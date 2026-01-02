UAE Tour Women 2026

Race-homes
By published
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
UAE Tour Women 2026 overview

Date

February 5-8, 2026

Distance

Row 1 - Cell 1

Start location

Row 2 - Cell 1

Finish location

Row 3 - Cell 1

Category

Women's WorldTour

Previous winner

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)

Previous edition

2025 UAE Tour Women

JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 08 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ attacks in the breakaway during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 3 a 152km stage from Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji to Jebel Hafeet 1031m UCIWWT on February 08 2025 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) on the attack at the 2025 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 UAE Tour Women information

The UAE Tour Women is the third event of the Women's WorldTour, this year held from February 5-8.

The race will again include four stages around the Middle East nation. In previous years, the race has seen three flat sprints and a summit finish which decides the GC.

Three editions of the UAE Tour Women have been held so far. In 2023, Elisa Longo Borghini took the win ahead of her Trek teammate Gaia Realini.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) beat Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) to win in 2024, while Longo Borghini won again in 2025, dominating on the Jebel Hafeet climb on stage 3.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.