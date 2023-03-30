Swipe to scroll horizontally Festival Elsy Jacobs overview Date April 29, 2023 - April 30, 2023 Start location Luxembourg Finish location Steinfort Distance Stage 1 - 111.1km, Stage 2 - 115.8km Category 2.Pro Previous edition Festival Elsy Jacobs 2022

Veronica Ewers (EF-Education-TIBCO-SVB) in second, Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) first and Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel&Service) third in the 2022 Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

The 2023 Festival Elsy Jacobs will run over two stages, with the first running over 111.1km from Luxembourg – Steinfort and the second 115.8km from Luxembourg to Garnich. Both days are up and down throughout the racing, creating ample opportunities for splits and attacks.



In 2022, after Anna Henderson won the prologue Marta Bastianelli took victory on the first stage to step into the yellow jersey of the leader. In the second stage Bastianelli came over the line behind Veronica Ewers. That was enough for the UAE Team ADQ rider to holding firm on the overall.

The start lists are yet to be confirmed but are bound to be impacted by the shift of the La Vuelta Femenina from late in the season to May 1 to 7.

Festival Elsy Jacobs past winners

Festival Elsy Jacobs 2023 teams

UAE Team ADQ

Fenix-Deceuninck

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

UNO-X Pro Cycling

National Luxemburg

Parkhotel-Valkenburg

AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep

Arkea Pro Cycling

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

ARA Skip Capital

BePink

Strade Rochelais-Charente Maritime

Torelli

Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano

Team Grand-Est Komugi La Fabrique

National Norway

National USA

Cynisca Cycling