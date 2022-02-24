Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2021
Mads Pedersen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) proved quickest in the bunch sprint to win the 2021 edition of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne ahead of Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).
The bunch sprint was hardly assured as the peloton chased after a leading quintet including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), only making the catch 1,600 metres from the line
The race is known as the more sprint-friendly of the two Opening Weekend races but Van der Poel looked to disrupted the normal flow of events, going on the attack with a massive 83km still to race, bridging across with Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) to an earlier breakaway.
Qhubeka Assos and Bahrain-Victorious worked to reel them in but it was a tense finale as Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) attacked with Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Victorious) inside the final 4km and finally nailed the breakaway back. Despite a counter from Soren Kragh Andersen (DSM) the bunch came together for the sprint and Pedersen prevailed.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:37:04
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
