Mads Pedersen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) proved quickest in the bunch sprint to win the 2021 edition of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne ahead of Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

The bunch sprint was hardly assured as the peloton chased after a leading quintet including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), only making the catch 1,600 metres from the line

The race is known as the more sprint-friendly of the two Opening Weekend races but Van der Poel looked to disrupted the normal flow of events, going on the attack with a massive 83km still to race, bridging across with Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) to an earlier breakaway.

Qhubeka Assos and Bahrain-Victorious worked to reel them in but it was a tense finale as Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) attacked with Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Victorious) inside the final 4km and finally nailed the breakaway back. Despite a counter from Soren Kragh Andersen (DSM) the bunch came together for the sprint and Pedersen prevailed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:37:04 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team