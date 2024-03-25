Swipe to scroll horizontally La Flèche Wallonne overview Date April 17, 2024 Start location Charleroi Finish location Huy Distance 199.1km Category WorldTour Previous edition 2023 La Flèche Wallonne 2024 winner Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel-PremierTech

Stevie Williams won the 2024 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) scored one of the biggest wins of his career in La Flèche Wallonne, rocketing up the Mur de Huy at the end of a brutal 198.6km race. What started as a sunny but cold day turned into torture when the skies opened up and first snowed then rained on the peloton.

Only 44 riders were left when Williams attacked early before the summit to hold off Kévin Vauquelin and Maxim van Gils.

Results

