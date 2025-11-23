North Carolina Grand Prix: Jolanda Neff solos to victory and Kerry Werner claims 12th win
Swiss Neff and American Werner nab first UCI cyclocross wins of the season
Swiss rider Jolanda Neff (Cannondale Factory Racing) soloed to victory in the elite women’s race on day 1 of the North Carolina Grand Prix on Saturday. It marked her first appearance at the event since 2022, when she also won the opening day of racing. In the men’s elite contest, Kerry Werner (Velo Mafia Racing p/b Bikeflights), who recently announced he will retire at the end of the season, powered away from his competitors on the final lap to claim his 12th NCGP victory in Hendersonville, N.C.
After grabbing the holeshot, Pan-American champion Lizzy Gunsalus (Marian University), along with Jolanda Neff and Lauren Zoerner (Competitive Edge Racing), opened a gap on the rest of the field heading into the barriers on the first lap. A chase duo of Ella Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes) and Amelia Shea (Feedback Sports) formed behind the strong trio.
The group of three stayed together until four laps to go, with Gunsalus and Neff gaining time over Zoerner on an off-camber on the far side of the course. With three laps to go, Neff began to push the pace, slowly building a gap over Gunsalus that held until the end.
Neff celebrated her first victory of the cyclocross season, crossing the line 39 seconds ahead of Gunsalus, who took second. Zoerner rounded out the day one podium in third.
The NCGP course featured wide open straightaways into technical turn sequences, off-camber sections, a Belgian stair run-up, The Wall, and paved straightaways.
After a hectic start, the elite men’s field split by the end of the first lap with seven riders, including Werner, Tom Scott (Marian University), newly crowned Canadian champion Tyler Clark (Caledon Hills Armada), Tyler Orschel (Pan American Union Racing), Tofik Bashir (CXD Trek Bikes), Jules Van Kempen (Team Winston Salem), and Nate Gervez (Roanoke College), pulling away.
Clark, Werner, and Bashir took control of the front group, pushing the pace to slowly splinter and pull away, leaving Van Kempen chasing in fourth position. A mid-race mechanical ended Orschel’s race for the day. Clark, Werner, and Bashir maintained their lead despite Van Kempen’s pursuit, trading places throughout the race.
With one lap remaining, Bashir surged past Werner, leaving Clark close behind and still within reach. Clark continued to chase just seconds back. Werner regained the lead heading into the barriers, where his ability to hop them gave him a slight advantage over Bashir. A small mistake by Bashir on a few of the final technical turns opened the door for Werner, who capitalised and carved out a gap heading into “The Wall” for the last time
Werner held the lead to claim the victory, his first of the season. Clark fought back to overtake Bashir, leading to a hard chase out of the final turn onto the paved finish straight, with Clark finishing second and Bashir in third.
The NCGP, the longest-running elite-level cycling event in North Carolina, celebrating 20 years in 2025, is the final stop on the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Series calendar. Day two of racing resumes on Sunday.
Results
