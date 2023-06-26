Swipe to scroll horizontally Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2023 overview Date September 3, 2023 Start location Plouay, France Finish location Plouay, France Distance 258.3km Previous edition 2022 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 92nd edition of Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France will take place on September 3, 2023, in and around Plouay, France. The one-day race has been part of the UCI WorldTour since 2011 and was renamed Bretagne Classic Ouest-France in 2016.

Starting in Plouay, the 258.3km course heads north for a loop of tough, selective racing in Brittany with 4,235 of elevation before the finish line in Plouay. The peloton will face a short finishing circuit which includes the bosse of Rostervel, 9km from the finish. The Côte du Lézot, a one-kilometre (0.62 mi) climb with an average gradient of 6%, will be the last big obstacle to overcome only 4km from the final victory.

Last year, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) came out on top in a reduced bunch sprint to claim the Bretagne Classic-Ouest France, ahead of Axel Laurance (B&B Hotels-KTM) into second and Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo).

The 18 WorldTour teams should be at the start line this September. The three best UCI ProTeams from 2022, Lotto Dstny, Israel-Premier Tech and TotalEnergies were also invited by the organizers along with the three wildcard teams Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane, Bingoal WB and Tudor Pro Cycling Team.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France start list

Data powered by FirstCycling