Gent-Wevelgem Women 2025
|Date
|March 30, 2025
|Distance
|169.1 kilometres
|Start location
|Ypres
|Finish location
|Wevelgem
|Start time
|13:20 CET
|Finish time
|17:47 CET
|Category
|Women's WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2024 Gent-Wevelgem Women
|2024 winner
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won Gent-Wevelgem, taking the 100th victory of her career. Launching her sprint with 200 metres to go from the wheel of her teammate, world champion Lotte Kopecky, Wiebes was untouchable, with Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) not even trying to come around her and settling for second and third.
Gent-Wevelgem Women history
Gent-Wevelgem Women, a Spring Classic, will have its 14th edition on March 30, 2025, the same day as the men's race. The race rolls through Flanders Fields, paying homage to the victims of the First World War each year. Both the women's and men's races were rebranded with the addition of ‘In Flanders Fields’ to the name in 2016 for the centennial celebration of World War I.
Organisers of the men's Gent-Wevelgem added a women's edition in 2012 as a national event. It started on the UCI calendar as a 1.2-ranked event in 2014 when American Lauren Hall secured the victory. The event joined the Women's WorldTour in 2016. To date, Dutch rider Kirsten Wild is the only rider to have won the Spring Classic twice, in 2013 and 2019.
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 edition in the tightest of sprints. It took a photo finish to decide the outcome, as the Dutchwoman edged out Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) at the line in Wevelgem.
Gent-Wevelgem Women past winners
Gent-Wevelgem Women route
The race is unpredictable, with wind playing as much of a role as the attrition on the steep cobbled climbs. The race begins again in Ypres close to the imposing Menin Gate, and out of respect for those who lost their lives in Flanders Fields, the peloton will launch onto the 169.1km course with a wave of flag, not with a shot from a start gun.
This year’s route comes in 2.1km shorter than last year, and the women will face Kemmelberg twice.
The climbs on the course include the Scherpenberg, Baneberg, Monteberg and the Kemmelberg (Belvedère) and then another round of the Scherpenberg and Baneberg to the Kemmelberg (Ossuaire). Once the final ascent of the steeper side of the Kemmelberg is complete there is a 35.9km final run-in to Vanackerestraat, Wevelgem.
Full details of the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem Women route.
Gent-Wevelgem Women 2025 Start list
Gent-Wevelgem Women 2025 teams
- AG Insurance - Soudal Team
- Canyon//SRAM Racing
- Ceratizit Pro Cycling Team
- FDJ-Suez
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Human Powered Health
- Lidl - Trek
- Liv-AlUla-Jayco
- Movistar Team
- Roland
- Team Picnic PostNL
- Team SD Worx - Protime
- Team Visma | Lease a Bike
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Mobility
- EF Education - Oatly
- Volkerwessels Cycling Team
- Arkea-B&B Hotels Women
- Cofidis Women Team
- St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
- Winspace Orange Seal
- Bepink - Bongioanni
- DD Group Pro Cycling Team
- Lotto Ladies
