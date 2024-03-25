La Flèche Wallonne 2024

La Flèche Wallonne overview
DateApril 17, 2024
Start locationCharleroi
Finish locationHuy
Distance199.1km
CategoryWorldTour
Previous edition2023 La Flèche Wallonne
2024 winnerStephen Williams (Gbr) Israel-PremierTech

Stephen Williams

Stevie Williams won the 2024 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

La Flèche Wallonne: Stevie Williams dominates decisive Huy ascent for signature win

Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) scored one of the biggest wins of his career in La Flèche Wallonne, rocketing up the Mur de Huy at the end of a brutal 198.6km race. What started as a sunny but cold day turned into torture when the skies opened up and first snowed then rained on the peloton. 

Only 44 riders were left when Williams attacked early before the summit to hold off Kévin Vauquelin and Maxim van Gils.

Results

