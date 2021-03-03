Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2021

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Women's WorldTour returned to Belgium with the one-day special Classic Brugge-De Panne Women on March 25 where Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) secured a solo victory in De Panne.

Brown attacked inside the final 12 kilometre and head off a small chase group that included many of the event's main sprinters with Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) taking second and Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) third.

View the full race report, results, and gallery here.

Route

The women's field raced 158.8km that began in Brugge and was routed along an opening 51km toward the local circuits in De Panne. The field entered the local circuits in Veurne and then race for another 17km before they pass through the finish line for the first time, signifying a full two laps to go.

The local circuits were about 45km long and routed through De Moeren, Houtem, Bulskamp and Veurne. Veurne, located passed the midway point of the circuit, was also the location of one intermediate sprint held only on the first of the two laps.

Image 1 of 1 Map (Image credit: Brugge-De Panne Women 2021)

Image 1 of 1 Profile (Image credit: Brugge-De Panne Women 2021)

Teams

SD Worx

Liv Racing

Team BikeExchange

Alé BTC Ljubljana

Team DSM

Trek-Segafredo Women

Canyon SRAM Racing

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

Movistar Team

A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport

Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team

Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.

Team Coop - Hitec Products

Team Rupelcleaning

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Lotto Soudal Ladies

NXTG Racing

Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team

Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team

Valcar - Travel & Service

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

Ciclismo Mundial