World champion Magdeleine Vallieres confirmed to start 2026 campaign at Tour Down Under

EF Education-Oatly racer to be joined by reigning champion Noemi Rüegg at January season opener

MIRANDOLA, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Team EF Education-Oatly as World Champion Jersey prior to the 12th Giro dell&amp;apos;Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2025 a 126.7km one day race from Mirandola to San Luca on October 04, 2025 in Mirandola, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
World champion Magdeleine Vallieres is heading to Australia to start her season (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Magdeleine Vallieres will make her 2026 season debut at the Tour Down Under, marking the first time the women's world champion will line up at the Australian race.

Vallieres, who soloed to the rainbow stripes in Rwanda with a late 2.3km attack, is the first major star on the startlist for the Women's WorldTour opener, which will run for three days between Willunga Hill and Athelstone on January 17-19.

The 24-year-old will line up alongside EF Education-Oatly teammate and reigning Tour Down Under champion Noemi Rüegg. The Swiss rider scored the biggest victory of her career to date at the 2025 race, storming into the race lead with a win on stage 2 up Willunga Hill.

Rüegg, meanwhile, will be looking to build on a 2025 which also saw her take podium spots at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Milan-San Remo, the Swiss Nationals, and Tre Valli Varesine.

"I'm excited to go back to Tour Down Under because it's such a great race with a unique vibe. The racing is great, the crowds and atmosphere are amazing, and the courses are always fun and varied. It's the first race of the year, so there isn't too much pressure; it's just a really nice way to start the season," Rüegg said.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

