Mads Pedersen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The race is known as the more sprint-friendly of the two Opening Weekend races but Van der Poel looked to disrupted the normal flow of events, going on the attack with a massive 83km still to race, bridging across with Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) to an earlier breakaway.

Qhubeka Assos and Bahrain-Victorious worked to reel them in but it was a tense finale as Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) attacked with Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Victorious) inside the final 4km and finally nailed the breakaway back. Despite a counter from Soren Kragh Andersen (DSM) the bunch came together for the sprint and Pedersen prevailed.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:37:04
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
3Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
7Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team