La Flèche Wallonne 2024
|Date
|April 17, 2024
|Start location
|Charleroi
|Finish location
|Huy
|Distance
|199.1km
|Category
|WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2023 La Flèche Wallonne
|2024 winner
|Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel-PremierTech
La Flèche Wallonne: Stevie Williams dominates decisive Huy ascent for signature win
Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) scored one of the biggest wins of his career in La Flèche Wallonne, rocketing up the Mur de Huy at the end of a brutal 198.6km race. What started as a sunny but cold day turned into torture when the skies opened up and first snowed then rained on the peloton.
Only 44 riders were left when Williams attacked early before the summit to hold off Kévin Vauquelin and Maxim van Gils.
Results
Data powered by FirstCycling
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.