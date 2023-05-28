Thüringen Ladies Tour: Lotte Kopecky wins overall, completes SD Worx sweep with stage 6 victory
SD Worx rider goes solo in finale, Wiebes and Roseman-Gannon sprint for second and third in Mühlhausen
Lotte Kopecky completed the six-day sweep for SD Worx, winning stage 6 at the Thüringen Ladies Tour and securing the overall victory.
The Belgian all-rounder launched a winning late-race attack and crossed the line 32 seconds ahead of the peloton. Her teammate Lorena Wiebes won the bunch sprint for second ahead of Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Jayco-AlUla) in third.
Kopecky's victory came after a dominant team performance that saw SD Worx win the opening team time trial, Mischa Bredewold in stage 2, Barbara Guarischi win stage 3, Lonneke Uneken win stage 4, and Wiebes win stage 5.
Kopecky secured the overall title by 35 seconds ahead of teammates Wiebes and 41 seconds ahead of Bredewold.
How it unfolded
The final stage 6 at Thüringen was one of the toughest stages of the six-day event offering the field a 125.2km race in Mühlhausen.
The stage opened with a larger loop that included two ascents over Waldbaden (1.7km at 5.1%) and Hohe Weg (3.2km at 6.1%). The field then raced toward the closing hilly circuit with two climbs before a run-in to the finish line in Mühlhausen.
A four-rider break set off early that included Mieke Kröger (Germany), Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Amandine Fouquenet (Arkea) and Fabienne Jahrig (Maxx-Solar Rose).
The quartet gained a small lead over an SD Worx-led peloton. However, they lost power when, with 64km to go, Jahrig was distanced from the break at the base of the second ascent of the day, Hohe Weg.
As the field further reduced the gap to the breakaway, several attacks came from Fenix-Deceuninck, Netherlands and Arkea, but all were caught with 50km to go.
Several more attacks were launched, and a reshuffling breakaway formed that eventually led to Kopecky in a solo move 30 seconds ahead of the peloton.
AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep led the chase, but Kopecky's advantage continued to grow to over a minute in the final kilometres.
The Belgian rider crossed the finish line 32 seconds ahead of the field with the victory, while her teammate Wiebes won the bunch sprint for second place and Roseman-Gannon in third.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
By Jackie Tyson
