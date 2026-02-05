'The pressure is a privilege' – Family support helps Ella Wyllie clinch New Zealand National Championships Time Trial title
Liv AlUla Jayco rider claims top honours in challenging 27.6 kilometre test
Major family support helped Ella Wyllie (Liv AlUla Jayco) to one better than 2025 and clinch her first-ever elite time trial gold in the New Zealand National Championships.
With her mother and aunt acting as sports director and mechanic for the tough 27.6 kilometre time trial from Cambridge to Te Awamuta, by the halfway point on a blazing hot day, as the last rider off, Wyllie was already ahead of all her rivals.
Come the finish, Wyllie had gained a clear advantage on fellow WorldTour pro Mikayla Harvey (SD Worx-ProTime), crossing the line a full 29 seconds ahead.
The Olympic track racer Bryony Botha, riding for the event host Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club, completed the podium, 1:01 down.
A runner-up in the same category in 2025 and road race champion in 2024, Wyllie, 23, said later that she had been able to count on a lot of family backing in order to get the title.
“I was out here to do my best performance, which meant nailing my processes,” Wyllie said afterwards.
“I had special support today with my mum and my auntie as my directors and mechanic.
“I worked a lot with my team at the end of the season to ensure I was in the right space for this time trial. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes action for this race well before race day.
“It is always special coming back home to do what I do for a living thousands of kilometres away on the other side of the world. There’s a bit of pressure, but I think the pressure is a privilege because I am doing what I love."
The competition now turns to road racing, with the elite and U23 women's event, followed by the men's event, all taking place on Saturday, and Wyllie's TT win automatically sets her up as a clear contender for this weekend.
Results
