Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women: Lotte Claes takes shock victory from early breakaway as the favourites get it all wrong

By
published

Aurela Nerlo takes second in bizarre two-up sprint as Demi Vollering takes third over three minutes down

Image 1 of 10
NINOVE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: Lotte Claes of Belgium and Team Arkea - B&B Hotels Women celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025, Women's Elite a 137.9km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on March 01, 2025 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Claes takes the biggest win of her career at 31(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Claes (Arkea-B&B Hotels) won the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, outsprinting Aurela Nerlo (Winspace Orange Seal) in the streets of Ninove after a day-long breakaway. Over three minutes behind, Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) beat Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) in the sprint for third, just ahead of what remained of the peloton.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

