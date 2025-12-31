Strade Bianche Women 2026
Date
March 7, 2026
Start location
Siena, Italy
Finish location
Siena, Italy
Category
Women's WorldTour
Distance
Previous edition
2024 Winner
Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez)
Strade Bianche Women information
Strade Bianche Women was created in 2015 and is held onthe same day as the men's race, with the same finish in Siena's spectacular Piazza il Campo, that hosts the historic Palio horse races.
The USA's Megan Guarnier won the first edition, with later winners including Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini, Anna van der Breggen, Annemiek van Vleuten, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering.
Like the men's race, the Strade Bianche Women has rapidly become a hugely prestigious race and a goal for the biggest names in the women's peloton. The steep Tuscan hills and the white gravel farm tracks through the vines and olive trees always inspires a hard, selective race and so big-name winners.
Strade Bianche organisers RCS Sport added more gravel sectors to the women's route for 2025, with 13 sectors totalling 50.3km of gravel.
Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) beat a resurgent Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-ProTime) to win Strade Bianche for the second time. Pauline Ferrand Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third on her return to road racing.
