thursday. The Italian won the bunch sprint ahead of teammate Lorena Wiebes. Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) was the breakaway rider of the day and took third place.
Stage 4: Uneken overtakes Lach in stage 4 sprint
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Another day and another victory for Team SD Worx as Lonneke Uneken won stage 4 of the Thüringen Ladies Tour. The 23-year-old accelerated in the final uphill corner with 100 metres to go and passed Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling), who settled for second place on her 26th birthday.
Stage 5: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5 sprint
Lorena Wiebes won her second stage victory on day five at the Thüringen Ladies Tour in Schmalkalden. Wiebes win also marked the fifth stage win in a row at Thüringen Ladies Tour.
Stage 6: Lotte Kopecky wins overall, completes SD Worx sweep with stage 6 victory
SD Worx ended the six-day Thüringen Ladies Tour by winning all six stages and occupying the top three places in the overall classification. Lotte Kopecky's solo winning performance on stage 6 led to her securing the overall title.
Thüringen Ladies Tour - Information
The Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour returns to the women's 2023 road calendar as a Pro Series stage race, extending the event's history and offering another major stage race for women in May after the Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia and the Vuelta a Burgos.
The Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour overlaps with the RideLondon Classique WorldTour race, but the German stage race organisers intend to elevate the status of their race to the WorldTour in 2024.
The race has been around since at least 1986, and its palmares have been graced by some of the greatest female cyclists in history. Familiar names such as Alison Dunlap, Ina Teutenberg, Judith Arndt, Nicole Cook, Emma Johansson and Evelyn Stevens are past winners.
The race takes place across six stages with one team time trial.
Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2023
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Lotto Thüringen Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|May 23
|Stage 1: Schleiz (TTT) 9.1km
|12:30 CET
|15:44 CET
|May 24
|Stage 2: Gera-Gera, 153.5km
|11:35 CET
|15:47 CET
|May 25
|Stage 3: Schmöln-Schmöln 94.6km
|13:15 CET
|15:49 CET
|May 26
|Stage 4: Gotha-Gotha 135.5km
|12:00 CET
|15:47 CET
|May 27
|Stage 5: Schmalkalden-Schmalkalden 132.6km
|12:35 CET
|16:13 CET
|May 28
|Stage 6: Mühlhausen-Mühlhausen 126.3km
|12:00 CET
|15:26 CET
Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour 2023 Teams
- SD Worx
- Jayco AlUla
- UAE Team ADQ
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Canyon-SRAM
- Ceratizit-WNT
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- AG Insurance Soudal Quickstep
- Lifeplus Wahoo
- Arkéa
- BePink
- Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
- Bridgelane
- ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
- Maxx Solar Rose
- German National Team
- Dutch National Team
- Team STuttgart
- One World Team
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.