'Race more as a leader' - EF Education-Oatly extends contract with world champion Magdeleine Vallieres through 2028

Canadian rider moves into new role with Women's WorldTour team carrying rainbow stripes in new season

MIRANDOLA, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Team EF Education-Oatly as World Champion Jersey prior to the 12th Giro dell&amp;apos;Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2025 a 126.7km one day race from Mirandola to San Luca on October 04, 2025 in Mirandola, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Magdeleine Vallieres of EF Education-Oatly in the World Champion jersey prior to the 2025 Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elite women's world champion Magdeleine Vallieres will remain on the EF Education-Oatly women's team through the next Olympic Games in 2028, the young Canadian star given a one-year extension to her contract that had her on the Women's WorldTour for the next three seasons.

The reigning road World Champion has already announced that her 2026 campaign will begin at the Tour Down Under, her first appearance at the Australian stage race. It also marks the first time the rainbow jersey will be part of the peloton at the early-season race.

Vallieres now has the longest contract deal with the WorldTour squad. Teammates Noemi Rüegg and Mirre Knaven are next in line with terms through 2027.

“I learned a lot from helping others. I won the worlds because of it," Vallieres said about her development as a domestique the past four seasons with EF Education.

“Daring to race and have confidence in herself and finally get that world championship win was really inspirational for all of our riders,” said team General Manager Esra Tromp in a team statement. Mags will draw a lot of confidence from the jersey and will get more confidence from the team to go out and race a lot of finales and find more wins.

"For the other girls now, seeing her rainbow jersey there in the group when they are out training or at dinner will make them think, ‘Okay, now we need to step up, because we have the world champion in our team and we need to show that in the races. We need to be able to help her'."

