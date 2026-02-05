'The pressure is a privilege' – Family support helps Ella Wyllie clinch New Zealand National Championships Time Trial title

Liv AlUla Jayco rider claims top honours in challenging 27.6 kilometre test

Ella Wyllie
Ella Wyllie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Major family support helped Ella Wyllie (Liv AlUla Jayco) to one better than 2025 and clinch her first-ever elite time trial gold in the New Zealand National Championships.

With her mother and aunt acting as sports director and mechanic for the tough 27.6 kilometre time trial from Cambridge to Te Awamuta, by the halfway point on a blazing hot day, as the last rider off, Wyllie was already ahead of all her rivals.

“I had special support today with my mum and my auntie as my directors and mechanic.

“I worked a lot with my team at the end of the season to ensure I was in the right space for this time trial. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes action for this race well before race day.

“It is always special coming back home to do what I do for a living thousands of kilometres away on the other side of the world. There’s a bit of pressure, but I think the pressure is a privilege because I am doing what I love."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

