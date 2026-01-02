UAE Tour Women 2026
Date
February 5-8, 2026
Distance
|Row 1 - Cell 1
Start location
|Row 2 - Cell 1
Finish location
|Row 3 - Cell 1
Category
Women's WorldTour
Previous winner
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)
Previous edition
2025 UAE Tour Women information
The UAE Tour Women is the third event of the Women's WorldTour, this year held from February 5-8.
The race will again include four stages around the Middle East nation. In previous years, the race has seen three flat sprints and a summit finish which decides the GC.
Three editions of the UAE Tour Women have been held so far. In 2023, Elisa Longo Borghini took the win ahead of her Trek teammate Gaia Realini.
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) beat Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) to win in 2024, while Longo Borghini won again in 2025, dominating on the Jebel Hafeet climb on stage 3.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.