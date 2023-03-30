Festival Elsy Jacobs 2023

Festival Elsy Jacobs overview
DateApril 29, 2023 - April 30, 2023
Start locationLuxembourg
Finish locationSteinfort
DistanceStage 1 - 111.1km, Stage 2 - 115.8km
Category2.Pro
Previous edition Festival Elsy Jacobs 2022

Veronica Ewers (EF-Education-TIBCO-SVB) in second, Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) first and Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel&amp;amp;Service) third in the 2022 Festival Elsy Jacobs

Veronica Ewers (EF-Education-TIBCO-SVB) in second, Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) first and Silvia Persico  (Valcar-Travel&Service) third in the 2022 Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

The 2023 Festival Elsy Jacobs will run over two stages, with the first running over 111.1km from Luxembourg – Steinfort and the second 115.8km from Luxembourg to Garnich. Both days are up and down throughout the racing, creating ample opportunities for splits and attacks.

In 2022, after Anna Henderson won the prologue Marta Bastianelli took victory on the first stage to step into the yellow jersey of the leader. In the second stage Bastianelli came over the line behind Veronica Ewers. That was enough for the UAE Team ADQ rider to holding firm on the overall. 

Festival Elsy Jacobs past winners

Festival Elsy Jacobs 2023 teams

  • UAE Team ADQ
  • Fenix-Deceuninck
  • Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
  • UNO-X Pro Cycling
  • National Luxemburg
  • Parkhotel-Valkenburg
  • AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep
  • Arkea Pro Cycling
  • Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
  • ARA Skip Capital
  • BePink
  • Strade Rochelais-Charente Maritime
  • Torelli
  • Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
  • Team Grand-Est Komugi La Fabrique
  • National Norway
  • National USA
  • Cynisca Cycling
