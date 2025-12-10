World champion Magdeleine Vallieres confirmed to start 2026 campaign at Tour Down Under

World champion Magdeleine Vallieres is heading to Australia to start her season

World champion Magdeleine Vallieres will make her 2026 season debut at the Tour Down Under, marking the first time the women's world champion will line up at the Australian race.

Vallieres, who soloed to the rainbow stripes in Rwanda with a late 2.3km attack, is the first major star on the startlist for the Women's WorldTour opener, which will run for three days between Willunga Hill and Athelstone on January 17-19.

The 24-year-old will line up alongside EF Education-Oatly teammate and reigning Tour Down Under champion Noemi Rüegg. The Swiss rider scored the biggest victory of her career to date at the 2025 race, storming into the race lead with a win on stage 2 up Willunga Hill.

For Vallieres, it will be her first time at the Tour Down Under. She began her 2025 season at the Challenge Mallorca.

"The first race of the season will be great to show the new kit early and kick things off on a positive note. I'm excited to race in the world champion jersey in front of the Australian crowd," Vallieres said.

"After the GC win last year, it would be nice to come back with the team and try to defend the title.

"I'm excited to race in Adelaide because it's special to compete somewhere outside of Europe, coming from another continent myself, it's nice to go a bit farther afield, explore different places, and bring cycling to new audiences."

The race will mark Vallieres' third outing in the rainbow stripes after she competed at the Giro dell'Emilia and Tre Valli Varesine to round out her 2025 campaign.

She's the fifth reigning world champion to race the Tour Down Under, following in the wheeltracks of men's world champions Oscar Camenzind, Cadel Evans, Philippe Gilbert, Peter Sagan, and Mads Pedersen.

Rüegg, meanwhile, will be looking to build on a 2025 which also saw her take podium spots at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Milan-San Remo, the Swiss Nationals, and Tre Valli Varesine.

"I'm excited to go back to Tour Down Under because it's such a great race with a unique vibe. The racing is great, the crowds and atmosphere are amazing, and the courses are always fun and varied. It's the first race of the year, so there isn't too much pressure; it's just a really nice way to start the season," Rüegg said.

"It's the first time in my career that I'm returning to defend a race like this, so having the number one on my back will feel meaningful.

"I'm hugely motivated because I have so many great memories from last year. Going back will bring all of that back and give me a lot of positive emotions. That race was a bit of a breakthrough moment in my career, so I'm incredibly thankful for everything I experienced there. I can't wait to go back and hopefully have just as much fun and as great a time as last year."