Swipe to scroll horizontally UAE Tour Women 2026 overview Date February 5-8, 2026 Distance Row 1 - Cell 1 Start location Row 2 - Cell 1 Finish location Row 3 - Cell 1 Category Women's WorldTour Previous winner Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) Previous edition 2025 UAE Tour Women

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) on the attack at the 2025 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 UAE Tour Women information

The UAE Tour Women is the third event of the Women's WorldTour, this year held from February 5-8.

The race will again include four stages around the Middle East nation. In previous years, the race has seen three flat sprints and a summit finish which decides the GC.

Three editions of the UAE Tour Women have been held so far. In 2023, Elisa Longo Borghini took the win ahead of her Trek teammate Gaia Realini.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) beat Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) to win in 2024, while Longo Borghini won again in 2025, dominating on the Jebel Hafeet climb on stage 3.