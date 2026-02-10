Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women past winners

Champions 2006-2025

NINOVE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: Lotte Claes of Belgium and Team Arkea - B&amp;amp;B Hotels Women celebrates at podium as race winner during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 137.9km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on March 01, 2025 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lotte Claes of Arkéa - B&B Hotels won the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women one-day race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners

Year

Category

Winner

2025

WWT

Lotte Claes

2024

WWT

Marianne Vos

2023

WWT

Lotte Kopecky

2022

(1.Pro)

Annemiek van Vleuten

2021

(1.Pro)

Anna van der Breggen

2020

(1.1)

Annemiek van Vleuten

2019

(1.1)

Chantal Blaak

2018

(1.1)

Christina Siggaard

2017

(1.1)

Lucinda Brand

2016

(1.1)

Lizzie Deignan

2015

(1.2)

Anna van der Breggen

2014

(1.2)

Amy Pieters

2013

(1.2)

Tiffany Cromwell

2012

(1.2)

Loes Gunnewijk

2011

(1.2)

Emma Johansson

2010

(1.2)

Emma Johansson

2009

(1.2)

Suzanne De Goede

2008

(1.2)

Kirsten Wild

2007

(1.2)

Mie Bekker Lacota

2006

(1.2)

Suzanne De Goede

