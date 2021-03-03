Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2021
Classics return to Belgium for Women's WorldTour
The Women's WorldTour returned to Belgium with the one-day special Classic Brugge-De Panne Women on March 25 where Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) secured a solo victory in De Panne.
Brown attacked inside the final 12 kilometre and head off a small chase group that included many of the event's main sprinters with Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) taking second and Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) third.
Route
The women's field raced 158.8km that began in Brugge and was routed along an opening 51km toward the local circuits in De Panne. The field entered the local circuits in Veurne and then race for another 17km before they pass through the finish line for the first time, signifying a full two laps to go.
The local circuits were about 45km long and routed through De Moeren, Houtem, Bulskamp and Veurne. Veurne, located passed the midway point of the circuit, was also the location of one intermediate sprint held only on the first of the two laps.
