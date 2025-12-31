Strade Bianche Women 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Strade Bianche Women overview Date March 7, 2026 Start location Siena, Italy Finish location Siena, Italy Category Women's WorldTour Distance Row 4 - Cell 1 Previous edition 2025 Strade Bianche Women 2024 Winner Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez)

Demi Vollering won the 2025 edition of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche Women information

Strade Bianche Women was created in 2015 and is held onthe same day as the men's race, with the same finish in Siena's spectacular Piazza il Campo, that hosts the historic Palio horse races.

The USA's Megan Guarnier won the first edition, with later winners including Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini, Anna van der Breggen, Annemiek van Vleuten, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering.

Like the men's race, the Strade Bianche Women has rapidly become a hugely prestigious race and a goal for the biggest names in the women's peloton. The steep Tuscan hills and the white gravel farm tracks through the vines and olive trees always inspires a hard, selective race and so big-name winners.

Strade Bianche organisers RCS Sport added more gravel sectors to the women's route for 2025, with 13 sectors totalling 50.3km of gravel.

Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) beat a resurgent Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-ProTime) to win Strade Bianche for the second time. Pauline Ferrand Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third on her return to road racing.

