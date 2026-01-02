Tour of Britain Women 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Britain Women overview Date August 19-22 2026 Start Location Row 1 - Cell 1 End Location Glasgow Distance 423.6km Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Tour of Britain Women Previous winner Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez)

British Cycling took over the organisation of the Tour of Britain Women, formerly known as the Women's Tour, in 2024 as the British governing body worked to put on major cycling events.

The four-day 2025 race was held between northeast England and Scotland from June 5 to 8, but in 2026 the race will be held in late summer, along with the men's race, to create ten days of racing across a three-week period in late August and early September.

For the first time, both the men's and women's races will be contested across an equal number of stages, with each race to host five days of racing.

The women’s race will be held between 19-23 August, and the men’s race between 2-6 September. However, only the Tour of Britain Women is part of the WorldTour.

Tour of Britain Women history

Since its inception in 2014, the Tour of Britain Women race has been won by Marianne Vos (2014), Lisa Brennauer (2015), Lizzie Deignan (2016, 2019), Kasia Niewiadoma (2017), Coryn Labecki (2018) and Demi Vollering (2021) and Elisa Longo Borgini in 2022.

The Women's Tour began in 2014 and has been part of the Women's WorldTour since 2016. However, the event was cancelled in 2020 and postponed until later in the year in 2021. All six stages were held in 2022, but the Women's Tour was cancelled in 2023 due to increased running costs and a lack of sponsorship.

British Cycling took over after SweetSpot, the former organisers of what was 'The Women's Tour' entered liquidation after financial difficulty and leaving a trail of debts.

Lotte Kopecky won the newly-named 2024 Tour of Britain Women with a 17-second gap on Anna Henderson (Great Britain), and her SD Worx-ProTime teammate Christine Majerus took third overall.

In 2025, Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) claimed the overall victory on the final stage, sprinting for time bonuses to get ahead of Cat Ferguson (Movistar). Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the final stage after 19-year-old Ferguson won stage 3.