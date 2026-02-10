Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women past winners
Champions 2006-2025
Year
Category
Winner
2025
WWT
Lotte Claes
2024
WWT
Marianne Vos
2023
WWT
Lotte Kopecky
2022
(1.Pro)
Annemiek van Vleuten
2021
(1.Pro)
Anna van der Breggen
2020
(1.1)
Annemiek van Vleuten
2019
(1.1)
Chantal Blaak
2018
(1.1)
Christina Siggaard
2017
(1.1)
Lucinda Brand
2016
(1.1)
Lizzie Deignan
2015
(1.2)
Anna van der Breggen
2014
(1.2)
Amy Pieters
2013
(1.2)
Tiffany Cromwell
2012
(1.2)
Loes Gunnewijk
2011
(1.2)
Emma Johansson
2010
(1.2)
Emma Johansson
2009
(1.2)
Suzanne De Goede
2008
(1.2)
Kirsten Wild
2007
(1.2)
Mie Bekker Lacota
2006
(1.2)
Suzanne De Goede
